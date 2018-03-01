Bellcycles: A New Kind of Bicycle

About

The Bellcycle is ALL NEW

The Bellcycle is compact and your hands are naturally by your side.

The Bellcycle is front wheel drive through a new kind of "criss cross" gearing system.

The Bellcycle comes in a kit which you assemble yourself.

The Bellcycle is modular. It can become a tricycle, a cargo bike, electric bike and more.

What is It?

Its a bicycle. But we moved the pedals to the front wheel. We shortened the whole bike and added a pivot in the center to make it more responsive. We ditched the usual methods of manufacturing and used CNC cut parts to build a kit that is assembled.

We built the Bellcycle because we want a bicycle ecosystem that has more experimentation and originality. Not just people consuming but creating. The original ModelT car came with a complete manual including how to rebuild the engine. You could make the Model T a tractor, generator, snowplow etc. Most of todays bicyclists cannot tighten their brake cable. We hope the Bellcycle is just the first in a open ecosystem of bicycle creation.

Bellcycle has a dual pivot design, the second rear pivot, seen under the handlebars, adds increased stability and responsiveness.

The "criss cross" drive uses standard bicycle parts but in a new way which makes for a compact transmission without high cost.

The bike is truly a kit of parts. With our online tutorial you will have fun and feel the joy of creation as you bolt your bike together.

Learning & Uses

It takes about 20-30 minutes to learn to ride. Here is Elias learning.

Alex, the creator, has been commuting and riding around NYC in traffic for over a year. He took part in the NYC 2017 Transalt Century and here are some long boring videos riding around NYC. You can view the Bellcycle as a unicycle replacement, a new challenge to master, a park cruiser, etc.

What if you stop short? If you are leaning forward you just end up on your feet.

Is it Safe?

Its an experimental bicycle in both construction and design. It has not been certified or tested by any 3rd parties. However, it has been on the streets of NYC for a few years now without any major issues.

Specs

Electric Kit

Electric kit is being offered in partnership with Analog Motion and includes a rear wheel, battery, sensors and everything you need to electrify the Bellcycle.