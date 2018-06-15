MIX: The Smallest AR Glasses with Immersive 96° FoV

About

MIX is an AR glasses set with a field-of-view (FoV) of 96 degrees. It’s small, lightweight, and compatible with SteamVR.

We believe that AR will be the next generation computing platform, but only if three goals are reached:

1. An immersive field of view

2. Glasses that are lightweight and comfortable to wear

3. Enough developers and contents

Instead of waiting for satisfactory AR glasses, we’ve decided to step forward on our own to create them. That’s why we developed MIX, with these features:

Tom's Hardware - "ANTVR is also offering the MIX headset at an aggressive price compared to its competition."

Trendhunter - "the new ANTVR Mix glasses are currently realizing some of that immense potential."

VR Focus - "And to make development on MIX easy, ANTVR has ensure compatibility with the SteamVR SDK."

I4U - "MIX’s extensive FoV gives users a remarkably fluid and natural stereoscopic experience directly through the glasses."

The first demo of the MIX prototype at GDC, San Francisco, March 2018.

Demo at VR MIXER (hosted by SVVR), and at SVVR’s office in San Jose.

Discussion with Palmer Luckey in LA. Thanks for his invaluable feedback!

The upgraded prototype (4th Gen.) with improved environmental brightness and display at the last VRLA, May 2018.

MIX’s 96° FoV is nearly the widest field of view on the AR market.

Every AR device has an effective FoV, only within which virtual objects can be displayed. For an AR device with a poor FoV, the view is so limited that only a partial, rather than complete, image can be viewed. It feels like looking out through a distant narrow window. As a result, the existence of this obvious "window frame" keeps reminding us of the unreal nature of the image. But for an AR device with a FoV close to the user’s eye, like MIX, the boundary to the virtual world can hardly be noticed—the seamless fusion of virtual objects and the real world defines an immersive AR experience.

MIX is small, lightweight (130g), and comfortable to wear.

Thanks to the Dual-Channel Mixed Optics we invented, MIX has a larger FoV and comes in a slimmer size than other products using an optical waveguide or surface reflectors.

Dual-channel mixed optical system has a compound structure with multiple layers. The key component is a set of dual-channel lenses with two different optical channels for enlarging the display light and bypassing the real light, to present AR vision with a large FoV.

*To know more about the optics of MIX, check #1 in FAQ.

Content is the key factor for any AR glasses, so MIX connects to PC and is designed to be compatible with SteamVR. The existing games on SteamVR with a dark background can be used on MIX—you will see the real environment instead of the dark area. It’s a fresh AR experience with existing content.

Link: list of SteamVR apps suitable for MIX that we found.

To deliver a complete AR experience, MIX supports positional tracking. In this way, a virtual object can remain in place in the real environment, rather than moving with you.

To have diverse interactions in AR, we provide optional add-ons, including eye tracking, hand tracking, and controllers.

For those who want to explore the possibilities of AR content, by using a common SteamVR SDK, creating an AR application has never been easier. If you have experience developing content on SteamVR, just clear the background and apply the black skybox. Then your first AR application is born.

To know more about SteamVR SDK

Aside from entertainment applications, MIX can also be used as the basis for the development of programs in many other fields, such as education, exhibition, design, and industry.

You can also hack with MIX in different ways: