The Silver Spoon Caper - A Puzzle Game

Thank you so much for believing in us, our game, and our business! You're so amazing and we'd like to send you a special card!

We'll snail mail the card within the US, and email you a digital version if you live outside the United States.

You also get a copy of the Silver Spoon Caper, Studio Cypher's Diorama Detective, and your name in the credits.

Includes:

Digital Game Download

Name in the Credits

Thank You Card

Studio Cypher's Diorama Detective iOS game

Less