BLUETTI EP500 & EP500Pro - The New Era of Home Backup Power

5100Wh LiFePO4 /1200W or 2400W MPPT Solar /Seamless UPS /240V Split Phase /6000+ Cycles /App & OTA Upgrade /100W USB-C /Charge Tesla
5100Wh LiFePO4 /1200W or 2400W MPPT Solar /Seamless UPS /240V Split Phase /6000+ Cycles /App & OTA Upgrade /100W USB-C /Charge Tesla
BLUETTI
BLUETTI
769 backers pledged $3,117,228 to help bring this project to life.
BLUETTI EP500 & EP500Pro - The New Era of Home Backup Power
BLUETTI EP500 & EP500Pro - The New Era of Home Backup Power

Las Vegas, NV

$3,117,228

pledged of $10,000 goal

769

backers
 

    Pledge US$ 2,799 or more About US$ 2,799

    BLUETTI EP500 Power Station

    🔋 Super Early Bird 30%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    292 backers
    Limited (8 left of 300)
    Pledge US$ 3,159 or more About US$ 3,159

    BLUETTI EP500 Power Station

    🔋 Early Bird 21%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    59 backers
    Limited (441 left of 500)
    Pledge US$ 3,799 or more About US$ 3,799

    BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station

    🔋 Super Early Bird 24%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    195 backers
    Limited (5 left of 200)
    Pledge US$ 4,099 or more About US$ 4,099

    BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station

    🔋 Early Bird 18%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    13 backers
    Limited (287 left of 300)
    Pledge US$ 4,299 or more About US$ 4,299

    BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station

    🔋 Kickstarter Special Perk 14%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manuel

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection, etc. will be filled in after the end of the project.

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
    Pledge US$ 4,759 or more About US$ 4,759

    BLUETTI EP500 & 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🔋 Super Early Bird 23%OFF

    EP500
    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+

    SP200
    ● Rated Power: 200W
    ● Cell Type: Monocrystalline
    ● Efficiency: ≥23%

    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual / 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    • SP200 Solar Panel
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    21 backers
    Limited (79 left of 100)
    Pledge US$ 5,149 or more About US$ 5,149

    BLUETTI EP500 & 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🔋 Early Bird 17%OFF

    EP500
    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+

    SP200
    ● Rated Power: 200W
    ● Cell Type: Monocrystalline
    ● Efficiency: ≥23%

    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual / 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    • SP200 Solar Panel
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge US$ 5,699 or more About US$ 5,699

    BLUETTI EP500 Pro & 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🔋 Super Early Bird 21%OFF

    EP500 Pro
    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+

    SP200
    ● Rated Power: 200W
    ● Cell Type: Monocrystalline
    ● Efficiency: ≥23%

    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual / 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    • SP200 Solar Panel
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    45 backers
    Limited (55 left of 100)
    Pledge US$ 5,999 or more About US$ 5,999

    2 × BLUETTI EP500 Power Station

    🔋 Super Early Bird 25%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● In Each Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    41 backers
    Limited (39 left of 80)
    Pledge US$ 5,999 or more About US$ 5,999

    BLUETTI EP500 Pro & 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🔋 Early Bird 17%OFF

    EP500 Pro
    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+

    SP200
    ● Rated Power: 200W
    ● Cell Type: Monocrystalline
    ● Efficiency: ≥23%

    ● Inside The Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual / 4×SP200 Solar Panels

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    • SP200 Solar Panel
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
    Pledge US$ 6,499 or more About US$ 6,499

    2 × BLUETTI EP500 Power Station

    🔋 Early Bird 19%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 2000W (Surge 4800W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● In Each Package:
    EP500 Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Charger / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: June.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
    Pledge US$ 7,799 or more About US$ 7,799

    2×BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station

    🔋 Super Early Bird 22%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● In Each Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    45 backers
    Limited (5 left of 50)
    Pledge US$ 8,399 or more About US$ 8,399

    2×BLUETTI EP500 Pro Power Station

    🔋 Early Bird 16%OFF

    ● Capacity: 5100Wh
    ● AC Output: 3000W (Surge 6000W )
    ● Cycle Life: 6000+
    ● In Each Package:
    EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station / AC Charging Cable / Solar Charging Cable / Warranty Card / User Manual

    🚢 Shipping Information
    ● Estimated shipping date from the factory: August.
    ● Available countries: United States (excluding AK, HI, PR), Canada, Australia, some European countries, and the United Kingdom.

    📝 Notice
    ● Since the delivery of the product is prioritized, the product may be different from the product version scheduled for general sale. Please be assured that the product performance and accessories will not change.
    ● Backers can only choose one reward tier per pledge.
    ● Address information, product color selection,

    Includes:
    • BLUETTI EP500 Pro Home Backup Power Station
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    6 backers
