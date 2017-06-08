Share this project

AstroBox Touch: A Powerful Touchscreen for your 3D Printer
3D Printing
San Diego, CA
$65,404 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
AstroBox Touch: A Powerful Touchscreen for your 3D Printer

By AstroPrint

AstroBox Touch: A Powerful Touchscreen for your 3D Printer

The AstroBox Touch is a simple, powerful touchscreen that is wireless, cloud connected, and infinitely extensible with apps.

The AstroBox Touch is a simple, powerful touchscreen that is wireless, cloud connected, and infinitely extensible with apps. Read more

$65,404 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
3D Printing
San Diego, CA
Campaign FAQ Updates Comments Community
About this project

 

We are back!  

Over two years ago, you trusted us with our first Kickstarter (which was funded in just one day and was delivered on time!) -- so, first and foremost, THANK YOU for your support.

This time, we have been working on something even cooler. 

Introducing The AstroBox Touch (+Bonuses)...

 

The AstroBox Touch is a simple, intuitive, cloud connected touchscreen for your 3D Printer. Yes, you can even extend its capabilities by installing 3D Printing related apps on it, just like your smartphone!

Now, we are back to deliver a simple, intuitive Touch Screen for your 3D Printer.

It’s called the AstroBox Touch.

It's no ordinary Touchscreen though.

Think of it as a tiny portal that visually (and wirelessly) connects your 3D Printer to the most powerful, well engineered cloud in the 3D Printing industry.

It's an adorable (Plug & Play) touchscreen that's built with simplicity in mind.

It doesn’t require ANY assembly or tinkering.

This means, that it literally works right out of the box

SERIOUSLY. 

No need to be a geek.

With that said...

Our prototype is working great, and we need YOUR HELP to take it into production. 

The AstroBox Touch at a glance: 

  • Beautiful 3.5" touchscreen (480 x 320 pixels)
  • Runs AstroBox Touch Software.  Easy and intuitive to use – Just plug it into your printer and it's ready to go! 
  • No self assembly necessary
  • Simple, gorgeous user interface built with simplicity in mind
  • Wirelessly control your 3D Printer without needing to use SD Cards
  • Connected to the AstroPrint ecosystem - which includes the AstroPrint Cloud, Developer API, Desktop App(s) & Mobile App(s) 
  • Developer friendly 
  • Powered by the Raspberry Pi 
  • Compatible with all printers running standard Marlin, Repetier, & Sailfish firmware

That's not all.

We are releasing MUCH MORE than just the AstroBox Touch.

We are also releasing Android & iPhone Mobile Apps, Desktop Software, and a public API.

When you back The AstroBox Touch - you’ll also be helping us launch a suite of software that is currently in beta.

This includes mobile apps (both Android & iPhone) and a cross platform desktop software suite (Windows, Linux, & OS X).

In other words, The AstroBox Touch connects your 3D Printer to a mobile app, desktop app, developer API’s and the AstroPrint Cloud.

All of which will work in TANDEM to give you the best 3D Printing experience possible.

Since the AstroBox Touch has been built with developers in mind - You will be able to install 3D Printing related apps from 3rd parties on your Touch just as easily as you install apps on your smartphone.

For example, you could have a Thingiverse app, a Design Repair app and an app that will send you text notifcations when a print has finished.

Let’s learn about the capabilities of the Android & iPhone Mobile Apps.

These are some of the features currently available: 

  • Ability to visually inspect your print bed
  • Get notifications about the status of your prints
  • Start and stop prints from anywhere around the world
  • Print from repositories like Thingiverse with a few clicks without having to download anything
  • Use our cloud slicer (which uses CURA engine) to slice and print designs directly from your smartphone

Those are the key features for the first version.

Much like everything else, we will be improving the mobile apps based on your direct feedback in the future

Lets move on to the Desktop Software.

What can AstroPrint Desktop do? 

Here's a short list. 

  • Simple. Intuitive interface with A LOT of workspace
  • Cross Platform: OS X, Linux, AND Windows
  • Automatically Synchronizes all of your files, print plates, & settings with your AstroPrint Cloud account
  • Optimized slicer settings (which are set by the printer manufacturers on our platform) that get smarter over time
  • Rotate, scale, position, multiply, and manipulate designs
  • Slice with Cura Engine (more slicer options coming later)
  • Print Wirelessly via your AstroBox OR Print via USB 
Much like everything else, we will be improving the desktop software based on your direct feedback in the future.

What has changed since the last Kickstarter?

A LOT.

As you know, the original AstroBox (now called the AstroBox Gateway) was simply an (evolutionary) catalyst for connecting your 3D Printer to a 3D Printing Cloud platform.

When the original AstroBox was released, the AstroPrint Cloud was in it’s infancy..

It was able to do some amazing things (like remote monitoring), but it has evolved incredibly fast since then.

We’ve spent the last 3+ years building what we believe to be the absolute best cloud platform for Desktop 3D Printing...

....and it was all built based on YOUR direct feedback.

Since AstroPrint is the fastest growing cloud platform for Desktop 3D Printing (with over 500,000+ hours of printing) -- our users are certainly in agreement.

Also..

Our Chief Technology Officer Daniel opened a new R&D office in Malaga, Spain, then quickly brought on 4 amazing engineers and 2 designers to serve you better. 

We've also had some major changes. 

For example: 

Who is the AstroPrint Platform (and the AstroBox Touch) designed for?

Glad you asked!

There are 3 main categories of folks who will benefit from the AstroPrint Cloud Platform and the AstroBox Touch: 3D Printer Owners, Developers, and 3D Printer Manufacturers.

Let’s walk through some of the benefits.

Are you a 3D Printer Owner? 

Then the Touch is for you. 

If you are a 3D printer owner looking for a simple, intuitive, and plug & play way to print stuff, The AstroBox Touch is for you

AstroPrint frees you from the hassle of wires, SD cards, and complicated engineering grade software - so you can just focus on 3D Printing. 

AstroPrint is also perfect for families and children as it requires no technical know-how to get things going.

AstroPrint (and the AstroBox Touch) is compatible with any printer running standard Marlin, Repetier, or Sailfish firmware - so, as long as your printer fits that criteria, things should work out of the box.  A more comprehensive list of compatible printers can be found here.

Other than the obvious simplicity of AstroPrint, you’ll be connecting your printer to one of the most powerful platforms dedicated to 3D Printing.

Which means, you’ll be able to:

  • Remotely manage your 3D Printer (No pesky cables or SD Cards!) 
  • Monitor your 3D Printer with live video streaming (compatible camera required
  • Get email and push notifications of your print status 
  • Automatic security & slicer updates on the cloud, so you have no software (or maintenance) to deal with
  • An app store that can extend the capabilities of your 3D Printer (much like the apps on your smartphone)
  • Access your print history and trends (i.e: analytics)
  • No need for a laptop/computer to be connected to your printer 
  • Responsive, mobile friendly and works on any web enabled device 
  • Simple, clean, intuitive interface 
  • Intelligent slicing that learns your printing habits and improves your prints over time

Not to mention, you’ll have IMMEDIATE access to all of the 3D Printing apps on our app marketplace.  

This lets you tap into the creativity of developers who have developed 3D Printing apps just for you.

You'll be able to extend the capabilities of your 3D Printer by installing apps on your Touch as easily as you install apps on your smartphone.

Which means, the capabilities of the Touch are infinitely extendable

Let's get to how the AstroBox Touch benefits Developers. 

Are you a developer?

If so, you’ll get first dibs into our API when it is released with the AstroBox Touch.

Just like the early days of Google Play and the Apple App Store - early developers on those platforms got a massive, DISPROPORTIONATE advantage as they were able to capitalize on the inevitable growth and network effects.

We are confident that a similar story will transpire with consumer 3D Printing.

Since AstroPrint is the fastest growing cloud platform for consumer 3D Printing, it is certainly the best place to develop your 3D Printing apps and reach 3D Printer owners. 

The AstroBox Touch software is brand new, built on an open source framework (called Ionic) and runs on the Raspberry Pi as a native app.

Since we will be using this open source framework for the AstroBox Touch -- it is very developer friendly.

Here’s why that’s important: You will be able to make 3D Printing related apps using just Javascript, CSS, HTML, and deploy it on our platform.

You'll literally be able to make your app available to ALL of our users who own 3D Printers. 

That's power

Your app will be IMMEDIATELY accessible on every AstroBox Touch.

Also, if you develop an app for the AstroPrint.com web portal, it will get in front of our 23K+ 3D Printer owners that use this portal for managing their printers.

At a glance, these are some of the capabilities of our API:

  • Creating web socket connections into any 3D Printer 
  • Running slicing jobs though our cloud slicing engine
  • Managing print queues
  • Creating payment flows
  • Importing/Exporting models/STLs
  • Accessing cameras (with permission of course!)
  • and more.

Potential ideas for apps: Apps that let people browse and 3D Print models, improve on 3DP workflow (i.e: file repair, auto positioning etc.), improve maintenance tasks (e.g. plate leveling, filament loading), or add 3DP functionality to your existing web application.

If you release your app on our platform, it will be available to all of our users across all devices (Desktop & Mobile).

The AstroPrint API has limitless potential as our platform is the fastest growing cloud platform for consumer 3D Printing. 

We believe our platform is much like the early days of Google Play or the Apple App Store. 

Are you a 3D Printer Manufacturer?

If you are a 3D Printer Manufacturer, let us focus on the software (after all, that’s OUR expertise).

We can make your 3D Printer cloud connected and wireless and save you a lot of hassle and money.

By integrating AstroPrint with your printer(s) - both YOU and YOUR customers will benefit massively.

For example, with AstroPrint:

  • There’s no need for your customers to deal with pesky cables or SD cards 
  • There’s no need to develop and maintain a complex cloud infrastructure (we already built it!) 
  • Customers will be able to wirelessly manage their printer from anywhere with any device 
  • Your customers will be connected to one of the most powerful cloud platforms for 3D Printing which includes a suite of mobile apps, desktop apps and an ever expanding library of 3D Printing apps developed via our public API.

In short, you focus on what you are best at (hardware) and let us worry about what we are best at (software) -- and together, we can partner up and make 3D Printing even simpler for the end user.

We also have the capability to build you a custom, fully branded (with your company name and logo) build of the AstroBox Touch software. You can get a special introductory rate during this Kickstarter (via the associated Reward Tier), or contact us to get more information.

What’s so great about the AstroPrint Platform?

We believe that your 3D printer should be super simple to use.

We are not quite at that point yet, but we are getting closer everyday.

AstroPrint is a suite of software products all designed to make 3D printing incredibly simple. 

It is our mission to standardize the software for the 3D printing industry in the same way that Android standardized the software for much of the smartphone industry. 

This allows more people to adopt and take advantage of 3D printing technologies by bringing their creativity to life. 

Some obvious key benefits of AstroPrint:

  • Wireless management & monitoring of your 3D Printer (No pesky cables or SD Cards!) 
  • Compatible with Marlin, Repetier, and Sailfish firmware based printers 
  • Ability to save and create custom slicer settings 
  • File Manager and folders for organizing your file(s) 
  • An app store that can extend the capabilities of your 3D Printer even more
  • Print history, trends, and stats of your prints 
  • Print notification(s) by email and/or push notifications of print status
  • Automatic slicer updates in the cloud, so you do not have to deal with software (or maintenance) upgrades
  • No need for a laptop/computer to be connected to your printer 
  • Responsive, mobile friendly, and works on any web enabled device 
  • Simple, clean, intuitive interface 
  • Intelligent slicing that learns your printing habits and improves your prints over time
  • Real time video remote monitoring of your prints from any device (you'll need a compatible camera - which is not included with this Kickstarter)

Those are the main benefits…

There's a few more "not so obvious" features:

  • Custom Manufacturer Presets: The AstroPrint slicer routes slicing jobs through the best slicing engine and settings for your specific 3D Printer.  This is PRE-PROGRAMMED into the system directly by your printer manufacturer. (Of course, you still have the option to tinker and tweak with advanced settings.)
  • Plug & Play Slicing Engines: The slicing engine is modular.  This means with a click of a button you can use Cura, Slic3r, or a proprietary slicing engine (if applicable). As new slicing engines become available, they can be added easily like lego blocks.
  • The app store: Using our API, anyone can submit apps to the AstroPrint app store. The app store is accessible by any user who is on the platform. Several apps have already been submitted (like Leopoly, 3D Slash, Materialise etc.) and more are in development by third parties.

The Team

Meet the team!  

We're 10 strong and are on a mission to make 3D printing simple and accessible to EVERYONE. 

Seriously, when we aren't eating tapas or paella - our entire life is dedicated to making 3D Printing simple. 

AstroPrint developers (in Malaga, Spain) working hard to help you 3D Print stuff with more ease
AstroPrint developers (in Malaga, Spain) working hard to help you 3D Print stuff with more ease

Reward(s) Summary

 

Technical Specifications

Delivery Timeline

 

Thanks For Your Support!

We sincerely appreciate your support in bringing the AstroBox Touch to the world ❤️

We have one last favor to ask you...

Please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and followers and help us spread the word!

You can do that very easily by clicking one of the following links: 

....you can also download this short clip and post it on your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook:

The AstroBox Touch Kickstarter Trailer (0:54 seconds, 9 MB)

Thanks again!

We Love You!  ❤️

-The AstroPrint Team

Risks and challenges

Supply chain and logistics: We have already verified bulk pricing of each physical component through multiple distributors.

This includes tooling and injection molding for product cases (where applicable).

However, unforeseen complications from manufacturers and distributors may cause delayed delivery.

The list of printers that we can support is dependent on how open the format is for each printer.

If your printer is open source, AstroPrint should already work with it. However, commercially closed source 3D printers may be more difficult to integrate with AstroPrint.

As a reminder, Astroprint is compatible with standard (unrestricted) Marlin, Sailfish, and Repetier Firmware printers.

Those are the main challenges.

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Donate

    All backers (for all tiers) will get beta access to the AstroPrint Mobile Apps and Desktop Software. In addition, you'll get ongoing updates about this campaign and, more importantly, bragging rights for helping make 3D printing simple for everyone!

    Estimated delivery
    92 backers
    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    AstroPrint T-Shirt & Stickers

    In addition to a high quality American Apparel T-Shirt (as seen in our KS video) and stickers -- You will receive our eternal gratitude for helping us bring The ASTROBOX TOUCH to the world.

    Includes:
    • AstroPrint T-shirt
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    13 backers
    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    AstroBox Touch (Last Batch)

    Basic Package: Third Shipping
    This is your last chance to get an AstroBox Touch at this KICKSTARTER ONLY price. After Kickstarter, we expect MSRP to be $199, and Touches will not come with pro plans for life!

    So, right now is the time to get one! :-)

    To show our appreciation for your support, you will also receive an AstroPrint Cloud PRO plan for life!

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    139 backers
    Pledge $225 or more About $225

    AstroBox Touch 5" DIY Kit (Second Batch)

    DIY Package: Second Shipping
    *NOTE: REQUIRES SELF ASSEMBLY

    This is a DIY KIT for tech savvy folks that want to build their own AstroBox Touch.

    In contrast to the regular AstroBox Touch, this Kit has a slightly bigger touchscreen (5" vs 3.5").

    You will receive all of the components required to assemble a fully functional AstroBox Touch with a 5" touchscreen instead of the 3.5" touchscreen.

    This is a Kickstarter Only offer and will not be available after the campaign ends!

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch Software on an 8GB microSD card
    • Raspberry Pi 3
    • Power Supply
    • 5" touchscreen for RPi 3
    • Laser cut acrylic case KIT (Not the same as regular Touch Case)
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    32 backers
    Pledge $600 or more About $600

    5 x AstroBox Touches

    Education Pack:
    This package is perfect for schools, makerspaces, small businesses, and serious hobbyists.

    We can also donate this package to a school or makerspace on YOUR BEHALF.

    In addition to the 5 x AstroBox Touches, to show our appreciation we are also including 5 x AstroPrint Cloud Pro Plans for LIFE.

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 5) 2 backers
    Pledge $2,500 or more About $2,500

    20 x AstroBox Touches (Reseller Package)

    Reseller Pack:
    These will come with a license that allows for commercial resale. Perfect for printer manufacturers and online stores.

    MSRP for the AstroBox Touch is expected to be ~$199 when it is released to the general public.

    This package also comes with 20 x 3-month trial(s) of the AstroPrint Cloud Pro Plan(s).

    Includes:
    • 20× AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • 20× 20 x 3-month Trials of the AstroPrint Cloud Pro Plan(s)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 5) 0 backers
    Pledge $5,000 or more About $5,000

    Meet the Team!

    You Must Be Really Fun Package:
    OPTION #1 - The Cortés:
    Come hang out with the entire R&D team in Malaga, Spain and enjoy incredible weather, tapas, spanish cuisine, and chit chat with the team!

    OPTION #2 - The Banana Suit:
    Have the CEO, CTO, or CDO of AstroPrint hand deliver your AstroBox Touches to you ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD in a Banana Suit made bespoke just for the occasion. Optionally, you are welcome to have a gluttonous meal with the banana delivery guy along with geeky discussions about 3D Printing.

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • The Cortés OR The Banana Suit
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • The Best Day of Your Life!
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (2 left of 2) 0 backers
    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    OEM Software with YOUR branding

    OEM Package:
    *This is for 3D Printer Manufacturers

    Branded version of the AstroBox Touch software with a license to put it on up-to 1000 commercial units (3D Printers) over 12 months from delivery.

    This packages includes ONLY SOFTWARE. This is for OEMs that want to source hardware themselves, install it in their printer(s), then run a branded version of AstroBox Touch Software to power the touchscreen, interface, and cloud connectivity.

    Includes:
    • Custom Branded Build of AstroBox Touch Software
    • License to Distribute Software on up to 1000 units over 1 year.
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (2 left of 2) 0 backers
    Pledge $10,000 About $10,000

    Your App in the Touch Dashboard!

    Content Provider Package:
    We will put your app in the AstroBox Touch dashboard (FOR ALL USERS). Your company will be on the touchscreen of LOTS of 3D printers...
    Includes up to $5K worth of development.
    Some examples include:
    - Model Repositories
    - Model Repair
    - Filament Sales

    Includes:
    • Up to $5K in Software Development
    • We Deploy Your App to Every AstroBox Touch for 12 months
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (2 left of 2) 0 backers
    Pledge $100 or more About $100

    Upgrade Kit

    Techie Package:
    *THIS IS FOR EXISTING Raspberry Pi 3 based ASTROBOX USERS

    If you have a Raspberry Pi 3 AstroBox already, this package is all you need to upgrade it to an AstroBox Touch.

    This is a Kickstarter Only offer and will not be available after the campaign ends!

    *NOTE: This will require SELF ASSEMBLY and is not compatible with pcDuino based AstroBoxes.

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch Enclosure/Case
    • AstroBox Touch Software on an 8GB microSD card
    • 3.5" touchscreen for RPi 3
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    Pledge $100 or more About $100

    AstroBox Touch (Early Bird)

    Basic Package: First Shipping
    You'll be one of the first in the world to own an AstroBox Touch!

    To show our appreciation for your support, you will also receive an AstroPrint Cloud PRO plan for life!

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    Pledge $125 or more About $125

    AstroBox Touch - (Second Batch)

    Basic Package: Second Shipping
    You won't be the first in the world to own an AstroBox Touch, but you'll be the Second!

    To show our appreciation for your support, you will also receive an AstroPrint Cloud PRO plan for life!

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch - Fully assembled w/ power supply and software.
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    AstroBox Touch 5" DIY Kit (First Batch)

    DIY Package: First Shipping
    *NOTE: REQUIRES SELF ASSEMBLY

    This is a DIY KIT for tech savvy folks that want to build their own AstroBox Touch.

    In contrast to the regular AstroBox Touch, this Kit has a slightly bigger touchscreen (5" vs 3.5").

    You will receive all of the components required to assemble a fully functional AstroBox Touch with a 5" touchscreen instead of the 3.5" touchscreen.

    This is a Kickstarter Only offer and will not be available after the campaign ends!

    Includes:
    • AstroBox Touch Software on an 8GB microSD card
    • Raspberry Pi 3
    • Power Supply
    • 5" touchscreen for RPi 3
    • Laser cut acrylic case KIT (Not the same as regular Touch Case)
    • AstroPrint Cloud PRO Plan FOR LIFE
    • Beta Access to Desktop and Mobile Apps
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
