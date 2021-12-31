BLUETTI EP500 & EP500Pro - The New Era of Home Backup Power

🔋 Super Early Bird 30%OFF

● Capacity: 5100Wh

● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )

● Cycle Life: 6000+

● Inside The Package:

EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

🚢 Shipping Information

● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.

● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

📝 Notice

● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.

● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.

● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

Includes:

BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station

Less