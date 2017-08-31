Aloe App: Gentle self-care reminders from yourself

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
About this project
Since the election, many people have expressed a downslide in their emotional well-being. There has been a noticeable shift in interest surrounding self-care and searches for the term hit a five-year high immediately after November 8th, 2016.
The problem? We shouldn’t wait until everything is awful to take care of ourselves.
Easily-navigable 3-screen interface that gives you an active role in your self-care.
Aloe will be an iOS app that brings all the essential self-care tasks together in one place.
It is based off an existing “check-in” survey we designed in January, that thousands of people have used since.
It will be FREE in the app store.
It will help in making sure tasks are getting done, and regularly.
There’s no limit to how many times you check in, it’s there when you need or want it.
You choose gentle daily reminders, according to your needs and lifestyle.
We have every intention of creating an Android version after this is successfully funded. Please consider backing at any level to bring this idea to life!
The Aloe community has already helped thousands. It also has the potential to fill the gap in self-care for some of the most vulnerable and deserving communities: people of color, transgender and queer people, disabled or mentally ill people, and people on a limited income. This app will be the first of its kind, and now more than ever, it needs to exist.
This app does NOT replace mental health care, but it can be a valuable—and free—tool to help fill gaps where needed.
On the main screen, 9 self-care tasks which can be modified anytime in the settings. You’ll always have the option to remove tasks to avoid the shame spiral that comes with consistently missing them.
DRINK, BREAK, BRUSH, VITAMINS/MEDICATION, SHOWER, SLEEP, SNACK, BE KIND, INDULGE
The tasks emojis will be replaced with custom emoji-like icons designed by Katie Belton (aka Galactic Castle).
Journaling can be time-consuming, but its positive benefits, such as reduced stress, are totally worth it.
Aloe will feature a "reflection space" where users can answer 3 simple questions. Past, present, and future.
"How was your day?"
“Who is one person who makes you happy?"
“What is one thing you’ll do for yourself tomorrow?"
Then, mad lib-style, will create a full journal entry. That way it’s quick, easy, and still lets you review your day in emotions and accomplishments. Low impact, high reward.
What better way to feel encouraged than doing these tasks alongside your friends? That's why I designed the foundation for a community in which self-care becomes easy to do and fun to talk about. I believe community should be at the core of every product.
What I'm really excited about is our future vision to create a supportive social network through features like sending encouragement and positivity.
Community features
Send virtual flowers
Tend to your friends gardens
Community Support Gardens (Imagine doing self-care tasks to help a virtual garden grow, but with friends!)
Although it is not on our launch roadmap, if our goals are exceeded it will become a top priority.
A quick walkthrough of our prototype iOS app.
Hi buds, I’m Amber and I build online communities people love.
I’m formerly the founder of Femsplain, creative strategist for Hillary Clinton, Tumblr, and was once the social media manager for Denny’s Diner... but that's another story.
While working on the campaign, time management took a back-seat to work, and things like remembering to brush my teeth or drink water became really difficult. My emotional and physical wellness hit an all-time-low.
After it ended, I took a few months to find a healthier headspace and receive support from my communities. That’s when I learned the importance of keeping self-care tasks at top of mind.
I searched the marketplace and came up with nothing but overwhelming habit tools that I inevitably lost the motivation to fulfill. What I needed were tools to reliably “check-in” with myself - ones that wouldn’t shame me if I forgot, but encourage me to stay accountable with gentle notifications.
The only thing that seemed to be good for me was following people on social media who advocated for self-care, creating a system for myself, and holding myself accountable with reminders.
Eventually I figured if I couldn’t find the perfect tools for me, I would just build them.
For development, I've been working with the Lickability team. It's a small iOS software studio in New York. Their team has worked on apps for The New Yorker, Grouper, Meetup, and others.
Is wellness at work something your company cares about? Aloe can be the perfect companion in many tech forward office environments. Teams can encourage one another to keep their emotional wellbeing at top-of-mind, creating a happier more productive environment to work in. Support from your co-workers can go a long way.
Pledge today and get 1-year of membership for your entire team once our app is released to the public!
Are you a team or organization of 100+?Get in touch! hi@aloe.club
All backers at the $10+ will receive the following membership perks:
Exclusive (members only) task icon packs
Ability to add new tasks
An even more in-depth look at your self-care data
Aloe app will be completely functional without a membership. Membership once released to the public will be $1 per month.
Founders Garden
We’re building an interactive Javascript "Garden" on Aloe’s website to thank everyone who supports our campaign. We’ll proudly display your flower or plant, along with your name and a message* for anyone to read.
Not only do I have a track record of building successfully communities and products. We’ve already conceptualized initial designs for the beta version and have developed the foundational layers. I’m very confident that we can continue developing to a high standard I can truly be proud of within our timeline.
Thanks so much for helping our app grow! Your contribution will help tremendously. After this campaign has been funded and our app is available, you’ll be the first to know! We also want to thank you with a pixel Aloe plant, with your name on it on our “Founders Garden”.
Yes it’s as cute as it sounds. You’ll not only get to summon your personal pixel bee to our Twitter Garden, you’ll also get to name it. We’ll display your Bee in our Founders Garden. You'll also be given the ability to send gold roses to friends.
You’ll be mailed your very own Gardener's Badge. Display it proudly on your laptop or anywhere stickers can stick. You'll also get a 3 Month Membership when the app comes out of Beta. Plus, everything above.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at all progress being made on Aloe over the next few months. We'll also give you a shout out in app on our thank you page. Because of your generous contribution, you’ll also get voting privs on features in development. Plus, everything above.