Tracebird: The World's First Smart Pillow For Car

The world’s first smart pillow for car to bring you the greatest driving experience.

Tracebird Smart Pillow functions as a pillow, being installed on the car headrest to provide support to your neck and shoulder.

Coming with the integrated technology, there are 4 overwhelming features that make Tracebird Smart Pillow more than just a pillow:

Best quality of materials

Soft material with the highest protection level is adopted for pillow body.

Ambiophonic System

Creating an ambiophony by perfectly merging with the car audio system, it offers you a stereo sound on cars.

Instant upgrade of your comfort with inflatable airbag system

Airbag allows air intensity adjustment to accommodate with individual need, so as to give you the best support while driving.

Give you and your love peace of mind in every driving journey (New update)

Tracebird Smart Pillow will be equipped with eCall system, which detects collision and assist to look for rescue service. Once the fierce collision is detected, eCall system will be activated to initial eCall and automatic pick up incoming calls. It is the best choice to uphold your safety by bringing rapid assistance to people involved in a collision.

Once Tracebird Smart Pillow is connected with Tracebird App, the music from your phone is transmitted to the smart pillow through bluetooth. And then your music is transmitted to the car radio via the built-in FM transmitter in the pillow. Therefore, no bluetooth system is needed for broadcasting your phone music on car radio.

Enjoy your time with Tracebird Smart Pillow. Choose from a variety of different colors, textures to express your own style.

Wherever you go, like travelling on plane and train, or picnicking in the countryside, bring along Tracebird Smart Pillow with you. It works as long as there is electricity!

Tracebird Smart Pillow ensures you are safe on the road. Pick up call while driving without having to look at your phone. Keep your eyes on the road and hands on steering wheel. Lay to answer technology is an open ear design, allowing you to stay alert to the traffic and the world around you. Tracebird Smart Pillow checks if you are driving for long periods of time and starts the automatic massage for every 30 minutes driving. Also, there is a long-hour driving reminder which can also nudge you back into focus or remind you to take a break.



Lay to answer

Automatic massage while driving

Since there is no hardware involved but only rely on airbag inflation to execute the massage function, it is designated for minimising the negative influence brought by any severe crash or incident. Also, it will not hinder the explosion of driver's airbag once accidents happen. It shortens the distance between our neck and the headrest and therefore cushions our neck from fiercely striking the headrest.

Take full control of your Tacebird Smart Pillow in a tap.

Instruction to deal with the set up of the smart pillow

Pair up of smart pillow and App

Customization of your own massage routine

How to select your massage routine

How to execute "Lay to answer" function





Our product is certified with both CE mark and FCC mark which means we had met EU/ US health, safety and environmental requirements. It also means that our product must not emit unwanted electromagnet pollution (interference) and immune to a reasonable amount of interference.

Tracebird Smart Pillow is made by a team in both Hong Kong and Guangzhou, who are passionate and experienced to create smart technology for travelling. Our team members have diverse background, ranging from experienced graphic and brand design, to senior operation management and quality assurance, to software technology and product development and production. We target to develop products that deliver you the greatest comfort in driving, and most importantly, to enhance your driving experience in an intelligent way.

The Industrial Design of the Smart Pillow is designed by 2LA LLC in USA California. We are negotiating with Xiaomi, Huami, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, for the collaboration and investment to go further for the product. We just launched a total solution with Bosch for Smart Pillow with eCall, Please find the new reward item for the advanced features.

