Aumi Mini - A smart notification light & nightlight
A wifi enabled smart notification light and nightlight. Get instant visual feedback, alerts or reminders.
About this project
Meet the Aumi Mini. A smart wifi notification light and nightlight.
Examples of using your Aumi mini's
Aumi mini can work with any USB outlet
Our current prototype.
We are Humanscope. A group of like minded designers and engineers who started out designing products for other companies but now prefer to bring our own creations to market.
Steve Copeland
Mitch Thompson
David Snaith
Daniel Kowalewski
Nicholas Teixeira
Wai Lun Poon
Our First Kickstarter - Aumi Smart Nightlight
Risks and challenges
We've spent the last 2 years developing and now manufacturing the original Aumi smart night light. We already have a fully functioning iOS and Android app that works with our original light and we anticipate having a working version of the mini ready for certification in a few months.
There might be some unexpected delays but we're confident that we can remain on target to deliver by the end of the year.
