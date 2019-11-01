Pinhole Pro X 18-36mm – pinhole zoom lens for video & photo

About

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Following the huge success of the Pinhole Pro and Pinhole Pro S Series, we were super excited to debut our latest Pinhole prime lens addition – Pinhole Pro X at the The Photography Show in the UK. Pinhole Pro X 18-36mm is the world's first ever pinhole zoom lens, bolstering our line-up of professional pinhole primes, designed specifically for video production and art photography.

Never before, is professional pinhole motion pictures so easy and achievable. The vivid yet stunningly unique look of the pinhole cinema is something that’s simply non-reproducible by digital.

Pinhole photography predates any form of modern photography as the most fundamental form of photographic art. The forerunner to the photographic camera was the camera obscura — a permeative photographic device with no lens but a single pinhole aperture.

Contemporary cameras use state-of-the-art lenses, mirrors, mounts, AF/MF techniques, and endlessly higher pixel density to deliver amazing images, but those images are too life-like, lacking the charm of raw, naturally vintage look of pinhole photos boasting the most original saturated colours.

Pinhole is photography in its most original form. However achieving that unforgettable photographic aesthetics requires high precision engineering and modern state of the art manufacturing technologies. With so many subpar quality options on the market, as well as the ability for anyone to build their own, we saw an opportunity to not only build a pinhole lens that’s beautiful with exceptional build quality, but also with prevision engineering and rich inputs from the photographers and cinematographers themselves — the result was the world’s first ever multi-aperture professional pinhole lens that supports virtually all modern digital cameras with interchangeable lenses.

In the early 20th century, the development of high speed films and mass production of glass lens almost made pinhole photography forgotten. It’s a lost art form, only to be kept alive by the few enthusiasts.

Create photos and videos exactly the same way photos were taken hundreds of years ago, and pair that with modern high speed, high ISO technologies. The result is stunning and timeless.

Experiment and have fun!

What lies in every Pinhole Pro lens, is the secret of how each tiniest yet perfectly precious pinhole aperture is made. The shape and edge smoothness of the pinhole aperture is one of the most critical factors in image quality and sharpness.

Each of the above methods result in an imperfect pinhole, with pinhole apertures that are either too large, not round in shape, thick walls of the pinhole or with fuzzy edges — each of which will result in poor image quality.

Unlike most DIY and commercial pinhole cameras and pinhole lenses that use either mechanical pin punching, chemical etching or laser etching, Thingyfy uses a robotic controlled tiny micro-drill that is only 0.05mm in diameter, to preciously drill a perfectly round and smooth pinhole aperture. This process requires state-of-the-art environmental control and vibration reduction, in order to produce the stunning quality of each Pinhole Pro in mass production. Below is a table that compares the attributes of each pinhole production method:

Pinhole Pro X is the world's first pinhole zoom lens, designed for modern digital cameras and made for video making.

In order to produce a zoom lens with an aperture less than 0.25mm, the pinhole wall has to be leas than 0.1mm to eliminate the tunnel effect, or dark corners on the picture. The result is stunning and unique.

This project is promoted by Jellop, the ad tech power behind the best Kickstarters with 800+ successful Kickstarter projects with over $350MM raised between them.