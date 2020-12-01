pledged of €16,700pledged of €16,700 goal
backers
32days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Wed, July 15 2020 2:57 PM UTC +00:00.
Whateverland: A Grotesque Burton-style Adventure
Help us make a not-so-classic point'n'click game.
Pledge €2 or more About US$ 3
SPASIBOIncludes:
Estimated delivery8 backers
- 👍 Thank you!
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 📃 Your name in Credits (at the very end, but still)
- ⏳ You can upgrade your pledge as long as the campaign is running.
Pledge €14 or more About US$ 16
WELCOME STRANGER (Early Bird)Includes:
Estimated delivery
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
Pledge €18 or more About US$ 21
WELCOME STRANGERIncludes:
Estimated delivery4 backers
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
Pledge €20 or more About US$ 23
WHATEVERLANDS FINEST (Early Bird)Includes:
Estimated delivery
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
Pledge €25 or more About $29
WHATEVERLANDS FINESTIncludes:
Estimated delivery2 backers
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
Pledge €30 or more About US$ 34
MAKE PERHAPS GREAT AGAINIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (94 left of 100) 6 backers
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 👨🚀 Digital copy of The Great Perhaps
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
Pledge €35 or more About US$ 40
SOCIAL BUTTERFLY
Get an actual physical postcard from Whateverland!Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📃 Name in Сredits
- 👾 Discord backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
Pledge €50 or more About US$ 57
HONORARY WHATEVERLANDERIncludes:
Estimated delivery3 backers
- 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
Pledge €75 or more About US$ 85
WRITINGS ON THE WALLIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (299 left of 300) 1 backer
- 2× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
Pledge €100 or more About US$ 113
LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH GIRLSIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (25 left of 30) 5 backers
- 2× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
- 🎨 Become an in-game Poster or Painting
Pledge €300 or more About US$ 339
EXTRA CHEESE, PLEASEIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (18 left of 20) 2 backers
- 2× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
- 🎭 Become an Extra
Pledge €500 or more About $568
IT'S ALIVE!Includes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (3 left of 4) 1 backer
- 2× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
- 🦹🏻♀️ Become an actual NPC
Pledge €1,000 or more About $1,130
LEEROY JENKINSIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (4 left of 4) 0 backers
- 3× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 📝 SPECIAL Сredits
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
- 🔥 Name an Achievement
Pledge €3,000 or more About US$ 3,389
PRODUCERIncludes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (4 left of 4) 0 backers
- 5× 💾 Digital copy of the game (platform of your choice)
- 🎁 4K Wallpapers
- 🎨 Digital Artbook
- 🎹 Soundtrack
- 💎 Discord super-backer title
- 👑 Discord Release Party Access
- 🚧 Become a beta tester
- 💌 Exclusive Postcard from Whateverland
- 📕 Your name in the in-game book
- 🧩 Exclusive Poster
- 🎬 Executive Producer credits