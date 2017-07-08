All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
XTND - World’s First Electric Board with AI
The XTND Board is a lightweight and intelligent electric vehicle that redefines urban transportation.
About this project
Our first product, the XTND Board, is the first intelligent electric board that is exceptional in every way. Our aim is to make it better on every level, not just thinner or lighter.
The electric board of tomorrow is here today
Be the boss of your own time. We give you the ultimate vehicle for urban commuting that will take you anywhere and anytime you want. No more traffic jams. No more problems with parking. No more bus schedules.
Life’s too short to be stuck in traffic jams. We want to help make our cities better, smarter and healthier places to live, which is why we have completely redesigned the concept of electric boards to make urban commuting as efficient and fun as possible. The XTND Board is not only the lightest electric board, it’s also the smartest. Meet the world’s first electric board with artificial intelligence.
Tailored to your style
The board’s artificial intelligence allows it to collect data about the way you ride, evaluate it, and then create unique settings to adapt to your style. This ability to recognize your riding level means that you don’t need any special skills to ride it because the board itself will teach you and look out for you while you learn. For example, if you’re standing on it incorrectly, it won’t move so that you can’t accidentally hurt yourself.
Self-improvement at its finest
The board uses the data to improve its performance and efficiency. This means that not only does it teach you to ride it, it also learns from experience. The more you ride it, the better it gets. What is more, every board contributes to a collective databank so the boards can learn from one another, too.
You ride, I navigate
Not only does the board improve its own efficiency, it also tracks your regular routes and offers alternatives that will help you get to your destination faster and in a more comfortable way. For example, it tracks which routes have better terrain or smaller elevation so you can get where you want to go using less battery.
Nighttime riding made safe
Safety is one of our top priorities, which is why the board can detect ambient light and has integrated lights that switch on during the night to make you easily visible and therefore safer. It is automatic, which makes it one less thing for you to worry about.
Standing at attention
Another important safety feature is that the board only moves when you want it to. Thanks to its built-in pressure sensors, it can recognize whether you are standing on it or not so it won’t move by itself. What is more, if you jump off while it’s still in motion, the board starts braking and stops automatically so it won’t run into traffic.
Wake me up if you need me
The board goes to sleep automatically after 10 minutes if it is not being used so it won’t use up the battery in case you forget to switch it off. And, you can always turn it on by the remote at any time.
Less worries with more security
The board is its own keeper thanks to its smart security and notification system.
Its security features make it virtually impossible for anyone unauthorized to get hold of your board and use it. You can lock your board through the app that will notify you if the board is being moved while locked. Even if it is, it will be useless without the remote and its GPS tracking makes it easy to find again.
The app will also let you know if there is any maintenance necessary, for example, if the battery or wheels need changing. This way you don’t have to keep it in mind. The app will do it for you.
No more speed wobbles to throw you off balance
We spent a great deal of time making sure the XTND Board is safe in every possible way. Thanks to its intelligent software and smart sensors the XTND Board can predict and prevent your falling down. This is especially the case for speed wobbles caused by high speed that can make an inexperienced user fall off. The XTND Board can recognize these cases and smoothly regulate the speed so that the risk of falling is minimum.
Pushing the right buttons, in the right places
Everything you need to control the board is in your hand. There are no buttons on the board to concern yourself with. You simply turn the board on and off with the remote.
Take control into your own hands
The remote allows you to adjust your speed as well as to receive instant feedback with its LED indicators and vibration. And it is a good thing, too, because it is so ergonomically shaped you will easily forget that you’re holding it. It uses a force-sensitive button instead of a mechanical one so it responds perfectly to your touch. It also charges wirelessly - just place it onto the logo on the board. The remote is held in place magnetically so it won’t fall off no matter how you position the board.
Safety measures have never been sexier
The XTND Board has front and rear protective bumpers that also glow in the dark to make the board easily visible and therefore much safer. The rear bumper also lights up when braking, the same way cars do.
Regenerative braking that gets you farther
We take special care to make every inch of the XTND Board as efficient as possible, which is why we use motors with regenerative braking. This way the battery recharges even as you brake.
No special care required
The XTND Board is designed to make your life easier, which is why its maintenance is as easy as it gets. Changing the battery pack or wheels is just a matter of a few seconds.
Surface matters
The XTND Board uses a special anti-slip cover finish that is not only great for riding, it also makes the board comfortable to carry and safe for clothes.
No more heavy lifting
We made every single component on the board from scratch using state-of-the-art materials to make it as light as possible. As a result, the board weighs only 6.6 lbs (3 kg), which makes it the lightest on the market. Ever.
Built for speed
The board can go up to 28 mph (45 km/h). Impressive, right? It is thanks to our customized high-performance in-wheel brushless motor with a rotating drum, neodymium magnets and hall sensors, giving effective output of 1,800 W. But don’t forget, safety first. Always.
Good to go in less than an hour
We want to save as much of your time as possible, which is why we took extra care to make the battery fast to charge. The standard battery pack recharges up to 75% within 30 minutes, and fully within an hour. You won’t even have time to go through all of your emails.
Swappable battery that lasts
This is also why our board stands out a mile. Or two. Most existing electric boards take too long to recharge and do not have swappable batteries. The XTND Board uses the most advanced and super slim Li-Pol battery pack that is integrated in the deck, which allows you to go as far as 12.5 miles (20 km). The battery is not only fast to recharge, you can also buy different battery packs to extend the board’s range. Swapping them is extremely easy and takes only a few seconds.
No uphill struggles
No matter if you’re in New York or San Francisco, the XTND Board is designed to get around any kind of urban terrain. It can manage up to 20% hill grade without breaking a sweat. And so can you now.
Put yourself on the map
Track your skateboard while on the road. You can get data about your location, routes, speed and driving range, choose between different riding modes and other settings to customize your experience.
From scratch to the finish line
It starts with a piece of paper and vision. But it is determination that turns that vision into results.
Precision and Thoroughness
Every inch of the XTND Board is made with love and meticulous care to make sure it is absolutely flawless.
Perfection to the last detail
You don’t have to make compromises between design and functionality anymore. With its sleek body that is only 17mm wide and has no visible nuts or bolts, the XTND Board is powerful as well as elegant.
Carbon deck with integrated battery pack and electronics is designed for you to have the best possible experience both riding the board in the streets and carrying it comfortably in your hand.
That is the combination of the lightest of carbon trucks and a baseplate incorporated right into the board itself. The result is enhanced stability and fixation with no visible cables.
Easy to carry, hard to put away
Your comfort is important to us, which is why we made sure that our board is just as great to hold as it is to ride. The board’s rounded edges, special surface and light weight make it extremely easy and pleasant to carry.
Aerospace lightweight materials
Every XTND Board comes with all its smart features, AI and machine learning software. Your package includes:
- XTND Board
- XTND Remote
- XTND Fast Charger
- XTND Battery Pack
- Special Service tool
We are the new generation of technology entrepreneurs, skillful engineers and talented designers brought together by a passion for modern technology, progressive design and hi-tech materials.
We would also like to thank our world-class advisors and mentors from YCombinator, SpaceX, and Faraday Future that have helped us make all this possible.
XTND is a European technology startup headquartered in California, United States that focuses on making intelligent electric products for the modern mobility landscape.
We are the new generation of technology entrepreneurs, skillful engineers and talented designers committed to the same obsession with building the future of urban mobility.
XTND combines cutting-edge technology and progressive design to create products that make transportation easier.
Customs & duty information
XTND Boards will be shipped from 2 different warehouses – one is located in the USA and one in the EU.
This means that for US and EU backers the stated prices are final and include VAT, i.e. the product should not be subject to any import customs duty in these countries.
As for rewards sent to third countries, the purchaser is responsible for any import or other duties.
Risks and challenges
Producing a world-class product is always a great challenge. Then again, we like challenges. That’s why we have been working tirelessly to create the best electric board there is and we are prepared to work even harder to share it with you.
We have already made dozens of prototype iterations and final products to test our manufactures’ capabilities to deliver all the components we need. And, we have already secured all of the major investments that have brought us to the final product we have.
Of course, there can always be issues, such as delays, but we will do everything we can to get our product to you and in timely fashion. We are determined to see this project through and to go even beyond the limits we have already pushed.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
