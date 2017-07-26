Aumi Mini - A smart notification light & nightlight

About this project

We are Humanscope. A group of like minded designers and engineers who started out designing products for other companies but now prefer to bring our own creations to market.

Risks and challenges

We've spent the last 2 years developing and now manufacturing the original Aumi smart night light. We already have a fully functioning iOS and Android app that works with our original light and we anticipate having a working version of the mini ready for certification in a few months.

There might be some unexpected delays but we're confident that we can remain on target to deliver by the end of the year.