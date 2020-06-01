Roykfern: A Musical Narrative Adventure

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, April 30 2020 7:00 PM UTC +00:00.
You play Roland, an inquisitive young Roykfern who by accident ends up on a journey to seek the truth about himself and Roykfern.
A thank you e-mail from us at Arrow Games.
Come and talk to us on our discord server.
Get a copy of our prototyped game. You'll be the only people to get a copy as it will not be available anywhere else.
Get an early copy of our full game before it is released.
CD + Digital Soundtrack with everything else.
Custom T-shirt with an original design by our artists.
A poster by our artists (signed/not signed). Unique as you will be the only ones that will have it as we do not plan on making any others. Just for you!
A custom book containing original art, story, scripts, notes and everything our team has done to make this game.
High-quality vinyl of our soundtrack that is exclusively for our Kickstarter backers.
Our very precious Game Design Document carefully bound into a book for you, as well as your music that will be featured in the game too. (oooh that rhymes)
You will create an NPC that will be used in-game and will be voice acted by yourself.
4/5 Star Accommodation, travel, food, and a week with us to have a personal look behind the scenes of Roykfern, and getting to explore our beautiful city of Dundee.