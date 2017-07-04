Captivating Video Made Easy

This is more than just a "Selfie Stick", it's a game changer for shooting video or photos for weddings, concerts, festivals, action sports, real estate photos, political rallies and more.

Epic Group Shots

Massive Group Selfie at LIVE.me booth at VidCon

The Mighty Selfie Stick is great for on the scene views of reporting on news events, protests and developing stories for journalists, citizen vloggers and reporters.

Unique Angles for Reporters / Journalists

The next BIG thing in video is here

I've been a YouTuber since 2006 when my very first product video posted to YouTube became a viral hit for my magnetic bracelet invention. Since then I have always tried to make unique videos to promote my other inventions. The Mighty Selfie Stick is an tool to making instantly captivating video unlike anything else. It's also a great everyday tripod.

A Versatile Everyday Tripod

The Mighty Selfie Stick has professional features that make it a great tripod for everyday use. The fast action adjustment means you can quickly convert from a 10 foot pole to a tripod for interviews or hands free video instantly. The 1/4 base mount can also be used with a standard tripod for even more height.

A 10 Second Tripod - A Game Changer





Extremely light and easy to carry the Mighty Selfie Stick replaces expensive bulky heavy tripods and is light enough to carry everyday or while traveling or camping. Quality components and craftsmanship make this a "next level" selfie stick.

Professional Grade Mounts

The super strong spring action phone mount can securely hold your phone without worry. The spring action makes it easy to connect and quickly remove your mobile device. Extends to 3.5 inches (9 cm) opening. The phone mount is padded with a sponge rubber for extra grip.

The phone grip is also angled to ensure a strong anti slip locking grip for your mobile device. The phone mount also folds down around the pole making a minimal profile when collapsed.

EPIC Video for GoPro Enthusiasts

GoPro Compatible Mount

Hey GoPro enthusiasts, you can take your video to a whole other level with the Mighty Selfie Stick. Just imagine the angles and views you can get on any action shot and be the first to stand out from the crowd with cool new GoPro video angles.

GoPro compatible mount

Quick Release Height Adjustments

Twisting the extending poles counter-clockwise locks them into place. When the dots are aligned (twisting the extensions clockwise) you can extend them out individually to the height you require.

Twist Release and Twist Tighten for Quick Set Adjustments

Twist to tighten = Twist to loosen and adjust. Instantly adjust your height for any shot.

Goes from 2 feet to 10 feet in seconds

Quick release locking system

Bluetooth Remote

The bluetooth remote can link to your mobile device and be worn like a ring or clip to your pole so you don't have to reach up to start/stop your video or snap a pic.

20" Diameter Steel Tripod Base

The solid steel 1/4 mount base has a wide 20 inch diameter providing a stable and secure base. Steel base folds down to a slim profile for easy portability.

Make your photos Mighty!

Why Kickstarter?

This is my 5th Kickstarter Project and my last two projects that were successful taught me so much more than I would have ever learned designing and launching a product alone.

The community of Kickstarter is incredibly supportive with suggestions and feedback that I as an inventor don’t think of because either I’m too close to the design. My first successful project was to promote our Artist Collective Mighty Wallets which is my main product.

For my most recent Kickstarter project the Mighty Stash Pack, there were so many suggestions that I got from the community that really helped inform our decisions in-house about the packaging and how we were going to market the product.



It’s an invaluable experience to learn from the KS community before bringing a product to market I wish that this platform existed in 2002 when I invented my first product a link-less magnetic bracelet invention.

The Mighty Selfie Stick when I saw some long window washing poles used in NYC to wash 2nd floor windows and I wondered what would happen if you put a camera on one.

I found a 10ft painters pole at Home Depot and made my first prototype by breaking off the handle of a paint roller and screwing in a stand photo mount 1/4 inch screw with 1/20" thread count.

The resulting video was great! I tested it out in my local deli and that launched me on the pursuit of finding the perfect manufacturing solution. See test video.

The first iteration of the Mighty Selfie Stick was made with long painters pole that I adapted by removing the handle from a paint roller and inserting a 1/4 20 screw to hold a standard phone mount. These are the original parts that I used to make those prototypes.

I first tried to produce this with pole manufacturers but they could not customize the mounts for cameras. I make other experiments with extendible flag pole manufacturers and even some selfie stick manufacturers but none had the length required to get as long as 10 feet without serious bending of the poles.

The final manufacturing solution was found with a tripod company who I experimented with extending the table top tripod that they had. It had all the components I needed but they had never yet produced a self standing 10 foot pole before. There were some concerns about extending the poles by that many extensions (5 total poles) but in the end the design worked great.

This was the moment that I felt confident in bringing this crazy product to market while also offering all the advantages of a professional all purpose tripod at the same time. The combination of all the elements made this product not only fun to use but actually a great solid product unlike anything on the market.

2016 December - Crazy Concept from Window Washers

2017 January - 1st Prototype made with Painters Pole

February - Manufacturing Research & Development

March - Manufacturer Found

May - 2nd Prototype Developed

June - 3rd Prototype w base

July - Vidcon Demonstration Test

August - Kickstarter

September (projected) - Initial Order Placed

October (projected) - Shipping - Viral Videos hitting Internet!