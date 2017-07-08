XTND - World’s First Electric Board with AI

About this project

Our first product, the XTND Board, is the first intelligent electric board that is exceptional in every way. Our aim is to make it better on every level, not just thinner or lighter.

The electric board of tomorrow is here today

Be the boss of your own time. We give you the ultimate vehicle for urban commuting that will take you anywhere and anytime you want. No more traffic jams. No more problems with parking. No more bus schedules.

Taste the new kind of freedom.

Life’s too short to be stuck in traffic jams. We want to help make our cities better, smarter and healthier places to live, which is why we have completely redesigned the concept of electric boards to make urban commuting as efficient and fun as possible. The XTND Board is not only the lightest electric board, it’s also the smartest. Meet the world’s first electric board with artificial intelligence.

Wave traffic jams good-bye.

Tailored to your style

The board’s artificial intelligence allows it to collect data about the way you ride, evaluate it, and then create unique settings to adapt to your style. This ability to recognize your riding level means that you don’t need any special skills to ride it because the board itself will teach you and look out for you while you learn. For example, if you’re standing on it incorrectly, it won’t move so that you can’t accidentally hurt yourself.

The board recognizes your level of riding and adapts itself to your needs.

Self-improvement at its finest

The board uses the data to improve its performance and efficiency. This means that not only does it teach you to ride it, it also learns from experience. The more you ride it, the better it gets. What is more, every board contributes to a collective databank so the boards can learn from one another, too.

Driving data processing, performance optimization, higher efficiency.

You ride, I navigate

Not only does the board improve its own efficiency, it also tracks your regular routes and offers alternatives that will help you get to your destination faster and in a more comfortable way. For example, it tracks which routes have better terrain or smaller elevation so you can get where you want to go using less battery.

Nighttime riding made safe

Safety is one of our top priorities, which is why the board can detect ambient light and has integrated lights that switch on during the night to make you easily visible and therefore safer. It is automatic, which makes it one less thing for you to worry about.

The lights light up automatically at night.

Standing at attention

Another important safety feature is that the board only moves when you want it to. Thanks to its built-in pressure sensors, it can recognize whether you are standing on it or not so it won’t move by itself. What is more, if you jump off while it’s still in motion, the board starts braking and stops automatically so it won’t run into traffic.

The built-in pressure sensors make the board extra safe.

Wake me up if you need me

The board goes to sleep automatically after 10 minutes if it is not being used so it won’t use up the battery in case you forget to switch it off. And, you can always turn it on by the remote at any time.

The board knows when you’re riding on it or not.

Less worries with more security

The board is its own keeper thanks to its smart security and notification system.

Its security features make it virtually impossible for anyone unauthorized to get hold of your board and use it. You can lock your board through the app that will notify you if the board is being moved while locked. Even if it is, it will be useless without the remote and its GPS tracking makes it easy to find again.

The app will also let you know if there is any maintenance necessary, for example, if the battery or wheels need changing. This way you don’t have to keep it in mind. The app will do it for you.

No more speed wobbles to throw you off balance

We spent a great deal of time making sure the XTND Board is safe in every possible way. Thanks to its intelligent software and smart sensors the XTND Board can predict and prevent your falling down. This is especially the case for speed wobbles caused by high speed that can make an inexperienced user fall off. The XTND Board can recognize these cases and smoothly regulate the speed so that the risk of falling is minimum.

Pushing the right buttons, in the right places

Everything you need to control the board is in your hand. There are no buttons on the board to concern yourself with. You simply turn the board on and off with the remote.

There are no buttons on the board to make the experience even neater.

Take control into your own hands

The remote allows you to adjust your speed as well as to receive instant feedback with its LED indicators and vibration. And it is a good thing, too, because it is so ergonomically shaped you will easily forget that you’re holding it. It uses a force-sensitive button instead of a mechanical one so it responds perfectly to your touch. It also charges wirelessly - just place it onto the logo on the board. The remote is held in place magnetically so it won’t fall off no matter how you position the board.

The remote sticks to the board magnetically.

Safety measures have never been sexier

The XTND Board has front and rear protective bumpers that also glow in the dark to make the board easily visible and therefore much safer. The rear bumper also lights up when braking, the same way cars do.

The protective bumpers glow to make riding at night safe.

Regenerative braking that gets you farther

We take special care to make every inch of the XTND Board as efficient as possible, which is why we use motors with regenerative braking. This way the battery recharges even as you brake.

The batteries recharge as you brake or go downhill.

No special care required

The XTND Board is designed to make your life easier, which is why its maintenance is as easy as it gets. Changing the battery pack or wheels is just a matter of a few seconds.

Surface matters

The XTND Board uses a special anti-slip cover finish that is not only great for riding, it also makes the board comfortable to carry and safe for clothes.

No more heavy lifting

We made every single component on the board from scratch using state-of-the-art materials to make it as light as possible. As a result, the board weighs only 6.6 lbs (3 kg), which makes it the lightest on the market. Ever.

Built for speed

The board can go up to 28 mph (45 km/h). Impressive, right? It is thanks to our customized high-performance in-wheel brushless motor with a rotating drum, neodymium magnets and hall sensors, giving effective output of 1,800 W. But don’t forget, safety first. Always.

Good to go in less than an hour

We want to save as much of your time as possible, which is why we took extra care to make the battery fast to charge. The standard battery pack recharges up to 75% within 30 minutes, and fully within an hour. You won’t even have time to go through all of your emails.

Swappable battery that lasts

This is also why our board stands out a mile. Or two. Most existing electric boards take too long to recharge and do not have swappable batteries. The XTND Board uses the most advanced and super slim Li-Pol battery pack that is integrated in the deck, which allows you to go as far as 12.5 miles (20 km). The battery is not only fast to recharge, you can also buy different battery packs to extend the board’s range. Swapping them is extremely easy and takes only a few seconds.

No uphill struggles

No matter if you’re in New York or San Francisco, the XTND Board is designed to get around any kind of urban terrain. It can manage up to 20% hill grade without breaking a sweat. And so can you now.

Put yourself on the map