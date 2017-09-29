PESU - the world’s fastest electric mountain bikes

An industry first approach - our PESU e-bikes are designed in conjunction with our drive unit. Every detail has been redefined so our drive unit matches our bikes and vice versa, which all match our mission perfectly.

Fastest Motor Response Time

As mentioned -- our mission is to create an e-bike that is truly fun. We weren’t satisfied with the other drive unit’s response time on the market right now, so we went and created our own. From 2015, we decided to self-develop and patent our own torque sensor. The torque sensor is a type of throttle that determines how much juice to feed the motor based on how hard you are pedaling.

With our own patented torque sensor, our drive unit response time has been reduced to just 10ms. Other drive unit brands like Yamaha or Bosch have a response time of around 50ms. Having a quicker response time allows for a more intuitive riding experience. Just pedal and go.

Highly Efficient Drive Unit

Tweaked and designed in conjunction with our PESU e-bikes, it is a match made in heaven.

In the manufacturing process of the motor body, we adopted an advanced automation equipment, achieving a fully automatic winding, magnetic paste, and through high-temperature curing and radial magnetization technology, greatly improves the consistency of the motor body to ensure that the motor is efficiently output.

This is why our drive unit is quicker, lighter and faster than even the industry leaders.

Powerful, With Natural Assist Characteristics

With our 350w motor, our PESU e-bikes can assist up to 45km/h (28 miles/h). You’ll be able to move quicker, lighter and faster than ever. The powerful drive unit is developed collectively with the PESU, allowing us to create natural assist characteristics that you’ll forget it is even there.

Suitable For Every Ride

Don't be fooled by its compact size, our drive unit can conquer 40-degree inclines with ease. Most other drive units on the market can only ride up to 30-degree hills.

With a total of four outputs, the PESU is suitable for every ride. Whether you’re riding to work (sweat-free!), climbing a steep hill or going downhill, or even when you’re walking the bike (we’ve developed a walking assistance mode), the PESU makes the ride easier than any other bike on the market.

Go Beyond The End of Trials

Having a good e-bike and a drive unit is not enough. In order to let you enjoy as PESU as much as possible - we had to redefine on how we optimize the battery.

With our e-bike you can go up to 100 miles on a single charge. We've spent days and nights optimizing the battery, using professional approaches found in other major industries. With us, you can go further, do more, see more.

Read Your Speed. Intuitive & Clear

Easily read the data you need through our connected cycling computer. Featuring a clear 3-inch screen, which makes it visible under all circumstances. Our cycling computer is directly connected to the battery and with our built-in sensors you'll be able to read:

Battery level

Speed (current, average and max)

Distance (total, and current interval)

Output mode

Designed for Fun

Current e-bikes are bulky and heavy. We wanted to build a true, no-compromise, e-powered mountain bike that is unbelievably fun and undeniably practical. Turn every ride into a pure enjoyment. Ride to places where you couldn’t go before.

The Shortest Chainstay on any electric bikes

A huge part of why the PESU e-bikes are fun to ride is because of the short chainstay design. A shorter chainstays increases maneuverability, which makes handling the PESU easier and more fun.

We tested 20 different chainstay iterations before we were satisfied with the design. Our final design has a chain stay length of only 43.5cm, which makes it one of the shortest chainstays on an electric mountain bike. This makes you better to handle the bike and makes it more playful. As your weight is naturally farther back in the bike, you can even pop wheelies easier.

Designed to absorb shock

Every detail matters. Our frame was specifically designed for shock absorption. For more specific details check this out:

1. Our tapered headtube allows you to absorb more shocks and gain more control.

2. We’ve selected suspension forks to give you total control and comfort. The damping needs to work with the spring action and give you a consistent feel.

3. With an extra reinforced tube into the top tube and seat tube, it’ll give you and the frame extra strength when you need it. Do more and handle more.

4. We know that riding bikes extensively, you may need to replace the cables and parts sometime. That is why we opted-in for internal cable routing, which allows you to easily replace the brake/gear cables, while protecting it against dirt and tangled cables.

5. Our short chainstay design also fixes another problem: tangled chains. We’ve reduced the possibility of getting your chains tangled by moving the chainstay into a position that is protecting the chains, rather than hindering it.

6. Our frame is designed to provide easy access with a low-step over. Quickly jump on your PESU electric bike and ride away. This does not mean our frame has less strength: our reinforced tube will give you the strength when needed.

We made two models of PESU e-bikes - VOLADOR and MONSTER - to suit everyone’s need. These two models are different in frame design, component choice, and motor system. We developed two models to suit different needs.

Unleash the power with PESU MONSTER

PESU MONSTER is a 27.5" cross country electric mountain bike. You can choose to go with either 250W (Efficient EX) or 350W drive unit (Efficient ET). The MONSTER frame features a tapered head tube to enhance more stability and absorb shocks. Designed with a low step top tube, it gives you easy access and more convenience. We’ve chosen for the SR SUNTOUR XCM 100mm suspension fork, together with 180mm disc brakes.

The TTIUM Efficient mid-driving system offers 4 modes of power output within 10ms, cyclists will have full control of the bike. MONSTER is suitable for mountain bike trails, paved surface, and roads.

Conquer mountains with PESU VOLADOR

PESU VOLADOR is a 27.5" all mountain electric bike with the 350W TTIUM Powerful PT drive unit. Equipped with 150mm front fork to reduce turbulence it is more suitable for use on a slope or large drop. Ultra-short chainstay design offer superior controls, prevent the chain from jumping forward. 203mm front disc and the 180mm rear disc allows cyclists to slow down and stop at a split second’s notice.

The rated power output is 350W, while the maximum power output is 500W, making sure you gain enough and quick-response power needed conquering each mountain.

In order to ensure the highest quality possible, our frames and drive units have gone through extensive testing.

Drive Unit Testing

We made sure that our drive unit is compliance with international regulations. All certifications were identified by TUV Rhein. For more country-specific information please scroll down to the header “e-bike regulations”

Lifetime Frame Warranty

In order to ensure you the best safety standards -- the frame has been tested extensively. We believe in our bike so much that we are offering a lifetime frame warranty. Ride freely knowing we have your back.

TTIUM Drive Unit & Battery Warranty

The drive unit’s main body and the battery each has a 2 year warranty. While the drive’s components has an 18 month warranty.

After-Sales Centers

We have after sales centers in Netherlands, Germany, and Austin, Texas (US) and will develop more partners during Eurobike and Interbike. As a responsible startup, we take serious consideration for your long-term use.

We will not mark the bike as gift, as this is illegal and we do not support it. Our prices are included or excluded duty and VAT depending on where you live:

United States($99): Included VAT & duty

Europe (If you paid $399 for shipping): Included VAT, duty & shipping

Rest of World (incl Canada, $299): Not included VAT and duty.

WARNING: In case if you don’t want to follow this guideline. We will not bear any responsibility for any extra potential cost/fines, nor we cannot promise that you’ll receive the e-bike.

We are a team of 30+ engineers and designers coming from different backgrounds -- in the drone, robots, motor, telecommunications, software development industries, etc. We are passionate about the intelligence of the bike, young and passionate. We have a common goal: to make the most fun and intelligent e-bike. VOLADOR and MONSTER were born from this idea. Through strict testing, rigorous design and assembly, these two e-bikes achieved the best matching and riding experience through advanced technology and manufacturing process. PESU is committed to becoming a global e-bike sports brand. We want to provide a new riding experience for all consumers to enjoy more scenery and challenge the supposedly impossible. PESU is the ultimate blend of Power, Energy, and Speed.

Copyright

All trademarks mentioned belong to their owners, third party brands, product names, trade names, corporate names and company names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners or registered trademarks of other companies and are used for purposes of explanation and to the owner’s benefit, without implying a violation of copyright law.