SUPA HUKA: The Future of Underwater Exploration

The Future of Diving is Here!



SUPA HUKA is exactly what the world of diving has been waiting for. Designed with simplicity and safety in mind, our product aims to reduce the complexities of scuba diving, while broadening the limited reaches of snorkelling. SUPA HUKA bridges these two domains in the best way possible.

With SUPA HUKA you can dive 30 feet (10m) deep for up to 2 hours on a single charge. Its perfect for exploring reefs, underwater photography, underwater maintenance and more! Dive freely without the hassles of heavy tanks, cumbersome gear, and rental equipment fees.

SUPA HUKA is powered by two removable SLA batteries. Fresh air is pulled into the snorkel and pumped down the airline to the regulator, allowing you to breathe naturally and comfortably at full depth. It's an experience like no other, and once you feel the freedom you'll be hooked.

SUPA HUKA lets you explore new worlds that you've never dreamed of before. You can boldly go where you've never gone, with the trust and care of the safest and smartest diving tech available.

We are a team of designers and enthusiasts dedicated to bringing you the future of underwater exploration. This is the next step in diving, and we want you to take the plunge with us.

Jam Packed with Features

SUPA HUKA is the only product out there that offers the highest level of safety and security. It is our number one priority to keep you safe in the water, which is why we offer so many unique and innovative elements.

SUPA HUKA is packed full of features in a compact design. The case is designed to hold all necessary diving gear when not in use. The detachable snorkel, 30ft airline, and Dive-Smart vest all fit snugly in the case's interior storage section. During use, you can store any personal items you want to keep close to you, safely inside the water-tight case. Perfect for stowing your phone, wallet, keys, beach towel, anything you want! And with the dual USB charging ports, you can charge up your phone or other devices while you dive.

It doesn't end there! The exterior of the case is just as special. Four base-mounted strobe lights will alert you when the battery levels are low. Our viewing window and interior camera mount are the perfect solution for filming your dive with your smartphone, DLSR or GoPro. Designed specifically with travel in mind, our extendable handle, side grip, and rolling base make long journeys a breeze. And to top it off, SUPA HUKA meets all requirements for carry on luggage for all major airlines.

Keeping You Safe at Sea

Safety has always been our number one priority, and we've spared no expense at keeping you safe in the water. The vest-mounted controller lets you keep an eye on battery life. Audible and visual alerts will sound off when it’s time to ascend. Our Dive-Smart vest with auto-inflation can safely assist you to the surface if the batteries are fully depleted, or if the airline is severed or disconnected. In case of an emergency you can inflate the smart-vest and access the additional air reserve directly from your vest at the push of a button, ensuring your safety at all times.

Designed Down to the Last Detail

We've put in the work to make the best product possible. Every aspect of the SUPA HUKA diving system works seamlessly with it's counterparts to give you a smooth and efficient diving experience. We're positive you'll love SUPA HUKA as much as we do.

The Possibilities are Endless

There's so much you can do with SUPA HUKA. Experience the sea like you never have before. Get up close to the natural beauty of coral reefs and exotic marine life. Repair or service your boat with ease, right in the water. Take those perfect aquatic pictures you've always dreamed of getting, and make all the everlasting memories along the way. There's nothing holding you back from living your life to the fullest. Let us know how you would use SUPA HUKA!

Diving Safety

We take dive safety very seriously and always recommend our users only dive at depths and in environments that that they themselves are well experienced with. Because you will be diving at relatively shallow depths, decompression sickness or "the bends" is not a major risk for users. SUPA HUKA is not a toy, but rather a tool to be used with the appropriate awareness, just like any other diving unit. Be smart, be safe, and use your head. If you are inexperienced with diving we advise you to seek the proper outlets to gain a solid understanding of the risks involved. Starting with shallow dives and working your way deeper is a good way to start. Take the time to learn about diving protocols and always know your limits. We've designed our product to be as safe as possible, and with proper use there should be no problems.

