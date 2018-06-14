Mystic Keycap Set

About

I have fond memories of mechanical keyboards. Coding my first websites, chatting friends on AIM, my father telling me to stop typing so loud because he could hear me from three rooms away...

I bought a gorgeous K-Type keyboard recently (It makes lovely rainbooooows~). Of course, since I’m a huge design nerd as well as a computer nerd, and I can’t leave anything well enough alone, I designed my very own keycap set. These keycaps are themed with mystical symbols, so they're for you, whether you're up late gaming or reading tarot.

The design

All of these characters have been drawn to ensure harmonious contrast between keys.

Two early colorway explorations

Technical deets

The mystic set will be high quality double shot plastic. That means they’ll pour two layers of plastic to ensure durability. Because the characters aren't just printed on, but integral to the key, the characters won’t wear out over time.

Printed legends vs. Double shot

For the keycap nerds, the key profiles will be DSA. I’ve done my best to design a logical layout, but DSA profile keys have the same height and tilt. That means you’ll be able to rearrange the keys however you wish, even row to row. They'll be Cherry MX in order to fit the majority of keyboards.

DSA vs more sculpted profiles

I’ve already gathered quotes from highly regarded keycap manufacturers.

Check out the reward tiers. You can buy just the special characters, a full set, or I’ll even help you build a keyboard if you don’t have your own slice of mechanical clicky heaven yet. This edition will be limited run, and also come with some nice packaging and maybe a surprise print or two.