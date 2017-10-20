Antstand | The worlds most portable bamboo laptop stand

About this project

Looking down on your laptop screen puts significant strain on the neck and shoulders. This strain over time can result in chronic pain and, or, permanent damage. The Antstand reduces strain by raising your screen higher to allow a more upright position.

The Antstand raises your screen by 8 inches so you can be comfortable on the go. The patent pending design is so slim and lightweight you can take your office with you.

Due to the design there is very little stand in contact with the laptop meaning great it is great for keeping your laptop cool.

Compatible with all Apple laptops (11-15 inch) and nearly all modern windows and linux laptops. Must have a thickness of less than 0.75 inches (1.9cms) and a flat base.

*Not reccomended for Alienware gaming laptops as they are 2.45 cms thick or Microsoft Surface.

You have a choice of text (max 30 characters) in one of the two locations above - just order the "Personalized" Perk and we will then get back to you requesting details about your text.

Just send us your logo or design to get the Antstand with your own branding. Your logo will be laser etched into the bamboo on the front rectangle (replacing the word ANSTAND).

Once you order the perk we will be get back to you and sort out the images from there. (We require images in vector format)

Improve your comfort and productivity with this great bluetooth keyboard available with the keyboard combo perk.

It has a similar action, layout and look to the Version 2 Apple wireless keyboard. Featuring scissor action keys, silver aluminium (top) and tough white plastic (bottom) and requires 2 AA batteries (not included).It is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

7.8 inch (19cms) of lift to your laptop screen

Packs down to a 9mm thick package

Eco friendly and hard wearing Bamboo ply construction

Compatible with all Apple Macbook Pro and Macbook Air and other laptops with thickness of less than 0.75 inches (1.9cms).

INCLUDES

1 Antstand in bamboo ply

1 Antband in silicon rubber

DIMENSIONS PACKED

28, 19, 0.9 CMS, 11, 7.5, 0.1 Inches

PRODUCT WIEGHT

209 grammes, 7.4 oz

People have asked me why the name Antstand?

Its small and strong - like an ant.

If you want to write about Antstand you'll find everything here:

If you need anything else please contact us through the contact form