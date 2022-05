Pinhole Pro Max: Most Advanced Multi-Pinhole & Zoom Lens

Get the world's first high-end pinhole lens with 6 different apertures and 18-36 mm variable focal length with our exclusive Kickstarter super early bird price: $219.

🤩Limited quantity | Save 49% off the retail price($428).

📸You will be able to confirm your mount (EF/RF/F/Z/A/E/PK/M43/X) once the campaign ends.

📦Shipping is calculated and charged prior to shipping. See Shipping Table for estimates.

Includes:

Pinhole Pro Max

Less