Aloe App: Gentle self-care reminders from yourself

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

About this project

Since the election, many people have expressed a downslide in their emotional well-being. There has been a noticeable shift in interest surrounding self-care and searches for the term hit a five-year high immediately after November 8th, 2016.

The problem? We shouldn’t wait until everything is awful to take care of ourselves.

Animation by Tin Kandoic

Easily-navigable 3-screen interface that gives you an active role in your self-care.

Aloe will be an iOS app that brings all the essential self-care tasks together in one place.

It is based off an existing “check-in” survey we designed in January, that thousands of people have used since.

It will be FREE in the app store.

It will help in making sure tasks are getting done, and regularly.

There’s no limit to how many times you check in, it’s there when you need or want it.

You choose gentle daily reminders, according to your needs and lifestyle.

We have every intention of creating an Android version after this is successfully funded. Please consider backing at any level to bring this idea to life!

The Aloe community has already helped thousands. It also has the potential to fill the gap in self-care for some of the most vulnerable and deserving communities: people of color, transgender and queer people, disabled or mentally ill people, and people on a limited income. This app will be the first of its kind, and now more than ever, it needs to exist.

This app does NOT replace mental health care, but it can be a valuable—and free—tool to help fill gaps where needed.

On the main screen, 9 self-care tasks which can be modified anytime in the settings. You’ll always have the option to remove tasks to avoid the shame spiral that comes with consistently missing them.

DRINK, BREAK, BRUSH, VITAMINS/MEDICATION, SHOWER, SLEEP, SNACK, BE KIND, INDULGE

The tasks emojis will be replaced with custom emoji-like icons designed by Katie Belton (aka Galactic Castle).

Journaling can be time-consuming, but its positive benefits, such as reduced stress, are totally worth it.

Aloe will feature a "reflection space" where users can answer 3 simple questions. Past, present, and future.

Mood.

"How was your day?"

“Who is one person who makes you happy?"

“What is one thing you’ll do for yourself tomorrow?"

Then, mad lib-style, will create a full journal entry. That way it’s quick, easy, and still lets you review your day in emotions and accomplishments. Low impact, high reward.

What better way to feel encouraged than doing these tasks alongside your friends? That's why I designed the foundation for a community in which self-care becomes easy to do and fun to talk about. I believe community should be at the core of every product.

What I'm really excited about is our future vision to create a supportive social network through features like sending encouragement and positivity.

Community features

Send virtual flowers

Tend to your friends gardens

Community Support Gardens (Imagine doing self-care tasks to help a virtual garden grow, but with friends!)

Although it is not on our launch roadmap, if our goals are exceeded it will become a top priority.

A quick walkthrough of our prototype iOS app.

Hi buds, I’m Amber and I build online communities people love.

I’m formerly the founder of Femsplain, creative strategist for Hillary Clinton, Tumblr, and was once the social media manager for Denny’s Diner... but that's another story.

This was the happiest, and lowest emotional point of my life.

While working on the campaign, time management took a back-seat to work, and things like remembering to brush my teeth or drink water became really difficult. My emotional and physical wellness hit an all-time-low.

After it ended, I took a few months to find a healthier headspace and receive support from my communities. That’s when I learned the importance of keeping self-care tasks at top of mind.

I searched the marketplace and came up with nothing but overwhelming habit tools that I inevitably lost the motivation to fulfill. What I needed were tools to reliably “check-in” with myself - ones that wouldn’t shame me if I forgot, but encourage me to stay accountable with gentle notifications.

The only thing that seemed to be good for me was following people on social media who advocated for self-care, creating a system for myself, and holding myself accountable with reminders.

Eventually I figured if I couldn’t find the perfect tools for me, I would just build them.

For development, I've been working with the Lickability team. It's a small iOS software studio in New York. Their team has worked on apps for The New Yorker, Grouper, Meetup, and others.

Is wellness at work something your company cares about? Aloe can be the perfect companion in many tech forward office environments. Teams can encourage one another to keep their emotional wellbeing at top-of-mind, creating a happier more productive environment to work in. Support from your co-workers can go a long way.

Pledge today and get 1-year of membership for your entire team once our app is released to the public!

Are you a team or organization of 100+?Get in touch! hi@aloe.club

All backers at the $10+ will receive the following membership perks:

Exclusive (members only) task icon packs

Ability to add new tasks

An even more in-depth look at your self-care data

Aloe app will be completely functional without a membership. Membership once released to the public will be $1 per month.

Founders Garden

We’re building an interactive Javascript "Garden" on Aloe’s website to thank everyone who supports our campaign. We’ll proudly display your flower or plant, along with your name and a message* for anyone to read.

Check it out on our website.

* We reserve the right to reject text deemed inappropriate.

Gardeners Club Badge

Inspired by an explorer's badge, show us off proudly on your laptop or anywhere our stickers can stick. Circle stickers are 3" x 3".

Gardeners Club Pin (PROOF OF CONCEPT)

Send Gold Roses (TWITTER ONLY)

You’ll be given a special ability to send gold roses to your friends, anonymously or not! You’ll be given a special emoji command that your account will be whitelisted to use.

Summon a Bee (TWITTER ONLY)

Not only will you get to summon your very own bee to our Garden, you’ll also get to name them." We’ll also put your bee on top of your flower in the Founders Garden.

* We reserve the right to reject names deemed unacceptable.

Here's our estimated timeline, from conception to execution.

While everything here is not 100% due to estimation changes, we definitely know we need at least $40,000 to build an app we can truly be proud sharing.

Thank you to the following people for their time and support to make this happen.

Mom, Sam, Stefan, Jen, Kim, David, Ngan, Vishnu, Katie, Stef.

Credit: KimHoyos.com for the video!