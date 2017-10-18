All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Tracebird: The World's First Smart Pillow For Car
Tracebird: The World's First Smart Pillow For Car
The world's first smart pillow for car that delivers you the greatest driving experience by enhancing your physical and mental comfort.
The world's first smart pillow for car that delivers you the greatest driving experience by enhancing your physical and mental comfort.
About this project
The world’s first smart pillow for car to bring you the greatest driving experience.
Tracebird Smart Pillow functions as a pillow, being installed on the car headrest to provide support to your neck and shoulder.
Coming with the integrated technology, there are 4 overwhelming features that make Tracebird Smart Pillow more than just a pillow:
Best quality of materials
Soft material with the highest protection level is adopted for pillow body.
Ambiophonic System
Creating an ambiophony by perfectly merging with the car audio system, it offers you a stereo sound on cars.
Instant upgrade of your comfort with inflatable airbag system
Airbag allows air intensity adjustment to accommodate with individual need, so as to give you the best support while driving.
Give you and your love peace of mind in every driving journey (New update)
Tracebird Smart Pillow will be equipped with eCall system, which detects collision and assist to look for rescue service. Once the fierce collision is detected, eCall system will be activated to initial eCall and automatic pick up incoming calls. It is the best choice to uphold your safety by bringing rapid assistance to people involved in a collision.
Once Tracebird Smart Pillow is connected with Tracebird App, the music from your phone is transmitted to the smart pillow through bluetooth. And then your music is transmitted to the car radio via the built-in FM transmitter in the pillow. Therefore, no bluetooth system is needed for broadcasting your phone music on car radio.
Enjoy your time with Tracebird Smart Pillow. Choose from a variety of different colors, textures to express your own style.
Wherever you go, like travelling on plane and train, or picnicking in the countryside, bring along Tracebird Smart Pillow with you. It works as long as there is electricity!
Tracebird Smart Pillow ensures you are safe on the road. Pick up call while driving without having to look at your phone. Keep your eyes on the road and hands on steering wheel. Lay to answer technology is an open ear design, allowing you to stay alert to the traffic and the world around you. Tracebird Smart Pillow checks if you are driving for long periods of time and starts the automatic massage for every 30 minutes driving. Also, there is a long-hour driving reminder which can also nudge you back into focus or remind you to take a break.
Lay to answer
Automatic massage while driving
Since there is no hardware involved but only rely on airbag inflation to execute the massage function, it is designated for minimising the negative influence brought by any severe crash or incident. Also, it will not hinder the explosion of driver's airbag once accidents happen. It shortens the distance between our neck and the headrest and therefore cushions our neck from fiercely striking the headrest.
Take full control of your Tacebird Smart Pillow in a tap.
Instruction to deal with the set up of the smart pillow
Pair up of smart pillow and App
Customization of your own massage routine
How to select your massage routine
How to execute "Lay to answer" function
Our product is certified with both CE mark and FCC mark which means we had met EU/ US health, safety and environmental requirements. It also means that our product must not emit unwanted electromagnet pollution (interference) and immune to a reasonable amount of interference.
Tracebird Smart Pillow is made by a team in both Hong Kong and Guangzhou, who are passionate and experienced to create smart technology for travelling. Our team members have diverse background, ranging from experienced graphic and brand design, to senior operation management and quality assurance, to software technology and product development and production. We target to develop products that deliver you the greatest comfort in driving, and most importantly, to enhance your driving experience in an intelligent way.
The Industrial Design of the Smart Pillow is designed by 2LA LLC in USA California. We are negotiating with Xiaomi, Huami, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, for the collaboration and investment to go further for the product. We just launched a total solution with Bosch for Smart Pillow with eCall, Please find the new reward item for the advanced features.
1. Back our campaign and comment on our Kickstarter page.
2. Send a direct message to us on Kickstarter.
3. For further support, contact support@tracebird.com
Know more about us
Risks and challenges
Creating an smart pillow product for car are different from the usual massage pillow, which we at the same time, strive for bring as much convenience as it could for every driver. The design and development process is not that easy as this combination of electronic components has never been assembled before.
From bringing concept to full production, our team has been testing, prototyping, and refining the design several times over the past 2 years and we had started over to design the whole product twice in order to optimize the airbag function, so as the effect on massage. It is finally done with highest quality by our team’s effort and experience.
We aren’t perfect, but we are trying our very best to be as perfect as possible. We are confident that these experiences will help keep us on track.
Building physical goods is always a dynamic process packed with tons of challenges along the way. We will always put product quality as our top priority. Our commitment is to always keep an open and transparent dialogue with all of our backers by regular and thorough updates.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
