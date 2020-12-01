Work with us to recreate you or your original character in the style of one of the game’s portraits! Your portrait will be displayed next to your name in the credits, and you’ll also receive some exclusive background downloads to really complete that deluxe look. (+ everything included in the Sketchy Sidekick tier)

Includes:

Custom stylized portrait of you or your character

Unique character sketch from the game's artist

Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST

Digital wallpaper goodie pack

Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)

Special Discord role

Your name in the credits (with custom portrait)

Less