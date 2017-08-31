Share this project

Aloe App: Gentle self-care reminders from yourself
Project We Love
Apps
Brooklyn, NY
$12,809 pledged of $40,000 goal
backers
   
Aloe App: Gentle self-care reminders from yourself

By Amber Discko
First created

Remembering to take care of yourself isn't always easy. We want to help.

Remembering to take care of yourself isn't always easy. We want to help. Read more

Rewards Campaign FAQ 6 Updates 3 Comments 1 Community
Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project's development.

Appearance Prototype, Design Prototype

About this project

Since the election, many people have expressed a downslide in their emotional well-being. There has been a noticeable shift in interest surrounding self-care and searches for the term hit a five-year high immediately after November 8th, 2016.

The problem? We shouldn’t wait until everything is awful to take care of ourselves.

Animation by Tin Kandoic
Animation by Tin Kandoic

Easily-navigable 3-screen interface that gives you an active role in your self-care.

Aloe will be an iOS app that brings all the essential self-care tasks together in one place.

It is based off an existing “check-in” survey we designed in January, that thousands of people have used since.

  • It will be FREE in the app store.
  • It will help in making sure tasks are getting done, and regularly.
  • There’s no limit to how many times you check in, it’s there when you need or want it.
  • You choose gentle daily reminders, according to your needs and lifestyle.

We have every intention of creating an Android version after this is successfully funded. Please consider backing at any level to bring this idea to life!

The Aloe community has already helped thousands. It also has the potential to fill the gap in self-care for some of the most vulnerable and deserving communities: people of color, transgender and queer people, disabled or mentally ill people, and people on a limited income. This app will be the first of its kind, and now more than ever, it needs to exist.

This app does NOT replace mental health care, but it can be a valuable—and free—tool to help fill gaps where needed.

On the main screen, 9 self-care tasks which can be modified anytime in the settings. You’ll always have the option to remove tasks to avoid the shame spiral that comes with consistently missing them.

DRINK, BREAK, BRUSH, VITAMINS/MEDICATION, SHOWER, SLEEP, SNACK, BE KIND, INDULGE

The tasks emojis will be replaced with custom emoji-like icons designed by Katie Belton (aka Galactic Castle).

Journaling can be time-consuming, but its positive benefits, such as reduced stress, are totally worth it.

Aloe will feature a "reflection space" where users can answer 3 simple questions. Past, present, and future.

Mood.
Mood.
  • "How was your day?"
  • “Who is one person who makes you happy?"
  • “What is one thing you’ll do for yourself tomorrow?"

Then, mad lib-style, will create a full journal entry. That way it’s quick, easy, and still lets you review your day in emotions and accomplishments. Low impact, high reward.

What better way to feel encouraged than doing these tasks alongside your friends? That's why I designed the foundation for a community in which self-care becomes easy to do and fun to talk about. I believe community should be at the core of every product.

What I'm really excited about is our future vision to create a supportive social network through features like sending encouragement and positivity.

Community features

  • Send virtual flowers
  • Tend to your friends gardens
  • Community Support Gardens (Imagine doing self-care tasks to help a virtual garden grow, but with friends!)

Although it is not on our launch roadmap, if our goals are exceeded it will become a top priority.

 A quick walkthrough of our prototype iOS app.

Hi buds, I’m Amber and I build online communities people love.

I’m formerly the founder of Femsplain, creative strategist for Hillary Clinton, Tumblr, and was once the social media manager for Denny’s Diner... but that's another story.

This was the happiest, and lowest emotional point of my life.
This was the happiest, and lowest emotional point of my life.

While working on the campaign, time management took a back-seat to work, and things like remembering to brush my teeth or drink water became really difficult. My emotional and physical wellness hit an all-time-low.

After it ended, I took a few months to find a healthier headspace and receive support from my communities. That’s when I learned the importance of keeping self-care tasks at top of mind.

I searched the marketplace and came up with nothing but overwhelming habit tools that I inevitably lost the motivation to fulfill. What I needed were tools to reliably “check-in” with myself - ones that wouldn’t shame me if I forgot, but encourage me to stay accountable with gentle notifications.

The only thing that seemed to be good for me was following people on social media who advocated for self-care, creating a system for myself, and holding myself accountable with reminders.

Eventually I figured if I couldn’t find the perfect tools for me, I would just build them.

For development, I've been working with the Lickability team. It's a small iOS software studio in New York. Their team has worked on apps for The New Yorker, Grouper, Meetup, and others.

Is wellness at work something your company cares about? Aloe can be the perfect companion in many tech forward office environments. Teams can encourage one another to keep their emotional wellbeing at top-of-mind, creating a happier more productive environment to work in. Support from your co-workers can go a long way. 

Pledge today and get 1-year of membership for your entire team once our app is released to the public!

Are you a team or organization of 100+?Get in touch! hi@aloe.club

 All backers at the $10+ will receive the following membership perks:

  • Exclusive (members only) task icon packs
  • Ability to add new tasks
  • An even more in-depth look at your self-care data

Aloe app will be completely functional without a membership. Membership once released to the public will be $1 per month.

Founders Garden 

We’re building an interactive Javascript "Garden" on Aloe’s website to thank everyone who supports our campaign. We’ll proudly display your flower or plant, along with your name and a message* for anyone to read.

Check it out on our website.

* We reserve the right to reject text deemed inappropriate. 

Gardeners Club Badge

Inspired by an explorer's badge, show us off proudly on your laptop or anywhere our stickers can stick. Circle stickers are 3" x 3".

Gardeners Club Pin (PROOF OF CONCEPT)

 

Send Gold Roses (TWITTER ONLY)

You’ll be given a special ability to send gold roses to your friends, anonymously or not! You’ll be given a special emoji command that your account will be whitelisted to use.

Summon a Bee (TWITTER ONLY)

Not only will you get to summon your very own bee to our Garden, you’ll also get to name them." We’ll also put your bee on top of your flower in the Founders Garden.

* We reserve the right to reject names deemed unacceptable.

Here's our estimated timeline, from conception to execution.

 

While everything here is not 100% due to estimation changes, we definitely know we need at least $40,000 to build an app we can truly be proud sharing.

 

P.S. Have you checked-in with yourself today?

Thank you to the following people for their time and support to make this happen.

Mom, Sam, Stefan, Jen, Kim, David, Ngan, Vishnu, Katie, Stef.

Credit: KimHoyos.com for the video!

Risks and challenges

Not only do I have a track record of building successfully communities and products. We’ve already conceptualized initial designs for the beta version and have developed the foundational layers. I’m very confident that we can continue developing to a high standard I can truly be proud of within our timeline.

    Pledge $5 or more

    Thank you & news updates

    Thanks so much for helping our app grow! Your contribution will help tremendously. After this campaign has been funded and our app is available, you'll be the first to know! We also want to thank you with a pixel Aloe plant, with your name on it on our "Founders Garden".
• Level 1 Founders Aloe
• Development Updates & News

    • Level 1 Founders Aloe
    • Development Updates & News
    Estimated delivery
    34 backers
    Pledge $10 or more

    Bee & Rose Summoner (TWITTER ONLY)

    Yes it's as cute as it sounds. You'll not only get to summon your personal pixel bee to our Twitter Garden, you'll also get to name it. We'll display your Bee in our Founders Garden. You'll also be given the ability to send gold roses to friends.
• Send gold roses ability
• Summon Bee command

    • Send gold roses ability
    • Summon Bee command
    Estimated delivery
    32 backers
    Pledge $15 or more

    Community Gardener

    You’ll be mailed your very own Gardener's Badge. Display it proudly on your laptop or anywhere stickers can stick. You'll also get a 3 Month Membership when the app comes out of Beta. Plus, everything above.

    • 3-Month Membership
    • Development Updates & News
    • Gardeners Badge laptop sticker
    • Level 1 Founders Flower (Your choice)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    81 backers
    Pledge $25 or more

    Beta Adventurer

    As a club member, you'll get an exclusive invite to participate in the beta version of the Aloe app, 1 month before it's made public. Plus, everything above.
• Beta Tester
• 12-Month Membership
• Level 2 Founders Aloe

    • Beta Tester
    • 12-Month Membership
    • Level 2 Founders Aloe
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    78 backers
    Pledge $40 or more

    Early Bird Alpha Adventurer

    Be the first to become an Alpha Adventurer! (For $10 less than the rest!)

    You’ll receive an exclusive invite to participate in our Alpha testing period. We'll use your feedback & suggestions to improve and add future updates. Plus, everything above.

    • Alpha Tester (Early Bird special)
    • 12-Month Membership + 1 friend
    • Level 2 Founders Flower (Your choice)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (37 left of 100) 63 backers
    Pledge $80 or more

    Early Bird Alpha Explorer

    Be the first to become an Alpha Explorer! You’ll get early access to the Alpha version of the app 2 weeks before the adventurers. Plus, everything above.

    • Gardeners Badge Pin
    • 12-Month Membership + 2 friends
    • Level 3 Founders Flower (Your choice)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (79 left of 100) 21 backers
    Pledge $250 or more

    Keys to the Garden

    Get a behind-the-scenes look at all progress being made on Aloe over the next few months. We'll also give you a shout out in app on our thank you page. Because of your generous contribution, you’ll also get voting privs on features in development. Plus, everything above.

    • Your name in Aloe's “Thank You” screen
    • Voting privileges: new features
    • 12-Month Membership + 3 friends
    • Level 3 *Rare* Founders White Rose
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 25) 5 backers
    Pledge $500 or more

    Garden Co-op Member

    Become a co-op member and help shape the future of Aloe. You'll get the option of suggesting new features every quarter that will get voted on by your peers!

    Your flower + name will get featured in our Founders Garden at the very top for everyone to see!

    Live in New York City or surrounding areas? Meet me at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens (in the Spring) at your convenience for lunch and a walk. PLUS, everything above.

    • Quarterly Virtual Check-in
    • Suggesting privileges: New Features
    • Level 3 *Rare* Founders Purple Rose
    • 12-Month Membership + 5 friends
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (15 left of 20) 5 backers
    Pledge $1,000 or more

    Aloe @ Work

    What better way to show you care than 1 year membership for you & your whole team! You'll also get a Rare White/Gold Rose to advertise your company in our Founders Garden + a shoutout on social media!

    Promote wellbeing and positivity all throughout the office while doing an incredible service for tech oriented youth and helping build a better emotional+digital future for all.

    Want Aloe for your business with >100 team members? Contact amber@aloe.club

    • 12-Month Team Membership
    • Garden Wall of Thanks (Lvl 3 Rare White Rose)
    • Premium plot in Founders Garden
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (25 left of 25) 0 backers
