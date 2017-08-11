Introducing the Airdog ADII: The Future is Hands-Free

Airdog easily folds and unfolds for ultimate portability.

The Airdog ADII has a built-in LiDAR (distance sensor) preventing ground collision in varying terrain and extreme changes in elevation at high speeds. Proprietary algorithms utilize data from barometric air pressure sensor, accelerometer and GPS to allow for precise and accurate response to extreme elevation changes.

Rather than a remote control with joysticks and large display screens, the ADII is controlled with AirLeash. Initiate takeoff and make quick inflight adjustments with the press of a button on AirLeash. The durable and light-weight, waterproof, tracking device allows for simple, mid-action control of the ADII while in action. The backlit LCD interface allows the user to read the display clearly in a broad range of lighting conditions.

The ADII’s durable, weather resistant construction is powered by a high quality propulsion system providing superior tracking and camera control in high wind conditions up to 30knots (15m/s).

User-programmed custom “Follow Mode” delivers ultimate control over desired creative aspects providing extreme levels of safety in areas such as single-track trails, cable wakeboarding and terrain parks, and anywhere else where you want your ADII to stay away from existing infrastructure, trees, buildings and other obstacles. In this mode, the ADII will fly along a pre-programmed flight path while still following and keeping you perfectly framed in the video shot.

In open areas free of obstacles, these are the modes that let you get going instantly.

Fixed Follow

Once you launched the ADII, position it in the desired angle relative to magnetic north and it will keep that angle/perspective, locked at all times, regardless of your movement or change in direction.

Adaptive Follow

In this mode, the ADII will adapt to your movement direction. For example, the user can set the ADII shoot from the front with the camera pointing towards the subject at all times regardless of extreme changes in trajectory or terrain elevations.

Circle

Want a more dynamic shot while cruising along the beach? Just hold left or right arrow button on AirLeash to command ADII to start circling around you while still following your movement.

Scenic modes allow you to capture the amazing world around you, of course, hands-free and in perfect frame, every time. Five preset scenic capture modes allow you to document the world around you. Flight and camera movements are synchronized to provide a unique and perfectly timed shot.

Landing is completely automated and is initiated when the battery level runs low or when you manually send a command from the AirLeash tracking device. The ADII can land either a few feet from your current position or fly back to it's original takeoff position.

Every sport brings it's own set of unique challenges. The AirLeash interface is packed with 11 Sport/Action presets (Race Track, Trail, Wake Cable, Backcountry, Behind a Boat, Snow Park, DH Skiing, Surf/Sup, Windsurf, Kiteboard, Skate Park) providing tailored settings and safety features to ensure the best video capture and flight safety.

With the guidance of algorithms, camera is aimed at the subject, in perfect frame, at all times. The AirLeash tracking device is packed with multiple sensors for accurate position and real-time motion sensing. It’s GPS data is fused with readings from 9-axis IMU sensors (gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer) and barometric pressure sensor and transmitted to the drone in real-time. The combination of unique motion prediction technology and intelligent follow algorithms designed for sports allows for advanced high-precision tracking in the most challenging elements.

To ensure vibration-free, smooth and professional grade video footage, the ADII has a built-in gimbal for GoPro HERO 5 Black camera.

Powered by three brushless motors, the gimbal has the ability to keep the camera level on all axes no matter how the drone is flying. Highly advanced video stabilization system/gimbal provides smooth, professional grade footage when operating in extreme weather conditions. The gimbal adapter also charges your GoPro, so there is one battery less to charge. The new auto start/stop record feature engages during take-off and landing to ensure capture every time, automatically.