Video Games
£522
pledged of £50,000pledged of £50,000 goal
17
backers
43days to go
This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, April 30 2020 7:00 PM UTC +00:00.

Roykfern: A Musical Narrative Adventure

You play Roland, an inquisitive young Roykfern who by accident ends up on a journey to seek the truth about himself and Roykfern.

Support

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

    Pledge £1 or more

    Thank you e-mail!

    A thank you e-mail from us at Arrow Games.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Pledge £5 or more

    Chat with us!

    Come and talk to us on our discord server.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Pledge £10 or more

    Chapter 1 (Demo)

    Get a copy of our prototyped game. You'll be the only people to get a copy as it will not be available anywhere else.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge £15 or more

    Full Game

    Get an early copy of our full game before it is released.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    Estimated delivery
    9 backers
    Pledge £30 or more

    Media Package

    CD + Digital Soundtrack with everything else.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge £50 or more

    Roykfern Fashion

    Custom T-shirt with an original design by our artists.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge £75 or more

    Piece of Art

    A poster by our artists (signed/not signed). Unique as you will be the only ones that will have it as we do not plan on making any others. Just for you!

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Original Print
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £150 or more

    Book Worm

    A custom book containing original art, story, scripts, notes and everything our team has done to make this game.

    Includes:
    • E-mail
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Canvas Print
    • Book
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge £500 or more

    Hot Wax

    High-quality vinyl of our soundtrack that is exclusively for our Kickstarter backers.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Original Print
    • Book
    • Vinyl
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £1,000 or more

    In Our Heads and Your Music

    Our very precious Game Design Document carefully bound into a book for you, as well as your music that will be featured in the game too. (oooh that rhymes)

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Original Print
    • Book
    • Vinyl
    • Game Design Document
    • In-Game Song
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    Pledge £5,000 or more

    You In Our Game!

    You will create an NPC that will be used in-game and will be voice acted by yourself.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Original Print
    • Book
    • Vinyl
    • Game Design Document
    • In-Game Song
    • NPC + Voice In-Game
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (6 left of 6) 0 backers
    Pledge £8,000

    A Week With Arrow Games

    4/5 Star Accommodation, travel, food, and a week with us to have a personal look behind the scenes of Roykfern, and getting to explore our beautiful city of Dundee.

    Includes:
    • Thank you e-mail.
    • Discord Invite
    • Prototype
    • Full Game
    • CD + Digital Soundtrack
    • Custom T-Shirt
    • Original Print
    • Book
    • Vinyl
    • Game Design Document
    • In-Game Song
    • NPC + Voice In-Game
    • Week with Arrow Games (Travel + Accommodation)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 5) 0 backers
