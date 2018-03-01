All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Bellcycles: A New Kind of Bicycle
Bellcycles: A New Kind of Bicycle
Front wheel drive, hands by your side, compact bicycle that comes as a kit you assemble yourself. A DIY challenge thats too much fun.
Front wheel drive, hands by your side, compact bicycle that comes as a kit you assemble yourself. A DIY challenge thats too much fun. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About
The Bellcycle is ALL NEW
The Bellcycle is compact and your hands are naturally by your side.
The Bellcycle is front wheel drive through a new kind of "criss cross" gearing system.
The Bellcycle comes in a kit which you assemble yourself.
The Bellcycle is modular. It can become a tricycle, a cargo bike, electric bike and more.
What is It?
Its a bicycle. But we moved the pedals to the front wheel. We shortened the whole bike and added a pivot in the center to make it more responsive. We ditched the usual methods of manufacturing and used CNC cut parts to build a kit that is assembled.
We built the Bellcycle because we want a bicycle ecosystem that has more experimentation and originality. Not just people consuming but creating. The original ModelT car came with a complete manual including how to rebuild the engine. You could make the Model T a tractor, generator, snowplow etc. Most of todays bicyclists cannot tighten their brake cable. We hope the Bellcycle is just the first in a open ecosystem of bicycle creation.
Bellcycle has a dual pivot design, the second rear pivot, seen under the handlebars, adds increased stability and responsiveness.
The "criss cross" drive uses standard bicycle parts but in a new way which makes for a compact transmission without high cost.
The bike is truly a kit of parts. With our online tutorial you will have fun and feel the joy of creation as you bolt your bike together.
What the press is saying:
Rewards
Learning & Uses
It takes about 20-30 minutes to learn to ride. Here is Elias learning.
Alex, the creator, has been commuting and riding around NYC in traffic for over a year. He took part in the NYC 2017 Transalt Century and here are some long boring videos riding around NYC. You can view the Bellcycle as a unicycle replacement, a new challenge to master, a park cruiser, etc.
What if you stop short? If you are leaning forward you just end up on your feet.
Is it Safe?
Its an experimental bicycle in both construction and design. It has not been certified or tested by any 3rd parties. However, it has been on the streets of NYC for a few years now without any major issues.
Specs
Electric Kit
Electric kit is being offered in partnership with Analog Motion and includes a rear wheel, battery, sensors and everything you need to electrify the Bellcycle.
Risks and challenges
We are well aware of the issue of accountability on Kickstarter. Our plan is that the Bellcycle is just step 1 in an ecosystem of build it yourself kit bicycles, cargo bikes, etc. Nothing would kill that faster than failing to execute on the first outing. Because of that we have focused on simplifying the product and the manufacturing to minimize the chance of non-delivery and delay.
We've completed the design, prototyping and testing of the product.
The majority of the parts are standard bicycle parts which we have ordered before from standard manufacturers and which we have rough quotes in place. We will have to wait to do the final orders when we know how many bikes were purchased. Depending on the number purchased there may have to be some swapping of components in order to meet order requirements etc. In manufacturing, minimum order quantity is important.
The custom cnc cut aluminum parts have been ordered before from a variety of waterjet and plasma cnc providers in small quantity. Once we know the final number to order we can decide which provider to go with for the custom parts.
We've already made arrangements with the different suppliers but nevertheless working with a third party may result in unexpected delays. We have given ourselves three months to execute and are convinced we will be able to ship on schedule.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support
- All gone!