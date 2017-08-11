Introducing the Airdog ADII: The Future is Hands-Free

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
We’re back and we owe it all to you Kickstarter community. The overwhelming support we received for Airdog 1 sparked an innovation revolution bringing the first high-performance, auto-follow camera drone to the industry.
You pledged. We developed, listened, and refined our technology to deliver the next generation of Airdog products.
Building on the high-performance elements of the original AIrdog 1 model, the new Airdog ADII sets a new standard by combining advanced, intelligent, tracking technology, with durable design, and the most cutting-edge autonomous, all-terrain, flight performance on the market.
The only drone camera built for hands-free from the ground up, the ADII eliminates the need for manned operation giving the user complete active freedom with perfect content capture.
Designed to meet the needs of extreme sport performance, the Airdog’s ADII is the perfect companion for a wide-range of adventure and outdoor recreational sports, including trail running, surfing, backcountry skiing, mountain biking, kiteboarding, windsurfing, wakeboarding, and motocross.
This is about the freedom from the constraints of having to operate flight and the camera manually. Whether you are alone or with friends, now everybody is part of the story. Human-like intelligence brought to self-shot video creation is the mission the Airdog team is on. The new ADII is just one step closer but we’re just getting started.
Airdog easily folds and unfolds for ultimate portability.
The Airdog ADII has a built-in LiDAR (distance sensor) preventing ground collision in varying terrain and extreme changes in elevation at high speeds. Proprietary algorithms utilize data from barometric air pressure sensor, accelerometer and GPS to allow for precise and accurate response to extreme elevation changes.
Rather than a remote control with joysticks and large display screens, the ADII is controlled with AirLeash. Initiate takeoff and make quick inflight adjustments with the press of a button on AirLeash. The durable and light-weight, waterproof, tracking device allows for simple, mid-action control of the ADII while in action. The backlit LCD interface allows the user to read the display clearly in a broad range of lighting conditions.
The ADII’s durable, weather resistant construction is powered by a high quality propulsion system providing superior tracking and camera control in high wind conditions up to 30knots (15m/s).
User-programmed custom “Follow Mode” delivers ultimate control over desired creative aspects providing extreme levels of safety in areas such as single-track trails, cable wakeboarding and terrain parks, and anywhere else where you want your ADII to stay away from existing infrastructure, trees, buildings and other obstacles. In this mode, the ADII will fly along a pre-programmed flight path while still following and keeping you perfectly framed in the video shot.
In open areas free of obstacles, these are the modes that let you get going instantly.
Fixed Follow
Once you launched the ADII, position it in the desired angle relative to magnetic north and it will keep that angle/perspective, locked at all times, regardless of your movement or change in direction.
Adaptive Follow
In this mode, the ADII will adapt to your movement direction. For example, the user can set the ADII shoot from the front with the camera pointing towards the subject at all times regardless of extreme changes in trajectory or terrain elevations.
Circle
Want a more dynamic shot while cruising along the beach? Just hold left or right arrow button on AirLeash to command ADII to start circling around you while still following your movement.
Scenic modes allow you to capture the amazing world around you, of course, hands-free and in perfect frame, every time. Five preset scenic capture modes allow you to document the world around you. Flight and camera movements are synchronized to provide a unique and perfectly timed shot.
Landing is completely automated and is initiated when the battery level runs low or when you manually send a command from the AirLeash tracking device. The ADII can land either a few feet from your current position or fly back to it's original takeoff position.
Every sport brings it's own set of unique challenges. The AirLeash interface is packed with 11 Sport/Action presets (Race Track, Trail, Wake Cable, Backcountry, Behind a Boat, Snow Park, DH Skiing, Surf/Sup, Windsurf, Kiteboard, Skate Park) providing tailored settings and safety features to ensure the best video capture and flight safety.
With the guidance of algorithms, camera is aimed at the subject, in perfect frame, at all times. The AirLeash tracking device is packed with multiple sensors for accurate position and real-time motion sensing. It’s GPS data is fused with readings from 9-axis IMU sensors (gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer) and barometric pressure sensor and transmitted to the drone in real-time. The combination of unique motion prediction technology and intelligent follow algorithms designed for sports allows for advanced high-precision tracking in the most challenging elements.
To ensure vibration-free, smooth and professional grade video footage, the ADII has a built-in gimbal for GoPro HERO 5 Black camera.
Powered by three brushless motors, the gimbal has the ability to keep the camera level on all axes no matter how the drone is flying. Highly advanced video stabilization system/gimbal provides smooth, professional grade footage when operating in extreme weather conditions. The gimbal adapter also charges your GoPro, so there is one battery less to charge. The new auto start/stop record feature engages during take-off and landing to ensure capture every time, automatically.
All Airdog ADII standard kits come with the following (camera is not included):
You have demands. The ADII meets them:
- Durable and weather resistant construction
- 10-20 minutes flight time depending on flight speed
- Interchangeable 14.8 V, 5550 mAh, Lithium - Ion Polymer batteries
- Wind resistance up to 30 knots (15 m/s)
- Top speed, 45 mph (72 km/h)
- AirLeash range 500 feet (150m)
- Operational ceiling, 3500 meters above sea level (11500 feet)
- Weight 4.40 lbs (2.0 kg)
Here at Airdog, we constantly remind ourselves of our humble roots and appreciate this amazing journey we’ve been on. To say thanks, we’ve decided to offer a limited release with early delivery of up to 4000 ADII units on Kickstarter. A special deal with early delivery (August - November).
The reception we received from our first campaign far exceeded our expectations.
Countless hours of user content flooded our channels, independent Airdog forums, and a steady stream of flight log updates, have led the path to our newest release, the ADII.
With every single pledge of support, you breathe life into our team’s passion and determination to make aerial capture a safer, more inclusive, and exciting experience.
The future is hands-free.
Risks and challenges
The ADII is the successor of Airdog 1. Airdog 1 played a major role in the development of the ADII. It took us eithteen month to complete the ADII and deliver a product that will redefine what's possible. There are 250 units in manufacturing that are shipping right after the campaign.
One of the world's leading original design manufacturers, Wistron Corporation, is our strategic partner and contract manufacturer. Since July of 2016, we have worked jointly to perfect the ADII and streamline production. Having gone through numerous design and engineering testing, we are now ready to move into our next phase of mass production.
In terms of supply chain managements we are relying on Wistron Corporation and their extensive industry expertise. However, component delays and unexpected shortages can occur. If this happens, we’ll be sure to keep you informed and work to quickly solve the problem.
Terms and Conditions
Full refund guarantee if order cancelled before shipping.
Backers with shipping addresses outside US will be responsible for paying duties and taxes at the time of shipping.
All REWARDS ship only to US, Canada, Australia, EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Turkey, Serbia, Israel and UAE.
Our warranty is available at: https://www.airdog.com/legal/
