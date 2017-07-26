Share this project

Gadgets
Toronto, Canada
$28,991
pledged of $22,821 goal
backers
   
Converted from CA$ 38,110 pledged of CA$ 30,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Aumi Mini - A smart notification light & nightlight

By Mitch Thompson

Aumi Mini - A smart notification light & nightlight

A wifi enabled smart notification light and nightlight. Get instant visual feedback, alerts or reminders.

A wifi enabled smart notification light and nightlight. Get instant visual feedback, alerts or reminders. Read more

$28,991
pledged of $22,821 goal
backers
   
Converted from CA$ 38,110 pledged of CA$ 30,000 goal
Gadgets
Toronto, Canada
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 3 Updates 0 Comments 40 Community
About this project

Meet the Aumi Mini. A smart wifi notification light and nightlight.

 

 

 

Examples of using your Aumi mini's

 

 

 

size of the Aumi mini
size of the Aumi mini

Aumi mini can work with any USB outlet 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Our current prototype.  

We are Humanscope. A group of like minded designers and engineers who started out designing products for other companies but now prefer to bring our own creations to market. 

Steve Copeland
Mitch Thompson
David Snaith
Daniel Kowalewski
Nicholas Teixeira
Wai Lun Poon

Our First Kickstarter - Aumi Smart Nightlight

 

 

Risks and challenges

We've spent the last 2 years developing and now manufacturing the original Aumi smart night light. We already have a fully functioning iOS and Android app that works with our original light and we anticipate having a working version of the mini ready for certification in a few months.
There might be some unexpected delays but we're confident that we can remain on target to deliver by the end of the year.

    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 21 or more About $16

    ($16) Super Early Bird - Aumi mini

    Receive one Aumi mini smart notification night light for $16 USD ($21 CAD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 200) 199 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 27 or more About $20

    ($20) Early Bird - Aumi mini

    Receive one Aumi mini smart notification night light for $20 USD ($27 CAD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (201 left of 300) 99 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 31 or more About $23

    Aumi Kickstarter offer ($24 usd)

    If you missed the early bird you can still get an Aumi mini before it hits stores.
    ($24 USD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 54 or more About $41

    ($40) Early Bird 2 Pack

    Get 2 mini's at the early bird pledge of $20 usd per unit ($27 CAD each)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (159 left of 250) 91 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 62 or more About $47

    Aumi Kickstarter 2 pack ($48 usd)

    If you missed the early bird you can still get a 2 pack of Aumi mini's before they hits stores.
    ($48 USD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 81 or more About $61

    ($60) Early Bird 3 Pack

    Receive 3 Aumi mini's at $20 usd each. ($27 CAD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (217 left of 250) 33 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 93 or more About $70

    Aumi Kickstarter 3 pack ($72 usd)

    If you missed the early bird you can still get a 3 pack of Aumi mini's before they hits stores.
    ($72 USD)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 120 or more About $91

    Aumi Early Bird 5 pack ($95 usd)

    Scoop up a 5 pack of Aumi mini's at the early bird offer. This is a limited time only as we will only offer a 5 pack on Kickstarter

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (208 left of 250) 42 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 155 or more About $117

    Aumi Kickstarter 5 pack ($120 usd)

    Scoop up a 5 pack of Aumi mini's. This is a limited time only as we will only offer a 5 pack on Kickstarter

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 42 or more About $32

    ($32) Super Early Bird 2 Pack

    Get 2 mini's at the super early bird pledge of $16 usd per unit ($21 CAD each)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    CA$
    Pledge CA$ 63 or more About $48

    ($48) Super Early Bird 3 Pack

    Receive 3 Aumi mini's at $16 usd each. ($21 CAD each)

    Includes:
    • Aumi mini
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    CA$
