The AM1 electric bike - it's a bike with a motor

The AM1 is a lightweight motorised bike. It looks like a bike, handles like a bike, weighs the same as a bike but rides like you're freewheeling downhill with a tailwind. The best part, you can own one starting at £499 (approx. $665).

Moving through cities is expensive, uncomfortable and time consuming. Our aim is to relieve you from the shackles of public transport and endless queues of traffic, through our product the AM1. Electric bikes on the market today don't address these issues, but add further problems, like features you don't need, complexity and lots of extra weight.

That's why we created the AM1. It brings together the lightweight handling and simplicity of a single speed bike, with the effortlessness of an electric bike. It has a lightweight 20 mile battery that easily covers an average commute of 8.5 miles each way with plenty of range spare to meet your friends after work.

A lean battery meant we could create a compact motor that gets rid of gears altogether. We've merged the best of a classic single speed bike with the effortlessness of an electric one, into a sleek, minimal design.

You can own the AM1 starting from £499 (approx. $665).

Did we mention that the AM1 is light? It's 13.5kg (30lbs) including battery. The average bike weighs 11-12kg's while the average city share bikes (BarclaysBike, London / Citibike, NY) weighs 23kg!

The AM1 is easy to take up stairs, throw in the back of a car or hang on the wall if that’s what you’re into.

Inspired by the simple and ultra-reliable mechanics of single-speed bikes, the AM1 has a single-speed in it's DNA and electrons in it's blood.

The motor gives you a boost when you really need it. The sensor in the pedals delivers smooth, controlled power relative to the speed of your pedalling. Pedal slower to slow down, faster to speed up.

Smile as you pass lycra-clad roadies with the knowledge that the AM1 probably costs less than their carbon fibre rear wheel.

How does it work? The pedal sensor detects when you're pedalling and assists you depending on how much effort you put in.

Want to go faster with less effort, turn the assist up. Want to get your heart rate up, turn the assist down.

With the assist off, the AM1 rides like a normal bike without the motor resistance often found on conventional electric bikes.

The goods news is that all mechanical parts are compatible with standardised bike components. Support your local bike store and fulfil your 'dog in basket' dreams. BYOD.

Pre-order the AM1 now from £499 (approx. $665). This is an industry first price-point for an e-bike of this design, weight and capability.

The AM1 is our entry level e-bike designed to suit daily commutes. The progressive frame geometry is inspired by fixed gear track bikes. The 420 mm straight handlebars provide a responsive and agile feel. The deep-rimmed wheels create a clean aerodynamic aesthetic. Finished with silver hardware.

Want something a little more laid back? The AM1 STEP features an open frame design and cafe style handlebars. The silver deep rimmed wheels are complemented by ergo-grips and a super-plush sprung saddle. Embrace the pot-holes and enjoy a seriously comfortable ride.

The e-bike without compromise, the AM1+ features the same track inspired frame geometry and 420mm straight handlebars as the AM1 but is 30% more powerful. The AM1+ features Tektro mechanical disc brakes to ensure it stops as well as it goes. The deep-rimmed wheels are available in silver or black with matching hardware.

The ultimate utility e-bike, the AM1 STEP+ is 30% more powerful than an AM1 STEP and features Tektro mechanical disc brakes to ensure it stops as well as it goes. The AM1 STEP+ has the same open frame design and cafe style handlebars, brown ergo-grips and a sprung saddle as the AM1 STEP but the wheels are available is silver or black with matching hardware.

Ultra-lightweight design.

20 mile range*

Compact, maintenance free motor (road legal UK/EU)

Ultra-reliable single gear drive train.

Electronic braking system

Removable battery pack

3 hour charger

High quality Samsung batteries with multiple safety features and protection circuits.



*assumed 75kg rider weight, mid-level assist and moderate pedalling.

A part-assembled AM1 in the chosen size, colour and spec

Battery

Charger

User Guide & Instruction manual

Tool Kit

The AM1 arrives partly-assembled. This is one of the ways we kept the cost low. We offer written and video instructions to make sure assembly is super easy and taking less than a hour for a first timer, or even in as little as 20 mins.

We also supply everything you need to put it together - all hex/allen keys and a screw driver. However, if you have any doubts, we can ship the bike directly to your local bike store as part of our Build Local Program. They can arrange for assembly at an additional fee and you can then ride it away; assembled and fitted to you. When we send out the shipping survey we will ask if this is something you'd be interested in.

If you run a bike shop and want to be part of the Build Local Program, learn more about it here.

Boast your build with a "Built by" sticker. Included with every bike.

The AM1 had to be beautiful. We were inspired by the minimal approach of single speed and fixed gear bikes and were determined to make the e-bike equivalent.

The AM1 has the minimum number of components

The AM1 needed to be as simple to ride as a regular push bike. Our earlier prototypes featured complicated displays and frame integrated batteries but these presented more problems than solutions.

The AM1's battery clicks in and out in seconds. Park the bike outside and charge the battery inside. And to ride it... switch it on and pedal.

The battery removes in seconds and charges just like a phone. Fully charged in 3 hours

Turning up the assist to increase the power is a simple button press.

Durability is also key to the AM1; a bike should be robust. We tested each and every iteration for months on real roads to ensure the AM1 is as maintenance-free and as hardy as possible.

The early prototypes frames where made of steel. But for a bike that's designed to be left outside, steel is cursed by a tendency to rust.

Early AM1 steel frame rusting away

Aluminium is lighter and doesn't corrode so is as happy outside in the rain as it is in a nice dry bike shed. This is why the AM1 has an aluminium frame-set. With tough rims, a 2-stage paint finish and waterproof connectors we take pride in endorsing the day-to-day durability of the AM1.

Sweat the small stuff. A studio time-lapse captures Nav and Jack poring over a frame detail.

We're two product designers and bike nerds who've spent the last 4 years working on this bike. The AM1 is a distillation of all the knowledge and learnings gained through a relentless effort to pare-back an electric bike to the bare essentials.

The testing and development of the AM1 brought its own test of challenges. Mainly, how can we guarantee that this bike will be reliable for different riders, load weights, road conditions and environmental condition.

So we built a testing rig...

The Chariots

Two AM1s pulling an additional person on the roads. When it comes to product testing, controlled lab tests only tell part of the story. With great (electrical) power comes great responsibility and the electronics needed to be absolutely reliable. To test the bikes at triple their intended tow weight we built The Chariots, the spawn of a late-night brainstorm into how to measurably stress test the AM1 in real world conditions. The idea was to capture the weight of the rider and passenger, then conduct a series of tests to learn how each electrical component behaves under increasing loads. To no ones surprise, they were SERIOUSLY FUN to ride. To date, we've successfully completed tests with a leisure cyclist effortlessly towing over 250 kg’s (2 passengers + 1 rider) proving the power of the AM1. See for yourself. As a result of the thousands of miles of road testing, we inadvertently discovered a side to London which is best enjoyed standing on the back of the chariot, taking selfies and chatting up locals. We now offer up a limited number of chariot rides for you +1 where we’ll take you on a midnight magical mystery tour of our favourite night time London spots. If we reach £100k, we'll give you the opportunity to own a chariot yourself. The Battery We completed an extensive program of battery development to find the perfect voltage, power and size of battery. We hand-soldered prototype batteries ourselves, rode tens of thousands of miles on them, and continually revised the size and placement until we we achieved the right power to weight ratio in a durable, portable and safe form factor. The development of the AM1 battery, from early-stage prototype (left) to final form (right) Safety is paramount for lithium batteries. We made it one of our first ground rules that our batteries had to be of the highest quality and completely safe without compromise. Testing the battery management system. The AM1 battery is barely bigger than a coke can. All our batteries are waterproof (IP56 rated) Motor and battery remain cool after a hard ride. Disclaimers Assembly: Due to the nature of shipping bikes internationally some assembly will be required. We provide clear video and written instructions, as well as the tools required with every bike. If you don't feel confident with basic assembly we have a process in place where can, for a small fee, ship the bike to your local bike store where it will be assembled for you and collected in person. Please add on 'Local Assembly' to your pledge to activate this option.