MIX: The Smallest AR Glasses with Immersive 96° FoV

About
MIX is an AR glasses set with a field-of-view (FoV) of 96 degrees. It’s small, lightweight, and compatible with SteamVR.
We believe that AR will be the next generation computing platform, but only if three goals are reached:
1. An immersive field of view
2. Glasses that are lightweight and comfortable to wear
3. Enough developers and contents
Instead of waiting for satisfactory AR glasses, we’ve decided to step forward on our own to create them. That’s why we developed MIX, with these features:
Tom's Hardware - "ANTVR is also offering the MIX headset at an aggressive price compared to its competition."
Trendhunter - "the new ANTVR Mix glasses are currently realizing some of that immense potential."
VR Focus - "And to make development on MIX easy, ANTVR has ensure compatibility with the SteamVR SDK."
I4U - "MIX’s extensive FoV gives users a remarkably fluid and natural stereoscopic experience directly through the glasses."
The first demo of the MIX prototype at GDC, San Francisco, March 2018.
Demo at VR MIXER (hosted by SVVR), and at SVVR’s office in San Jose.
Discussion with Palmer Luckey in LA. Thanks for his invaluable feedback!
The upgraded prototype (4th Gen.) with improved environmental brightness and display at the last VRLA, May 2018.
MIX’s 96° FoV is nearly the widest field of view on the AR market.
Every AR device has an effective FoV, only within which virtual objects can be displayed. For an AR device with a poor FoV, the view is so limited that only a partial, rather than complete, image can be viewed. It feels like looking out through a distant narrow window. As a result, the existence of this obvious "window frame" keeps reminding us of the unreal nature of the image. But for an AR device with a FoV close to the user’s eye, like MIX, the boundary to the virtual world can hardly be noticed—the seamless fusion of virtual objects and the real world defines an immersive AR experience.
MIX is small, lightweight (130g), and comfortable to wear.
Thanks to the Dual-Channel Mixed Optics we invented, MIX has a larger FoV and comes in a slimmer size than other products using an optical waveguide or surface reflectors.
Dual-channel mixed optical system has a compound structure with multiple layers. The key component is a set of dual-channel lenses with two different optical channels for enlarging the display light and bypassing the real light, to present AR vision with a large FoV.
*To know more about the optics of MIX, check #1 in FAQ.
Content is the key factor for any AR glasses, so MIX connects to PC and is designed to be compatible with SteamVR. The existing games on SteamVR with a dark background can be used on MIX—you will see the real environment instead of the dark area. It’s a fresh AR experience with existing content.
Link: list of SteamVR apps suitable for MIX that we found.
To deliver a complete AR experience, MIX supports positional tracking. In this way, a virtual object can remain in place in the real environment, rather than moving with you.
To have diverse interactions in AR, we provide optional add-ons, including eye tracking, hand tracking, and controllers.
For those who want to explore the possibilities of AR content, by using a common SteamVR SDK, creating an AR application has never been easier. If you have experience developing content on SteamVR, just clear the background and apply the black skybox. Then your first AR application is born.
To know more about SteamVR SDK
Aside from entertainment applications, MIX can also be used as the basis for the development of programs in many other fields, such as education, exhibition, design, and industry.
You can also hack with MIX in different ways:
To Back This Project (With Add-Ons)
Several pledges, including various expansion modules, are provided with discounts. However, if you want to make your own bundle with your preferred add-ons, please follow these three simple steps to get them at Kickstarter prices:
1. Select your reward.
2. Select which add-ons you want, calculate how much the items cost (including the shipping fee), and add the total to the reward you select as “add-on money.”
3. Click “Back This Project.”
You will receive a survey to make a confirmation regarding the add-ons you select after the campaign is over. So don’t worry if a mistake is made in the selection of the add-ons, we will double-check the order details with you.
OS：Windows 10 (64bit)
Processor：Intel Core i5-4590, or AMD FX 8300, equivalent or better
Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD FX 9590, equivalent or better (if using inside-out tracking module)
Memory：8 GB RAM DDR4 or more
Graphics：Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, or AMD Radeon RX 470, equivalent or better (AMD only supported in extended mode, not direct mode)
Video Output：HDMI 1.4
USB：USB 3.0 * 2
We are not new to VR & AR. It was you, the backers on Kickstarter from all over the world, who supported us in 2014, which gave birth to our first VR product. We then acquired funding from Sequoia Capital and designed several successful products—over 1 million of which have been sold in China, India, the US, and Europe. We’ve established close co-brand collaboration with famous companies including Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and AOC.
And now it’s time for the next step: bringing you the most innovative device we’ve ever developed. Because of your wisdom and curiosity in the field, you deserve that taste of the future first. That’s why we’re here to share the dream with you once again.
We would like to thank our team members, friends, and everyone who has helped throughout our journey. Your feedback, support, and positive encouragement have been incredibly inspiring.
Special thanks to the Kickstarter team, Palmer Luckey, Duncan Turner from HAX, Tiantian Zhang from Vue, and Joanna Wei.
Thank you to the people who give us feedback at every event.
We appreciate the professional help from NUUK and Blazon on this campaign.
Finally, we'd like to give our sincere thanks to Minecraft, Super Mario, Steam and SteamVR, The magic whale, Mr. Terminator, Star Wars, Google Glass, Microsoft Hololens, Lenovo Mirage, Meta 2, HTC Vive, Space Pirate (Steam App), Audioshield (Steam App), Beat Saber (Steam App), Tilt Brush (from Google), Blocks (from Leap Motion), HashVR Game Studio, Ice World Game Studio, Amazon, SVVR, Ant-Man, Kickstarter, Sequoia Capital, Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and AOC.
Risks and challenges
MIX is nearly complete. All devices shown on this page and in the videos are the production prototypes. We have already fully sourced the materials for the production needs and have a clear bill of materials, we're just waiting to produce it. We will also update the software for MIX over the next several months. However, we would still like to inform you of certain risks and challenges.
Supply Chain Risk
We’ve built a very capable team that has worked for the past four years on all our products. However, the Dual-Channel Mixed Optics system is being manufactured for the first time, so component delays and unexpected shortages could occur. If this happens, we’ll be sure to keep you informed and work to quickly solve the problem.
International Logistics Risk
Because the 6-DoF controllers use a Li-ion battery, they are more difficult to ship. We may need a separate way to ship the controllers. So the headset may arrive before the controllers.
