Hidizs AP200 - The Next Generation Android HiFi Music Player

About this project

Why we've built the AP200:

Audio that comes from portable devices tend to not sound great. At Hidizs, we’re trying to change this by designing our own portable music player that enhances the music listening experience. We believe that no one should ever compromise on sound quality.

After spending two years on more than 50 design sketches, 10 prototypes, we present to you:

The AP200’s Hi-Res Audio certification was issued by JAS (Japan Audio Association) and CEA (Consumer Technology Association), showing our commitment to crafting a high quality sound equipment.

AP200's mission is to provide the best possible listening experience of your favorite digital music.

This tiny device allows you to unleash high fidelity sound from every music device.

From the very beginning, the HIDIZS AP200 was designed to be a totally breakthrough product in numerous aspects. First and foremost is the one-piece CNC’d stainless-steel/aluminium-alloy structure.

Once the solid stainless-steel/aluminium-alloy blocks have been selected they are clamped to the machining brackets. The high precision CNC milling machine then bevels the four sides in accordance with our customized computer design. The main chassis alone takes 120 minutes to cut into shape.

The AP200 brings a unique physical and aesthetic experience. We designed the AP200 with symmetrical buttons so you can operate AP200 without looking to the device. This makes the AP200 is an easy-to-operate, smart Hi-Fi music player.

The AP200 utilizes USB Type-C, the most up-to-date USB connection type, for faster data transfer and charging speeds. It also offers one micro SD card slot, supporting up to 256GB.

Hidizs AP200 features a 3.54-inch (960x640, 325 PPI) touch screen, a perfect portable size for using the AP200. With a 2.28x0.62x4.17 inch product dimension, Hidizs AP200 is perfect for one hand operation.

Hidizs AP200 lasts 10 hours on a single charge. Enjoy uninterrupted music for as long as you need. Coupled with Japanese precision protection circuit, this makes the 3100mAh lithium battery extra safe and reliable. The AP200 is the first high resolution music player to utilize individual flagship ESS ES9118C DAC chips for each channel (Left/Right). Perfect channel separation is achieved as the sound field reaches an unprecedented broad width, both in the vertical and horizontal planes. Vocal and instrument reproduction is exceptionally accurate, which allows the AP200 to effortlessly playback a wide range of music genres, from pop to orchestral symphonies. Enjoy music as though you are in the middle of a concert, right in front of your favorite singer, band or orchestra. To further improve the sound quality of the AP200, HIDIZS specifically custom-made a 24K gold-plated shield for each ES9118C DAC chip. This means that each DAC chip operates within a fully shielded environment, eliminating interference from surrounding signals, which gives a cleaner music sound without any noise and signal interference.

The AP200 utilizes two separate crystal oscillators - one for DSD/44.1/88.2/176.4/352.8 kHz sampling-rates, and the other for 48/96/192/384 kHz sampling-rates. This results in significantly reduced jitter, improved clock accuracy, and more stable operation, which equates to a faithful reproduction of the original sound. Experience sound like never before. Other hardware specs and features include a 3.54-inch (960x640, 325 PPI) touch display, 1GB of internal RAM, 8GB/64GB internal storage and expandable up to 256GB with external Micro SD card slot. Additionally, the AP200 utilizes Rockchip’s 28nm RK3188 SoC, which contains 4 Cortex-A9 cores, resulting in an increase of 35% processing speed as compared to the previous generations.It also features Android™ OS 5.1 with Google Play™. The AP200 supports most Hi-Res lossless formats, including FLAC, APE, WMA, WAV, ALAC, Apple LOSSLESS, DSF, and DSDIFF. Native support for DSD 64/128, PCM up to 384Khz/32bit, ISO DSD format The AP200 supports two-way transmission for both Bluetooth 4.0 and the apt-X lossless transmission protocol. This versatility means that the AP200 has the capability to both transmit, as well as receive audio signals over Bluetooth. When connected to a Bluetooth equipped smartphone or computer, the AP200 will decode the signal via its dual DAC chips. Enjoy your wireless music experience like never before. The AP200 can also be used as a high-quality music source by connecting it to headphones/IEMs via a wired connection or over Bluetooth, as well as an in-vehicle device when connected to a Bluetooth-equipped vehicle audio system. (Please note that your headphones or other Bluetooth devices must support the apt-X protocol in order to take advantage of the AP200’s apt-X lossless transmission) The AP200 utilizes an IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz WiFi module. This allows users to listen to their favourite online streaming services, or install any online 3rd-party music app, such as streaming through Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, or any other music streaming app, allowing for an immediately upgraded sound experience. With the HIDIZS AP200 you can enjoy your HiFi music anytime, anywhere. Break the bondage of conventional wired connections, and become immersed in wireless music heaven. Prototype Video You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

Following on from two-way Bluetooth support, the AP200 also supports two-way USB DAC functionality, up to 384kHz/32Bit. The AP200 can act as a DAC (external audio decoding and amplification) when connected to a computer or smartphone (Supports Windows, Mac, and Android smartphones with OTG Host functionality). AP200 also can be used as a digital transport when connected to an external DAC, such as Chord Mojo, IFI Micro iDSD. The 3.5mm headphone jack of the AP200 can be used either to connect to a set of headphones/IEMs, or as a line out to connect to an external amplifier or powered speakers. No compromises. The AP200 flagship digital music player offers two operational modes: Android mode and Pure Music mode. In Android mode, users may freely install and run any 3rd-party Android apps to satisfy their needs. In Pure Music mode, no apps other than the main music player is available, which means smoother operation and purer sound. Comparison Chart AP200 Versions We have developed two body versions for AP200.

The aluminum alloy body version is paired with a tempered glass rear cover, and comes in 3 different colors for individual aesthetic appeal.

The stainless-steel body is paired with a choice of 3 different rear panels, giving the AP200 an even more distinguished look.

AP200 aluminum alloy body version - 8GB The chassis of the 8GB internal storage is made from aluminum alloy and the rear is covered in tempered glass, available in blue, black or silver. Expandable storage is available on every AP200.



AP200 stainless-steel body version - 64GB

Carbon Fiber Glass rear panel (middle)

For those who appreciate geometric beauty. The weaved pattern is clearly visible, making for a high-tech look and feel.

Rosewood rear panel (right)

For the noble and dignified. Each piece of wood has its own unique texture, which gives it a personalized style along with a touch of nature. Truly one of a kind.

Pure glass rear panel (left)

For the minimalist. The simplicity of translucent glass provides a modern feel.

What's in the box

Specs

Timeline

Team & Story

Hidizs was founded early in 2009, when pocket HiFi had just emerged. At that time, those devices were either very pricey or lacking in quality. In order to produce a superior, and affordable pocket HiFi audio device, a group of technicians with experience in HiFi audio R&D teamed up to create the Hidizs brand. In early 2010, the Hidizs team started researching the global HiFi audio market; in Oct 2012, the Hidizs R&D team became official. In Jan 2014, Hidizs’ first pocket HiFi audio player AP100 was officially launch at CES, Las Vegas. After fine-tuning our designs, the AP200 was born.