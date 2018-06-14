Mystic Keycap Set project video thumbnail
By Ash Huang 2 created

A set of custom drawn mechanical keycaps. Bound to delight witches, werewolves and warriors alike.

About

I have fond memories of mechanical keyboards. Coding my first websites, chatting friends on AIM, my father telling me to stop typing so loud because he could hear me from three rooms away...

I bought a gorgeous K-Type keyboard recently (It makes lovely rainbooooows~). Of course, since I’m a huge design nerd as well as a computer nerd, and I can’t leave anything well enough alone, I designed my very own keycap set. These keycaps are themed with mystical symbols, so they're for you, whether you're up late gaming or reading tarot.

The design

All of these characters have been drawn to ensure harmonious contrast between keys. 

Two early colorway explorations

Technical deets 

The mystic set will be high quality double shot plastic. That means they’ll pour two layers of plastic to ensure durability. Because the characters aren't just printed on, but integral to the key, the characters won’t wear out over time.

Printed legends vs. Double shot

For the keycap nerds, the key profiles will be DSA. I’ve done my best to design a logical layout, but DSA profile keys have the same height and tilt. That means you’ll be able to rearrange the keys however you wish, even row to row. They'll be Cherry MX in order to fit the majority of keyboards. 

DSA vs more sculpted profiles

I’ve already gathered quotes from highly regarded keycap manufacturers. 

Check out the reward tiers. You can buy just the special characters, a full set, or I’ll even help you build a keyboard if you don’t have your own slice of mechanical clicky heaven yet. This edition will be limited run, and also come with some nice packaging and maybe a surprise print or two.

Risks and challenges

I've successfully shipped two campaigns before this one and run a store already, so I'm familiar with fulfilling orders. The ship date is incredibly conservative to accommodate any delays.

I'll communicate with you every step of the way.

This is some of what's on my to do list after/during the campaign:

* Final quote from Signature Plastics depending on orders
* Design and figure out packaging
* Picking final colorways (with your help!) and looking at plastic samples
* Pack and fulfill orders (Netflix recommendations will be needed)
* Build any keyboards that get ordered

    $
    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    Single Keycap

    Already have the set of your dreams? Customize it with a single keycap. You'll be able to choose from a few.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $55 or more About $55

    Special keys only

    No letters, numbers, space bars, shift keys or other frippery. Only single special characters. You'll be able to choose your colorway.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge $140 or more About $140

    Full 104 Keycap set

    A full set of 104 keys. You'll be able to choose from a few colorways when we get closer to shipping. This is just the keys—if you need a keyboard, see the 'Keycaps + Keyboard' reward below.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
    Pledge $270 or more About $270

    Two sets

    One for you, one for ???. You'll be able to choose both colorways.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge $300 or more About $300

    Keycaps + Keyboard

    New to the keycap game? Let's hook you up with a high quality keyboard and the full 104 keycap set. You'll be able to choose from a few colorways.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (49 left of 50) 1 backer
