Airships: North Pole Quest 2.0
Relaunching the great Airships, so players can tell their own stories.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, October 27 2020 7:00 PM UTC +00:00.
Pledge €5 or more About $6
Ground Crew
Support because you love the project!Includes:
This will make sure you receive all Updates and can ask questions in the comments section. And, after the project is over, you will be able to access the Pledge Manager and increase your support level, if you wish.
As a thank you, we will send you special downloadable set of Airships North Pole Quest images to use as wallpaper for your desktop, smartphone, tablet.
14 backers
- 6 special Airships North Pole Quest Wallpaper set
Pledge €76 or more About US$ 90
Airships Game | Core Edition
Airships. North Pole Quest | The Game
Core edition with 12 different Commanders
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
130 backers
- Airships Game | Core Edition
- All unlocked stretch goal
Pledge €198 or more About $232
Core Retail Pack
3 Airships Game Core edition in one pledge
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
2 backers
- 3× Airships Game | Core Edition
- All unlocked stretch goal
Pledge €240 or more About $282
Airships Game | Collector’s Edition
A Special Edition Pack with author signature.
This Collector's Edition game, with 12 different commanders, has a special wooden box and painted + decal airships miniatures; in add: Airships | North Pole Game Book, polycarbonate showcase 37x18 cm, an Airships poster 40x40 cm.
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
12 backers
- Collector's Edition Game
- Miniature showcase
- All unlocked stretch goal
- North Pole Game Book
- Airship Poster 40x40 cm
Pledge €320 or more About $375
All In
A Special Edition Pack with the designer's signature, with a personalized dedication.
The Collector's Edition game, has a special wooden box and painted airships miniatures. Plus: Airships Book | | North Pole Game edition (Full sized, autographed), polycarbonate miniature showcase (37x18 cm) that can host the 6 historical airship miniatures included in the Collectors Edition. It also include an Airships poster 40x40 cm, 6 Airships postcards, and a special personalized Commander card.
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
14 backers
- Collector's Edition Game
- Miniature showcase
- North Pole Game Book
- All unlocked stretch goal
- Airship Poster 40x40 cm
- Airships Book | North Pole Quest Edition
- Airships Postcards Special Pack (x6 postcards)
- Signature by the design team and personal dedication
- All gone!
Pledge €69 or more About $81
Early Bird | Core Edition
Airships. North Pole Quest | The Game
Core edition with 12 different Commanders
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
50 backers
- Airships Game | Core Edition
- All unlocked stretch goal
- Signature by the design team
Pledge €225 or more About US$ 264
EARLY BIRD | Collector’s Edition
A Special Edition Pack with author signature.
This Collector's Edition game, with 12 different commanders, has a special wooden box and painted + decal airships miniatures; in add: Airships | North Pole Game Book, polycarbonate showcase 37x18 cm, an Airships poster 40x40 cm.
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
30 backers
- Collector's Edition Game
- Miniature showcase
- All unlocked stretch goal
- North Pole Game Book
- Airship Poster 40x40 cm
Pledge €299 or more About $351
Early Bird | All In
A Special Edition Pack with the designer's signature, numbered and with a personalized dedication and a personalized Commander card.
The Collector's Edition game, has a special wooden box and painted airships miniatures. Plus: Airships Book | | North Pole Game edition (Full sized, autographed), polycarbonate miniature showcase (37x18 cm) that can host the 6 historical airship miniatures included in the Collectors Edition. It also include an Airships poster 40x40 cm, 6 Airships postcards, and a special personalized Commander card.
For a visual preview see the "Rewards" section on the page.
This pledge does not include shipping.
You will be asked to pay it after Kickstarter ends, from the Pledge Manager level.
44 backers
- Numbered Collector's Edition Game
- Miniature showcase
- All unlocked stretch goal
- Airship Poster 40x40 cm
- Airships Book | North Pole Quest Edition
- Airships Postcards Special Pack (x6 postcards)
- Signature by the design team and personal dedication
- Personalized Commander card