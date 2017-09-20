Cubiio: The Most Compact Laser Engraver

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

About this project

Honey, I Shrunk the Lasers!

No more assembly instructions to be followed. No more desktops to be occupied. We made it light, tiny, and beautiful. It fits perfectly in every studio, workshop, and your hand! Let me show you how cool this magic cube can be.

Cubiio's Creations

What Materials can Cubiio Engrave and Cut?

How to Use Cubiio?

Cubiio is controlled by Cubiio App wirelessly. After receiving your Cubiio, please download Cubiio App from Apple Store or Google Play. Next, follow 4 easy steps:

1. Choose a picture / G-Code file or write something in Cubiio App.

2. Place the item you want to engrave in front of Cubiio.

3. Preview and align. This convenient feature will be described later.

4. Press START and enjoy.

How to produce G-Code? G-code is a common machine language which is converted from vector grahics. We recommend the free open-source software - INKSCAPE, in which you can design vector graphics and generate your own G-Code files. Run the G-Code files on Cubiio like other laser engravers do. More detailed information will be available in Cubiio instructions.

Cubiio also provide two special functions, Preview and Batch, for better user experience.

Preview

Cubiio projects a weaken laser spot to the target surface. During previewing, it moves along the planned trajectory or its boundary rectangle. Users can easily adjust the size, position, and the rotation angle. Once making sure, just press ENGRAVE to burn truly. Please see the following (speeded) video clips. You will find our preview function makes alignment super easy.

Batch

This feature is specially designed for studios to produce continuously. You can easily repeat or move to the next file. See the following (speeded) video clips, Macaron and Leather Tag.

Safety

Undoubtedly, any laser device might be harmful. Your safety is always our first priority. Cubiio has safety measures as below:

Eye Protection: Goggles are included in every Cubiio package. Always wear goggles while Cubiio is working. Do not look at the laser radiation even with the goggles.

Goggles are included in every Cubiio package. Always wear goggles while Cubiio is working. Do not look at the laser radiation even with the goggles. Password Lock: Password is required before operating every time. Only authorized persons are allowed to use Cubiio.

Password is required before operating every time. Only authorized persons are allowed to use Cubiio. Lasering Indication: A bright LED indicates when the laser is energized and operating.

A bright LED indicates when the laser is energized and operating. Motion Detection: A sensitive 3-axis accelerometer is equipped. While accidental movement happens during operating, Cubiio will shut down immediately.

A sensitive 3-axis accelerometer is equipped. While accidental movement happens during operating, Cubiio will shut down immediately. Overheat Shutdown: Cubiio should work in the environment with sufficient heat dissipation. If the inner temperature approaches to the damaging threshold, Cubiio turns itself off.

Cubiio should work in the environment with sufficient heat dissipation. If the inner temperature approaches to the damaging threshold, Cubiio turns itself off. CubiioShield: Safety is priceless. We offer upgraded protection for users who have higher safety standard.



CubiioShield encloses laser inside but keep hands outside. It extracts and filters off the produced fumes, particles, and smell. We recommend to vent the fumes to outdoor space. If you don't have the possibility to do that you will need CubiioShield. If you plan to enjoy the fun of Cubiio with juveniles, you need CubiioShield as well. There’s also a built-in USB socket to power your Cubiio unit. Cubiio and CubiioShield are undergoing the laser certification process of IEC60825-1 and FDA CDRH. We will announce the result once the certification is obtained.

Specifications

Weight: 150 gram

Laser Source: OSRAM semiconductor blue color laser

Lifetime Estimation 10000 hours

Lifetime Estimation 10000 hours Laser Output: 100 level adjustable

max 800 mW with CubiioShield; max 500 mW w/o CubiioShield

max 800 mW with CubiioShield; max 500 mW w/o CubiioShield Routing Speed: 2000 mm/min maximum

Finishing: anodized aluminum

Color Option: red, black, dark bronze, gold, and blue

Screw Mount: 1/4"-20 UNC for standard tripods

I/O: Micro SD card

Supported File Format: bmp and G-Code

App Connection: BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)

App OS: iOS 10+ / Android 4.4+

Power Input: micro USB DC 5V, 2A

Weight: 980 gram

Inside Area: 130 mm x 130 mm

Filter: Active Charcoal + Zeolite

Power Input : AC 85-264V, 47-63Hz

Power Output: Micro USB DC 5V, 2A

Technology Inside Cubiio

Cubiio consists of a semiconductor laser source and two current-driven mirrors in order to deflect the laser beam along X and Y axes. The embedded CPU translate your sketches into digital commands to tilt mirrors particularly. Then the focused laser spot will be projected to the target surface along the designed trajectory. Aforementioned mechanism is so-called “galvanometer,” which can be further studied in Wikipedia.

Only "galvanometer"? Nothing else? Good question! There is "something" else! Traditional galvanometer laser machines correct image distortion problem by using "f-theta lens," which is very bulky and expensive. We have specially developed an algorithm to compensate distortion successfully. Therefore, we can make Cubiio portable and affordable. Of course, the details of virtual lens algorithm are patented and confidential.

Rewards

5 Colors: Physical Prototype Photograph

Stretch Goals

Item(s) will come with every Cubiio if goals are reached

$200k: Beginner's Material Pack (BMP) // REACHED !!! YES!!!

BMP includes 30 brown paper sheets and 2 medium density fiberboards. The size is 4" x 4". With BMP, you can get started in minutes.

$500k: Extra Pair of Goggles // Locked

An extra pair of goggles lets you share exciting moment with a friend.

$1M: Tripod // Locked

Using Cubiio is as easy as using a camera. A tripod allows Cubiio working toward any orientation.

Timeline

Team

Cubiio Team

Cubiio team closely cooperate with an experienced company, FPIC, whose niche products are industrial laser cutters. These super machines have the capability to cut sapphire and strengthen glass precisely. FPIC provides valuable know-how to make Cubiio perfect.

FPIC Laser Department

Our Dream

3D printers were expensive and uncommon 10 years ago. Nowadays, 3D printers are affordable and every maker owns one. Our dream is to make this magic happen to laser engravers as well. After hard working for one year, the world’s most compact laser engraver has born.

Cubiio is an aluminum-alloy cube smaller than a baseball and lighter than an iPhone 7 Plus. We have not only shrunk the size but also the price. Cubiio is absolutely easy-to-use, portable, and affordable. Every maker, baker, designer, and handcrafter can own his/her personal laser machine now. We appreciate your support and hope to share our achievements with you. Thank you, great backers!

Important Claim