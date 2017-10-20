Antstand | The worlds most portable bamboo laptop stand project video thumbnail
Hardware
Melbourne, AU
$1,543
pledged of $15,650 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 1,937 pledged of AU$ 20,000 goal
Antstand | The worlds most portable bamboo laptop stand

By Paul
First created

Antstand | The worlds most portable bamboo laptop stand

Be productive and comfortable wherever you are. Antstand improves posture by raising your screen high and packs flat in your bag.

Be productive and comfortable wherever you are. Antstand improves posture by raising your screen high and packs flat in your bag.

$1,543
pledged of $15,650 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 1,937 pledged of AU$ 20,000 goal
Hardware
Melbourne, AU
About this project

Looking down on your laptop screen puts significant strain on the neck and shoulders. This strain over time can result in chronic pain and, or, permanent damage. The Antstand reduces strain by raising your screen higher to allow a more upright position.

The Antstand raises your screen by 8 inches so you can be comfortable on the go. The patent pending design is so slim and lightweight you can take your office with you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to the design there is very little stand in contact with the laptop meaning great it is great for keeping your laptop cool.

 

 

 

 

 

Compatible with all Apple laptops (11-15 inch) and nearly all modern windows and linux laptops. Must have a thickness of less than 0.75 inches (1.9cms) and a flat base. 

*Not reccomended for Alienware gaming laptops as they are 2.45 cms thick or Microsoft Surface.

 

 

You have a choice of text (max 30 characters) in one of the two locations above - just order the "Personalized" Perk and we will then get back to you requesting details about your text.

 

Just send us your logo or design to get the Antstand with your own branding. Your logo will be laser etched into the bamboo on the front rectangle (replacing the word ANSTAND). 

Once you order the perk we will be get back to you and sort out the images from there. (We require images in vector format)

Improve your comfort and productivity with this great bluetooth keyboard available with the keyboard combo perk.

It has a similar action, layout and look to the Version 2 Apple wireless keyboard. Featuring scissor action keys, silver aluminium (top) and tough white plastic (bottom) and  requires 2 AA batteries (not included).It is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

 

 

  • 7.8 inch (19cms) of lift to your laptop screen
  • Packs down to a 9mm thick package
  • Eco friendly and hard wearing Bamboo ply construction
  • Compatible with all Apple Macbook Pro and Macbook Air and other laptops with thickness of less than 0.75 inches (1.9cms).

INCLUDES 

  • 1 Antstand in bamboo ply 
  • 1 Antband in silicon rubber 

DIMENSIONS PACKED

  •  28, 19, 0.9 CMS, 11, 7.5, 0.1 Inches 

 PRODUCT WIEGHT 

  • 209 grammes, 7.4 oz

 People have asked me why the name Antstand?

  • Its small and strong - like an ant.

 

 

 

 

 

   If you want to write about Antstand you'll find everything here:

  If you need anything else please contact us through the contact form

Risks and challenges

We have already manufactured and sold the product in limited volume in Australia. We selected our manufacturer for the larger volumes. We expect to exceed our stated timelines and don't anticipate any unexpected delays however we have allowed for some slack in the plan to cover them as they arise.

    Pledge AU$ 5 or more About $4
Support us

    Support us

    Pay us $5 and know you have helped us launch this new product into the world.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 51 or more About $41

    *Special Early Bird* BAMBOO ANTSTAND

    Get the BAMBOO ANTSTAND
    --Will retail for AU$80 | $18 or %23 discount
    --Shipping: $10 USD

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (17 left of 30) 13 backers
    Pledge AU$ 63 or more About $50

    BAMBOO ANTSTAND

    Get the BAMBOO ANTSTAND
    --Will retail for AU$80 | $18 or %23 discount
    --Shipping: $10 USD

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 75 or more About $60

    BAMBOO ANTSTAND with Personalisation

    Get the BAMBOO ANTSTAND with Personalisation
    --Will retail for AU$95 | $18 or %20 discount
    --Shipping: $10 USD

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    • Personalization
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Pledge AU$ 90 or more About $72

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS - CUSTOM SAMPLER

    An Antstand custom branded for your business

    --Shipping: $10 USD*

    (See the 5 pack for much lower cost per unit)

    Includes:
    • Custom Branded Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 113 or more About $90

    ANTSTAND KEYBOARD COMBO

    An Antstand with a gorgeous bluetooth keyboard (details in the page)

    --Will retail for USD$130 | $40 or %30 discount
    --Shipping: USD$10

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    • Bluetooth Keyboard
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Pledge AU$ 113 or more About $90

    ANTSTAND TWIN PACK

    Why not get christmas sorted and buy another as a gift?

    --Will retail for AU$165 | $50 or %30 discount

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge AU$ 219 or more About $175

    ANTSTAND - FAMILY PACK x 4

    Buy the family pack and do you Christmas shopping!

    --Will retail for AU$325 | $106 or %32 discount

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 375 or more About $299

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS - BRANDED X 5

    Five Antstands custom branded with your business logo

    --Will retail for AU$275 | $0 or %0 discount

    Includes:
    • Silicon Rubber Antband
    • Custom Branded Bamboo Antstand
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 625 or more About $498

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS -BRANDED X 10

    Ten Antstands custom branded with your business logo

    --Will retail for AU$750 | $125 or %16 discount

    Includes:
    • 10× Silicon Rubber Antband
    • 10× Custom Branded Bamboo Antstand
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 2,500 or more About $1,992

    ANTSTAND RESELLER - BRANDED - 50 PACK

    Antstands - 50 PACK
    --Will retail for AU$4000 | $1562 or %38 discount

    Includes:
    • 50× Bamboo Antstand
    • 50× Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 2,750 or more About $2,192

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS - BRANDED X 50

    Antstands branded with your business logo - x50
    --Will retail for AU$3750 | $1000 or %26 discount

    Includes:
    • 50× Silicon Rubber Antband
    • 50× Custom Branded Bamboo Antstand
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 4,875 or more About $3,885

    ANTSTAND RESELLER - 100 PACK

    Antstands - 100 PACK
    --Will retail for AU$8125 | $3250 or %40 discount

    Includes:
    • 100× Bamboo Antstand
    • 100× Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 4,875 or more About $3,885

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS -DEPARTMENT (X500)

    Antstands branded with your business logo x 500
    --Will retail for AU$7500 | $2625 or %35 discount

    Includes:
    • Bamboo Antstand x 500
    • Silicon Rubber Antband x 500
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 4,875 or more About $3,885

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS - BRANDED X 100

    Antstands branded with your business logo x 100
    --Will retail for AU$7500 | $2625 or %35 discount

    Includes:
    • 100× Custom Branded Bamboo Antstand
    • 100× Silicon Rubber Antband
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 4,875 or more About $3,885

    ANTSTAND RESELLER x100

    Antstand - 100 PACK
    --Will retail for AU$8125 | $3250 or %40 discount

    Includes:
    • 100× Bamboo Antstand
    • 100× Silicon Antband x 250
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge AU$ 11,000 or more About $8,767

    ANTSTAND BUSINESS - BRANDED x250

    Antstands branded with your business logo - x250

    Includes:
    • CUSTOM BRANDED ANTSTAND X 250
    • Silicon Antband x 250
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
