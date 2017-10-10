SilverSocks | Anti-Bacterial Socks That Don't Show or Smell

About this project

Sweaty feet are one of the most unpleasant things to experience - whether it's the frustration of your foot sliding around in your shoe, or the embarrassment of trying but failing to hide it from friends, family and colleagues.

With SilverSocks, the meshed, moisture wicking grills pull away any sweat away from our feet leaving them dry and happy all day long.

We spend on average 70% of our lives with our feet covered, whether we're wearing socks around the home or additionally, shoes outside the home. We live in unnecessary discomfort with socks that don’t work with our feet.

SilverSocks provides you with a premium silky feeling on your feet while stopping other irritants like itchy feet.

Every sock is going to slip down, no matter how tight they're elasticated. It's the effect of gravity as well as the constant movement of the feet which leads to the uncomfortable feeling of bunched up socks under your feet.

With SilverSocks, the inventive placement of the hypoallergenic silicon bars keeps the socks up while comforting your feet, no matter how sensitive they are.

Sock manufacturers rarely pay attention to the bottom of your socks. They use the same material as the rest of the sock and don't add any reinforcement to combat the weight of your whole body throughout the day.

The underside of the SilverSocks is reinforced with extra padding to ensure your feet have the necessary cushioning they deserve for the whole day.

Most socks are elasticated above the ankle, reducing blood flow. The blood circulation to your feet is incredibly crucial as your whole body weight rests on them, cutting that off could mean a heavy price to pay.

SilverSocks are elasticated in the perfect place, they go below the ankle around the muscles of the feet all while avoiding the major vessels.

By now you probably think it's normal that your feet get cold when you wrap up warm. This happens because the manufacturer used cheap unnatural materials to make your socks and they trap the sweat and then hold it to your feet and make them freeze.

With the SilverSocks, the sweat is wicked away with the grills and doesn't let your feet get wet. On the other hand, when it's Winter and your feet are wrapped up, they keep the temperature regulated so they don't sweat to begin with and don't end up freezing.

The absence of bacteria in the SilverSocks gives rise to many other advantages.

Firstly, since the socks are lined with Pure Silver, it's impossible for bacteria to be anywhere near them. This means your feet are protected against all types of germs.

Secondly, since there is no bacteria which can live on the socks, they can't smell. This is because smelly feet are caused by bacteria feeding on your sweat in a warm, moist environment (e.g your feet when they're in your shoes).

Lastly, since there is no bacteria nor smell, you can wear your socks for much longer. The extra durability of the socks ensures they won't wear down and since the bacterial buildup is the main reason you need to wash your socks, you won't need to wash them for up to a week.

Stretch Goal - Sapphire Blue

Stretch Goal - Nude Beige

Pitch Black

Bright White

We are a small, up and coming team of designers and engineers focused on reinventing our relationship with the things we wear everyday.

We feel as though we’ve compromised our comfort and health in pursuit of keeping up appearances.

This is why we have designed and perfected our first version of the SilverSocks based on the huge problem that has arisen, as everyone perseveres with garments that ‘just do the job’ over scientifically proven and aesthetically elegant – yet affordable garments.

Our aim is to provide functional, stylish and health-improving attire.

We are on a journey of re-engineering the finer points of the everyday wardrobe – starting out at your feet and working our way to the top.

Live Life Better. With BeClothed.