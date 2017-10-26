Cubibot: The new standard of modern consumer 3D printer

About this project

Cubibot is an affordable, user-friendly, high-quality 3D printer with a compact and dynamic design made to fit your lifestyle. Cubibot balances functionality and ease of use without compromising features. Matching the performance and quality of expensive, professional 3D printers at an affordable cost, Cubibot enables you to realize all your imaginations!

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Most 3D printers with the features of Cubibot are out of the price range for most consumers. We wanted to change this reality. That’s why we created an easy-to-use, durable 3D printer that is even affordable for students. Cubibot’s features include:

We designed Cubibot with the goal of creating a new standard in the industry for a true consumer 3D Printer. With greater capabilities than other machines costing several times more, the Cubibot 3D printer is as impressive as it is unique. It is truly the new industry standard for true consumer 3D printers!

Cubibot’s compact, modern design and its filtered ventilation make it a perfect high quality 3D printer for any home or office...no need to hide your 3D Printer in the garage! Cubibot’s professional features make it a useful tool for professionals while the ease of use through the plug and print features make 3D printing accessible for hobbyists, students and newbies alike. Cubibot is a 3D Printer that will be fun and beneficial for everyone!

Drones printed in classroom

Architectural office printing models

We designed and engineered all of Cubibot’s components from scratch in order to create a high-quality printer at a lower price point. Tested for accuracy and designed for efficiency, Cubibot leads the pack when it comes to quality.

Fully designed and simulated with 3D SOLIDWORKS

When we designed this printer, we had the next generation of innovators in mind. That’s why we designed Cubibot to be not only functional, but also safer that other non filtered 3D Printers. Before air is released into the room, it is passed through our specially-designed ventilation system with HEPA+Carbon filters

Swappable filter for safer use

We solved an all time challenge of 3D printing once and for all with a unique feature: a smart self-leveling bed. This unique feature of Cubibot means you won’t waste time with manual leveling. If you lose the factory set pre-leveling of your printer, Cubibot’s smart self-leveling mechanism will get you back to easy, fun 3D printing in no time.

Smart self leveling

Cubibot is a true “plug and print” printer. Just turn it on and go! Smart Status Notification will let you know the real-time status of the printer.

Our heated bed ensures that printing process will start smoothly. The bed material grabs the part when the bed is hot and releases the part after cooling. Taking the printed item from the bed has never been easier.

Smart notification will inform you about the real-time status of the printer while it only adds to the compact and stylish design. For example, the blue LED blink means Cubibot is connecting to Wi-Fi, while the orange LED means Cubibot is out of filament mid-print.

Smart status notification

All Cubibot components have been designed and optimized from scratch to ensure quality meets our standards. Heated print bed (up to 100c), high temperature nozzle (up to 275c), an always level bed, Customized Core XY gantry system and custom advanced extruder gives you the quality on par with $50,000 printers in this compact machine. Audiences at trade shows are consistently amazed with Cubibot’s print quality.

High quality prints

Cubibot is capable of printing with a wide range of print materials such as ABS, PLA, Wood Filaments, Nylon, and more. A quality filament is a key factor in high-quality prints. Our filament is manufactured from the best material using laser diameter control and we fine-tune our printers to ensure your printing needs are met and exceeded. Because of our commitment to our clients, we keep filament costs as low as possible. Although not recommended, our supporters will be able to print with any available filament in the market.

All above materials will be sold by Cubibot as Cubispool and will be easily changeable as shown below. If you would like to put the spool inside Cubibot and close the cover, Cubispools should be used, otherwise, 3rd party materials can be used with Cubibot!

Easy Filament Change

Cubibot is also the only 3D Printer that has interchangeable side accent colors independent of the filament color. This means that you can customize your Cubibot's colors depending on your home or office decor, or simply by your mood. This not only makes Cubibot stylish, but it gives it a dynamic design. A modern device needs a modern design!

Compact and dynamic design

Cubibot's smart features allow you to print completely wirelessly. Connect to any mobile device (Android and iOS app) and hit print. We designed the cloud based web software for simplicity, functionality, and ease of use. Simply load your 3D model, and you are all set! You will also be able to add, delete, or re-orient your model before printing.

The printing process is as easy as:

Upload Model

Click Print

Wifi Mobile Printing

Using Cubibot's cloud Printing capabilities you can set up your prints remotely for your printer at home or office. With the funds we hope to raise from this campaign, we will finish the development and debugging of our web based software and mobile applications. Cubibot will automatically adjust all the settings related to the selected material before starting to print. You will plug in the printer and it will self-calibrate to reach all the necessary temperatures, at which point cubibot indicates it is ready to start printing. Once the sliced files are downloaded into Cubibot’s memory from the server, you may disconnect from wi-fi and Cubibot will print on its own! Of course in addition to our web based platform, Cubibot can be used with existing general softwares such as Simplify3d and Repetier through USB connection as well.

We built an extensive library of 3D objects and models that we would love to share with you. Users can also choose to share their models in our directory (while keeping all IP rights to their design). We are continuously adding designs to this library! Check out some examples:

Free Design Library for Cubibot Owners

Cubibot has been demonstrated at many events. We were selected as part of the top 50 startups out of 6000 startups at Startup Grind SF. We were also invited to provide on-site 3D Printing for a Hackathon at University of California San Diego (UCSD). Northrop Grumman invited us to demo Cubibot and talk about 3D Printing to their engineers.

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Cubibot is the product of a father and son team from two generations of entrepreneurs that came together to lead a team of PhD engineers and designers to create a product that is appealing to all ages and groups of people. We used to provide prototyping and product development services, but after using 3D Printers for our business, we realized that they are extremely hard to setup and use and people need to be experts to be able to maintain them. Cubibot is the product of a team of passionate designers eager to provide a product that will satisfy users and put smiles on their faces.