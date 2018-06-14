Mystic Keycap Set

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
I have fond memories of mechanical keyboards. Coding my first websites, chatting friends on AIM, my father telling me to stop typing so loud because he could hear me from three rooms away...
I bought a gorgeous K-Type keyboard recently (It makes lovely rainbooooows~). Of course, since I’m a huge design nerd as well as a computer nerd, and I can’t leave anything well enough alone, I designed my very own keycap set. These keycaps are themed with mystical symbols, so they're for you, whether you're up late gaming or reading tarot.
The design
All of these characters have been drawn to ensure harmonious contrast between keys.
Technical deets
The mystic set will be high quality double shot plastic. That means they’ll pour two layers of plastic to ensure durability. Because the characters aren't just printed on, but integral to the key, the characters won’t wear out over time.
For the keycap nerds, the key profiles will be DSA. I’ve done my best to design a logical layout, but DSA profile keys have the same height and tilt. That means you’ll be able to rearrange the keys however you wish, even row to row. They'll be Cherry MX in order to fit the majority of keyboards.
I’ve already gathered quotes from highly regarded keycap manufacturers.
Check out the reward tiers. You can buy just the special characters, a full set, or I’ll even help you build a keyboard if you don’t have your own slice of mechanical clicky heaven yet. This edition will be limited run, and also come with some nice packaging and maybe a surprise print or two.
Risks and challenges
I've successfully shipped two campaigns before this one and run a store already, so I'm familiar with fulfilling orders. The ship date is incredibly conservative to accommodate any delays.
I'll communicate with you every step of the way.
This is some of what's on my to do list after/during the campaign:
* Final quote from Signature Plastics depending on orders
* Design and figure out packaging
* Picking final colorways (with your help!) and looking at plastic samples
* Pack and fulfill orders (Netflix recommendations will be needed)
* Build any keyboards that get ordered
