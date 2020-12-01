All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, September 18 2020 10:31 PM UTC +00:00.
The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One
An insane point-n-click adventure game about making dumb choices, and meeting even dumber characters.
Supporter
It all starts here! Get your name in the credits along with a special role in our Discord server, and receive updates on the game's development!Includes:
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits
Bifton Backer (Early Burger)
Snag a digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One at a slight discount! (+ everything included in the Supporter tier)Includes:
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits
Bifton Backer
Receive a digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One on release! (+ everything included in the Supporter tier)Includes:
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits
Musical Mascot
Jam out to a digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST on release! Additionally, receive a digital goodie pack packed with wallpapers, mobile backgrounds, and high-res character banners to peruse, and use as you please! (+ everything included in the Bifton Backer tier)Includes:
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits
Sketchy Sidekick
Receive a one-of-a-kind digital sketch of an in-game character from the game’s artist. Every drawing will be unique, and made specifically for you! Your art will be signed, then sent. (+ everything included in the Musical Mascot tier)Includes:
- Unique character sketch from the game's artist
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits
Portraitized Partner
Work with us to recreate you or your original character in the style of one of the game’s portraits! Your portrait will be displayed next to your name in the credits, and you’ll also receive some exclusive background downloads to really complete that deluxe look. (+ everything included in the Sketchy Sidekick tier)Includes:
- Custom stylized portrait of you or your character
- Unique character sketch from the game's artist
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits (with custom portrait)
Hat Master
Make the hat of your dreams a reality! Your custom hat will appear in-game in a mysterious roadside merchant's stock, and Bluke will be able to sport your style throughout the game both in his portrait and overworld sprite. (+ everything included in the Portraitized Partner tier)Includes:
- Design a wearable hat to appear in game
- Custom stylized portrait of you or your character
- Unique character sketch from the game's artist
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits (with custom portrait)
Isle Inhabitant
Work with us to get your own original character into the game as an NPC! Your character will be an interactive part of the game’s world, meaning they’ll sport a custom character portrait, and a handful of fully-voiced lines. (+ everything included in the Portraitized Partner tier)Includes:
- Design a custom NPC to appear in game
- Custom stylized portrait of you or your character
- Unique character sketch from the game's artist
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (PC)
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits (with custom portrait)
Lord of the Isle
Work with us to create an entirely new scenario for the game! This will consist of a brand-new story section and minigame revolving around your custom NPC. Though it’s impossible to truly show our immense gratitude for this contribution, you’ll also receive 10 total copies of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One (+ the game’s OST) on release, and everything included in all previous reward tiers. Includes the fanciest of text effects for your name in the credits.Includes:
- Design a major NPC scenario and minigame
- 10x Digital copy of the Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One
- Design a custom NPC to appear in game
- Design a wearable hat to appear in game
- Custom stylized portrait of you or your character
- Unique character sketch from the game's artist
- Digital copy of The Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One OST
- Digital wallpaper goodie pack
- Special Discord role
- Your name in the credits (fanciest of editions)