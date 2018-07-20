Olarm: The Smartest Home Security System

About

WHAT IS OLARM™?

Olarm™ is the Next Generation home security system, the smartest security system available today. It is reliable and priced to fit your budget!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Olarm™ consists of a HUB and SENSORS that perform several functionalities, jam-packed with our patent-pending technology. Simply peel-n-stick these small intelligent sensors anywhere. Download the Olarm™ app, follow the simple steps and you are all set.

It's time to ditch all the traditional ways of security and get up to speed with the latest home security system that promises to be your eyes and ears when you're not around.

NEXT GENERATION **Patent Pending**

MEET THE OWNERS You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

OLARM™ FUNCTIONS

One sensor covers the whole room, each is equipped with a motion detector that can feel body heat using our advanced PIR technology, and it can also detect noise through a proprietary built-in microphone design.

The Olarm™ sensor detects motion regardless of available light. When your system is ARMED, the motion function is activated. It can detect heat and movement in the surrounding areas, creating a protective “grid.” This technology ensures intruders cannot pass unnoticed. Yet, Olarm's motion sensors are designed to avoid false alarms, such as small and large pets.

Olarm’s built-in microphone technology listens for sounds in your home and detects noise activity anywhere it is placed. The system alerts you instantly if something unusual happens, like a smoke detector going off, glass shattering, or even a loud bang that could indicate a forced entry.

Olarm™ detects leaks using two leads placed in the bottom of the sensor. For this functionality to work you need to place the sensor low to the ground, like on the baseboard. In case of a leak, you are immediately notified so you can avoid further damage to your property. Olarm™ assures your basement, water heater, bathroom or kitchen are consistently monitored.

Olarm™ FEATURES & TECHNICAL SPECS

Eliminate the need for professional installation with Olarm™. Our system does not require a landline or hardwire to ensure full functionality and reliability.

Hub receives primary power from a standard outlet, In case of outage or disruption, the system will temporarily run on backup battery up to 48 hours.

If your Wi-Fi or internet are interrupted, the hub will automatically switch to a cellular connection like 3G or LTE.

Olarm™ MOBILE APP

Get rid of the unnecessary alarm codes and keypads. Olarm™ will recognize your smartphone as its control panel, allowing for an easy and seamless access point. It will guide you through the process quickly and easily so that anyone can set up this smart security system in minutes.

Olarm™ utilizes multiple signals such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS from household members’ smartphone to intelligently arm and disarm your home.

Olarm™ will learn your lifestyle and adapt to it, based on your location and daily activities.

Olarm™ MONITORING SERVICES



We are a commercial monitoring company, licensed to monitor across the United States. Hence, Olarm™ will offer a variety of monitoring services such as free self-monitoring, free community monitoring, inexpensive cellular backup, and even the LOWEST monthly cost professional monitoring in the US (less than 3 cups of coffee), unlike the excessively overpriced monitoring plans offered by existing providers.

We are seeking to be recognized as one of the top 10 providers in the USA. Our average answer speed when you call is 30 seconds or less, and our average response time to an alarm signal is 15 seconds or less. Our goals have been set, all we need now is your support!

OLARM™ ON-THE-GO

RV and boat security should be on the mind of everyone who enjoys this portable lifestyle. Finding reliable security is often too expensive or unavailable. With a reliable cellular connection, Olarm™ can assure you are covered. After all, home is where you park it. Yes, the good life just got better!

STRETCH GOALS

The more support we receive from our backers, the more functions we can add to Olarm™. Help us reach our goals and unlock these amazing features!

Help us reach our next goal of $40,000 and we will unlock "Olarm in colors" for you. Aesthetics can matter and this is why we are giving you the chance to pick from a variety of colors to match your home theme.

Help us reach 50K, and we will unlock the Smart Home Integration feature. You will be able to integrate your Olarm™ system and smartphone app with other smart home devices that you may already own (e.g. Nest, Arlo, Ring, Amazon Echo, Google Home, plus more) so you can monitor and manage it all from one app.

Help us reach our next goal of $100,00 and we will unlock "O-siren" plug-n-play alarm sirens that are used to scare off intruders. You can control the volume, customize alert tones for every household member, and it relies on artificial intelligence that can be programmed to activate during certain events.

Who doesn't love minis? Now imagine an O-Mini Sensor that has the same functionalities as the regular Olarm™ but in the size of a quarter! Think safe, mobile, laptop, etc. The O-Mini will help create zones in your home and make Olarm™ an even smarter system using deeper and more pinpointed artificial intelligence. Get us to 500K, and enjoy the portability of our O-Mini sensors.

WHY SHOULD I PLEDGE?

As reported by the FBI in the 2017 Census Report, a burglary happens every 15 seconds. Burglars use the front door about 50% of the time. 65% of burglaries occur in the daytime and a surprising 74% of burglaries happen in residential neighborhoods, not in businesses, like banks and stores. Property damage from home burglaries exceeds $2000 on average per event. Burglars are 3X as likely to break into a home with no visible signs of a security system. Keep yourself, your loved ones, and your valuable items safe and secure with the most affordable, simplest, and smartest security system in the world!

NEED ANOTHER REASON?

What if we told you the cost of pledging here could be offset by discounts on your home insurance policy? On this topic of home insurance discounts, the president of the Electronic Security Association, Dom D'Ascoli, notes, "A survey of the 10 largest insurance companies offering homeowners coverage found premium discounts up to 20 percent if a home is equipped with a monitored alarm system.” Based on the 2018 average annual cost of homeowner insurance of $1083, you can save up to 20% or about $216 annually. Our 24/7 professional monitoring service will cost you only $120 annually ($10/month), now what's your excuse?

REWARD PACKAGES



DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT



We have replaced all the bulky, traditional, old school hardware and hard wiring, and bring you these silver dollar sized smart sensors to life. We even took it one step further by integrating Olarm™ with various devices to give you the ease of controlling and monitoring your home from one place.

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

MEET THE TEAM

For the past 2 years, our San Diego-based team has been working on developing the smartest, most reliable, cost-effective, and easy to use “all-in-one” alarm system. It is the only smart system that learns your lifestyle and adapts to it; Olarm™ is a new disruptive technology that is going to change the game for the home security system arena. Our product is simple and customizable, but first and foremost it keeps you safe.

OUR STORY

Our team operates a very successful security guard company and a professional commercial monitoring service nationwide. Over several years, we have proved to be trustworthy and are proud to say that we have some of the biggest accounts, such as the US Navy, several unified school districts, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wells Fargo among others.

As an evolutionary step, we wanted to expand our business by offering our services and catering to the needs of the residential market. Driven by making people’s lives easier, more efficient, but most of all safer, we created Olarm™, the world's smartest home security system. Our team was motivated to create a solution for these needs that was reliable, affordable with a simple design, and yet complex in its technology. Two years later and lots of sweat and tears, World, meet Olarm™!

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY