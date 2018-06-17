ONYX | A new way to use, stabilise and protect your camera

The ONYX was built for cameras with compact prime and compact wide angle zoom lenses that are short in length.

A camera and lens can rotate 360 degrees on the pan axis if it's short enough. When a long lens is used its range of movement can be limited. An electronic bump stop can be programmed in so that your camera and lens is never damaged against the side of ONYX.

Here are some common camera models that fit within ONYX.

Sony A7s Panasonic GH4

This small list is continuously growing as we continue to test and create amazing footage with ONYX. If you have a specific camera and want to know if it will fit, ask us in the comments section.

Our unique three-step balancing allows for rapid set up and re-balancing times. Using batteries to assist as counterweights, any additional weight you are carrying is helping you go longer.

Step 1: With the ONYX on a flat surface, the camera is attached to the camera plate.

Step 2: Balance the pan axis by sliding the camera plate forwards and backward in the camera plate holder, then using the battery pack, adjust by moving it closer or further away from the camera.

Checking the balance by turning the roll axis and testing the camera does not spin when rotated to different positions.

Note: small counterweights can be used if fine tuning is needed.

Step 3: Now the camera needs to be moved up and down to balance the roll axis.

To test if it is balanced pick the ONYX up by the handles and spin with your thumbs to see if it is bottom or top heavy. Adjust up or down until balanced.

In balancing the roll axis, you have simultaneously balanced the tilt axis.

The ONYX is now ready to be turned on and used.

Below is a short montage of some previous prototypes. The video shows our first electronically working prototype to user testing a fully functional prototype.

We are brothers from the Kapiti Coast in New Zealand with a love of actions sports and the New Zealand outdoors. We love to design, film and push the boundaries of what is possible.

During Geoffrey's final year of his photography degree, he was capturing action sport images for a magazine he was creating. Putting himself and his equipment in some very dangerous situations to try and capture innovative shots. Like the images below where he followed a snowboarder on skis over a 40 foot and shot from the hip.

We soon realised that Geoff was not the only content creator pushing the boundaries. Other action sports and adventure filmmakers were taking risks and putting unsuitable equipment into dangerous situations. Or compromising the quality of their content to either protect their equipment or use equipment that captured less than ideal footage. To get smooth shake free video resulted in further problems, equipment was bulky, heavy and cumbersome and often restricted their freedom of movement.

When taking risks accidents eventually happen, usually having large consequences with ruined camera equipment.

We knew there had to be a better way to combat this difficult problem. What if we could create a product that helped protect your camera, helps you create better quality footage and is extremely intuitive to use?

With our unique skill set, design and electronic experiences, we developed ONYX. We liquidated our personal assets and set up a small workshop with some basic machinery in our parent's garage. We have been working extensively to design, assemble and program ONYX. Working on an extremely tight budget, we are extremely proud of what we have achieved.

ONYX was built to inspire filmmakers to take risks and create high-quality content without compromise, redefining what you can do with a compact cinema camera.

Future Development

Create accessories that work with ONYX, different handles, and mounting platforms, so that it can be easily attached to drones, jibs, cranes and other vehicles. We believe we could simplify the balancing system further and we also want to create a larger ONYX that has the ability to carry larger camera and lens payloads.

Jimmy has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Hons), with over 10 years experience in consumer electronics and has worked through a range of different product development life cycles. He is a CAD design and FEA analysis expert specializing in digital manufacturing. He has experience running his own business where he was repairing a range of mass manufactured consumer electronics. This technical knowledge expanded his interests in UAVs, where he built custom racing drones and his understanding of PID controllers rapidly expanded.

At university, for two years he was apart of Formula SAE motorsport race car team. The chassis design team the first year specialising in carbon fibre fabrication and a powertrain engineer the following year working on their first electric car and specifically the motor cooling system.

Jimmy's wide skill range and experience with different product development life cycles have been invaluable throughout the project.

Geoffrey has a Masters of Design in Industrial Design, a Bachelor of Design (Hons) in Photography and a Diploma in Digital Fabrication. His love of action sports and the outdoors has translated through into his photography and filmmaking. This passion developed an interest in the technology and tools that are used to help capture content in these demanding situations. His work experience from freelance photographer to camera operator to a senior industrial design tutor give him a very unique skill set. This has helped him intuitively problem solve any challenge that is put in front of him.

Geoffrey's passion is to design innovative, functional and intuitive products for filmmakers and photographers, where he has an in-depth understanding of his customer's problems and has immensely helped with the design and function of ONYX.

We work extremely well together and form a very complementary team, we bounce off each other's ideas and have strived for perfection in every detail of the project.

Funds from the campaign will be going into expanding our electrical and software engineering department so we can each focus on providing our own specific expertise.

Our shipping includes courier service so that you receive ONYX fast and know where it is at all times during transit. We will be shipping units in order of backers as we will be batch producing our final production units. If your country is not listed contact us to add a price specific to your country.

