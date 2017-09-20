Cubiio: The Most Compact Laser Engraver

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
About this project
Honey, I Shrunk the Lasers!
No more assembly instructions to be followed. No more desktops to be occupied. We made it light, tiny, and beautiful. It fits perfectly in every studio, workshop, and your hand! Let me show you how cool this magic cube can be.
Cubiio's Creations
What Materials can Cubiio Engrave and Cut?
How to Use Cubiio?
Cubiio is controlled by Cubiio App wirelessly. After receiving your Cubiio, please download Cubiio App from Apple Store or Google Play. Next, follow 4 easy steps:
1. Choose a picture / G-Code file or write something in Cubiio App.
2. Place the item you want to engrave in front of Cubiio.
3. Preview and align. This convenient feature will be described later.
4. Press START and enjoy.
How to produce G-Code?
G-code is a common machine language which is converted from vector grahics. We recommend the free open-source software - INKSCAPE, in which you can design vector graphics and generate your own G-Code files. Run the G-Code files on Cubiio like other laser engravers do. More detailed information will be available in Cubiio instructions.
Cubiio also provide two special functions, Preview and Batch, for better user experience.
Preview Cubiio projects a weaken laser spot to the target surface. During previewing, it moves along the planned trajectory or its boundary rectangle. Users can easily adjust the size, position, and the rotation angle. Once making sure, just press ENGRAVE to burn truly. Please see the following (speeded) video clips. You will find our preview function makes alignment super easy.
Batch This feature is specially designed for studios to produce continuously. You can easily repeat or move to the next file. See the following (speeded) video clips, Macaron and Leather Tag.
Safety
Undoubtedly, any laser device might be harmful. Your safety is always our first priority. Cubiio has safety measures as below:
Eye Protection: Goggles are included in every Cubiio package. Always wear goggles while Cubiio is working. Do not look at the laser radiation even with the goggles.
Password Lock: Password is required before operating every time. Only authorized persons are allowed to use Cubiio.
Lasering Indication: A bright LED indicates when the laser is energized and operating.
Motion Detection: A sensitive 3-axis accelerometer is equipped. While accidental movement happens during operating, Cubiio will shut down immediately.
Overheat Shutdown: Cubiio should work in the environment with sufficient heat dissipation. If the inner temperature approaches to the damaging threshold, Cubiio turns itself off.
CubiioShield: Safety is priceless. We offer upgraded protection for users who have higher safety standard.
CubiioShield encloses laser inside but keep hands outside. It extracts and filters off the produced fumes, particles, and smell. We recommend to vent the fumes to outdoor space. If you don't have the possibility to do that you will need CubiioShield. If you plan to enjoy the fun of Cubiio with juveniles, you need CubiioShield as well. There’s also a built-in USB socket to power your Cubiio unit. Cubiio and CubiioShield are undergoing the laser certification process of IEC60825-1 and FDA CDRH. We will announce the result once the certification is obtained.
Specifications
Weight: 150 gram
Laser Source: OSRAM semiconductor blue color laser Lifetime Estimation 10000 hours
Laser Output: 100 level adjustable max 800 mW with CubiioShield; max 500 mW w/o CubiioShield
Routing Speed: 2000 mm/min maximum
Finishing: anodized aluminum
Color Option: red, black, dark bronze, gold, and blue
Screw Mount: 1/4"-20 UNC for standard tripods
I/O: Micro SD card
Supported File Format: bmp and G-Code
App Connection: BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)
App OS: iOS 10+ / Android 4.4+
Power Input: micro USB DC 5V, 2A
Weight: 980 gram
Inside Area: 130 mm x 130 mm
Filter: Active Charcoal + Zeolite
Power Input : AC 85-264V, 47-63Hz
Power Output: Micro USB DC 5V, 2A
Technology Inside Cubiio
Cubiio consists of a semiconductor laser source and two current-driven mirrors in order to deflect the laser beam along X and Y axes. The embedded CPU translate your sketches into digital commands to tilt mirrors particularly. Then the focused laser spot will be projected to the target surface along the designed trajectory. Aforementioned mechanism is so-called “galvanometer,” which can be further studied in Wikipedia.
Only "galvanometer"? Nothing else? Good question! There is "something" else! Traditional galvanometer laser machines correct image distortion problem by using "f-theta lens," which is very bulky and expensive. We have specially developed an algorithm to compensate distortion successfully. Therefore, we can make Cubiio portable and affordable. Of course, the details of virtual lens algorithm are patented and confidential.
Rewards
Stretch Goals
Item(s) will come with every Cubiio if goals are reached
$200k: Beginner's Material Pack (BMP) // REACHED !!! YES!!! BMP includes 30 brown paper sheets and 2 medium density fiberboards. The size is 4" x 4". With BMP, you can get started in minutes.
$500k: Extra Pair of Goggles // Locked An extra pair of goggles lets you share exciting moment with a friend.
$1M: Tripod // Locked Using Cubiio is as easy as using a camera. A tripod allows Cubiio working toward any orientation.
Timeline
Team
Cubiio team closely cooperate with an experienced company, FPIC, whose niche products are industrial laser cutters. These super machines have the capability to cut sapphire and strengthen glass precisely. FPIC provides valuable know-how to make Cubiio perfect.
Our Dream
3D printers were expensive and uncommon 10 years ago. Nowadays, 3D printers are affordable and every maker owns one. Our dream is to make this magic happen to laser engravers as well. After hard working for one year, the world’s most compact laser engraver has born.
Cubiio is an aluminum-alloy cube smaller than a baseball and lighter than an iPhone 7 Plus. We have not only shrunk the size but also the price. Cubiio is absolutely easy-to-use, portable, and affordable. Every maker, baker, designer, and handcrafter can own his/her personal laser machine now. We appreciate your support and hope to share our achievements with you. Thank you, great backers!
Important Claim
Cubiios shown in this campaign page are fully functional prototypes. Unedited videos of complete processing can be found in the prototype gallery. All of the artworks shown in this page were done with Cubiio, rather than commercial machines.
Cubiio App is functional and under UI design. The final appearance will be revealed before shipping.
Apple, Google, and Inkscape are trademarks of themselves.
We will collect your color option after campaign. If you fail to response in time, we will assign one for you randomly .
In case you receive a defective piece, please contact our support team. Our people will be happy to figure out the problems. If Return Material Authorization is granted, you can send the defective piece back and you will receive a new piece with the same color.
We will ship Cubiio worldwide where our logistic partners can ship to, with the exception of Saudi Arabia, Peru, Ecuador, Macedonia, Kosovo, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen. Please note that you will be responsible for any customs fees, duties, VAT, import taxes, special delivery fees administered by your government, and handling fees. United States, Australia, Hong Kong will not have any import tax. These are not included in the cost of shipping or handling of your order, and we are unable to estimate those fees for you.
Risks and challenges
It would not be a real crowdfunding project if time is not a risk. To minimize the risk, we cooperate with an experienced contract manufacturer who specializes in mass production. A pilot production has just done and the result is encouraging. We are confident all our early bird backers will receive rewards as Christmas gifts. There might be uncertainty in customs and logistics in certain countries. While we do not expect any changes in delivery dates, that possibility does exist. If it happens, we will keep backers informed and try our best to solve the problem.
Any laser device has the risk of being harmful to human eye and skin. Never direct powered cubiio laser engravers toward humans, creatures, explosives, and flammable objects. Rewards provided by this project are not allowed to be used in any illegal purpose. Obey the law and comply with laser safety regulations of your country. We recommend backers to choose CUBIIO SUIT prior to CUBIIO BASIC.