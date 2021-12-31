sound
BLUETTI EP500 & EP500Pro - The New Era of Home Backup Power
$3,117,228
769
Pledge US$ 2,799 or more About US$ 2,799
BLUETTI EP500 Power Station
🔋 Super Early Bird 30%OFF
● Capacity: 5100Wh
● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
● Cycle Life: 6000+
● Inside The Package:
EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel
🚢 Shipping Information
● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.
📝 NoticeIncludes:
● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.
292 backers
- BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
Pledge US$ 3,159 or more About US$ 3,159
BLUETTI EP500 Power Station
🔋 Early Bird 21%OFF
59 backers
Pledge US$ 3,799 or more About US$ 3,799
BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station
🔋 Super Early Bird 24%OFF
195 backers
Pledge US$ 4,099 or more About US$ 4,099
BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station
🔋 Early Bird 18%OFF
13 backers
Pledge US$ 4,299 or more About US$ 4,299
BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station
🔋 Kickstarter Special Perk 14%OFF
2 backers
Pledge US$ 4,759 or more About US$ 4,759
BLUETTI EP500 & 4×SP200 Solar Panels
🔋 Super Early Bird 23%OFF
EP500
● Capacity: 5100Wh
● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
● Cycle Life: 6000+
SP200
● Rated Power: 200W
● Cell Type: Monocrystalline
● Efficiency: ≥23%
● Inside The Package:
EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual / 4×SP200 Solar Panels
🚢 Shipping Information
● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.
📝 NoticeIncludes:
● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
● Address information, product color selection,
21 backers
- BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
- 4× SP200 Solar Panel
Pledge US$ 5,149 or more About US$ 5,149
BLUETTI EP500 & 4×SP200 Solar Panels
🔋 Early Bird 17%OFF
EP500
0 backers
- 4× SP200 Solar Panel
Pledge US$ 5,699 or more About US$ 5,699
BLUETTI EP500 Pro & 4×SP200 Solar Panels
🔋 Super Early Bird 21%OFF
EP500 Pro
45 backers
- 4× SP200 Solar Panel
Pledge US$ 5,999 or more About US$ 5,999
2 × BLUETTI EP500 Power Station
🔋 Super Early Bird 25%OFF
41 backers
Pledge US$ 5,999 or more About US$ 5,999
BLUETTI EP500 Pro & 4×SP200 Solar Panels
🔋 Early Bird 17%OFF
EP500 Pro
2 backers
- 4× SP200 Solar Panel
Pledge US$ 6,499 or more About US$ 6,499
2 × BLUETTI EP500 Power Station
🔋 Early Bird 19%OFF
2 backers
Pledge US$ 7,799 or more About US$ 7,799
2×BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station
🔋 Super Early Bird 22%OFF
45 backers
Pledge US$ 8,399 or more About US$ 8,399
2×BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station
🔋 Early Bird 16%OFF
6 backers
Funding period
- (60 days)