ROZEBUDS™ - Smart Convertible Fashion Earphones

About this project

Our quest was to build the most convenient, fashionable earphones that you can access at any time because they double as a necklace! We also wanted to solve a long list of nagging headphones frustrations - tangling, accessing, locating, fumbling to activate, unsightly to look at, uncomfortable to use and the list goes on.

And we've achieved this with Rozebuds!

Rozebuds™ provides three major benefits and solves a slew of nagging problems within one slick earphones solution:

1. Your earphones double as a stylish necklace when not in use

Immediate, convenient access whenever you want your tunes

Wear in just about any social setting

No losing

No forgetting

No tangling

2. Auto pause your device by clicking the buds together or auto play by separating them

No fumbling for your phone or controls

Go between audio and standby instantly

Never miss a bit of your favorite song or podcast again - start and stop from the same spot you left off

All good on your Android too

3. You answer your phone via your necklace

Necklace vibrates with an incoming call so you'll never miss one again (unless of course you want to)

No need to hunt for your phone to answer it

Restart audio on hang up or replace as necklace for standby mode

We rebuilt the concept of fashion earphones from the ground up. Because we weren't beholden to any existing constructs, this allowed us to maintain an equal focus on designing two products simultaneously within one solution.

Product Goal 1: An all day wearable necklace that doesn't look at all like earphones. While there are a number of existing on-neck earphone products today, we wanted something that could be worn discreetly to allow you to convert instantly between social and earphone-use situations.

We have conducted hundreds of "social interaction tests" of our product. This is just a fancy way of saying we wore Rozebuds as a necklace out and about. In every case, strangers viewed Rozebuds as being a cool necklace, having no idea they were also earphones. The looks on people's faces was always priceless when we transformed them.

The necklace had to really stand on it's own. It had to look like a genuine fashion article that someone would be happy to wear as part of their outfit, and happy to include in a portrait (or even a selfie).

Product Goal 2: Premium quality Bluetooth earphones that have a close-to universal fit*, are comfortable, can be worn for long periods and do not fall out.

*The eardbud has been designed to fit the broadest possible range of ears. We've done numerous fit-tests on ears of all sorts of sizes. While we can confidently say that we haven't found an ear yet that Rozebuds doesn't like, we can't guarantee they will fit all ears.

Now let's get a little bit more into our patent pending auto pause feature.

How it Works

Auto pause will work with your tablet and movies as well:

1. A versatile fully wearable fashion accessory

When you're not using your Rozebuds, you can wear them in just about any situation: socially, at work, at school, commuting, traveling, endless situations!

To provide fashion versatility, we went one step further in designing the necklace. Rozebuds offers two wearable options (it's like the reversible jacket of fashion earphones):

Wear the connected buds as the pendant, or

flip your Rozebuds and wear the battery housing as the pendant.

Two ways to wear your Rozebuds

Match your mood, vibe or outfit.

2: The easiest-to-use earphones you'll ever own

Accessing your tunes couldn't be any easier. In the time it takes you to think about where you left your headphones today, you'd already be listening to your music with Rozebuds.

Instant access and no more tangles!

3: Answer your calls with Rozebuds

How often have you missed that important call? With Rozebuds, it won't happen again because your necklace pendant will vibrate. Simply convert the necklace to earphones by placing the earbuds in your ears and you've answered that call.

4: Premium quality audio from your necklace

This was amongst our most difficult challenges. The biggest problem was getting the speaker to live in harmony with the magnet. Given the speaker relies on electro magnetic signals, it was challenging to get the speaker and necklace magnet to cohabitate within the small footprint of the earbud and in such close proximity. It was also necessary to position the magnet in such a way to avoid obstructing the sound flow.

After numerous prototype revisions, tweaks and sound tests we finally got there. The shape of the buds also creates a tight seal within the ear canal and ensures direct sound transmission.

In addition to insisting on sound quality that satisfied our discerning ears, we also successfully conducted the following tests:

Frequency Response

Spectral Flatness

Base Shaker Quality

Driver Matching

Binaural Test

5: A lifestyle solution

Rozebuds becomes part of your lifestyle. From now on when you leave the house, your mental checklist reads:

Keys - check

Wallet - check

Phone - check

Rozebuds - check

Rozebuds joins the ranks of your other essential lifestyle items

Rozebuds is much more than just another set of wireless earphones. They are designed to look elegant and simple, but with plenty of complex design and rich features embedded within.

Controls

Features

The smart features are designed to make Rozebuds simple and convenient to use:

Magnetic sensors in the unique patented barrel-shaped buds automatically pause and play the device you are connected to

The pendant vibrates to notify of an incoming call

Disconnecting the buds automatically answers the call

LED lights notify of remaining battery life

The patented ball joint pivots the cord to the ideal angle for earphone or necklace use

Fully charged

In addition to being ever-present and functionally "smart", Rozebuds is also all of the following:

Tangle free

Becomes part of your getup so you're much less likely to leave behind

Plays premium quality Bluetooth audio

Provides full phone features

Fits comfortably, can be worn for extended periods and won't fall out

The earphone features and controls are hidden when worn as a necklace. No one will know that you're wearing earphones unless you show them. The reactions you'll get when people realize is priceless.

Explore in 3D

- Left click and drag to rotate.

- Right click and drag to move.

- Drag to zoom.

To start with, Rozebuds comes in two choices:

Silver and Black - 20 inches

Rose Gold and White - 17 inches

We will add more options over time, but for our first production run these will be your two choices.

You’ll receive an email at the end of the campaign which will enable you to pick which Rozebuds you would like.

We're blown away by the response and support from backers around the world and we're excited to share our first stretch goal:

At $150,000 we will add a third color option in gold and black!

We designed each headphone component to be part of the necklace. Each component went through a painstaking process from concept to 3D print and finally prototyping.

By the time we launched on Kickstarter, we'd been through:

170 concepts

Over 150 3D printed components

42 assembled 3D prints

24 non-functional prototypes

12 rounds of functional prototypes

Buds

The earbuds were the greatest challenge and went through the most number of design changes and iterations. After many false starts, we created our unique, patented barrel-shaped buds.

The buds had to meet a wide range of requirements that often acted in conflict. They needed to be small enough to provide close-to universal fit and comfort, while also housing a large number of audio and convenience functions.

Ball Joint Pivot

On top of everything mentioned above, we also needed a way to pivot the cord between the two uses. So the buds also needed to house the patented ball joint which allows the cord to change angle depending on how the product is being used.

Battery Housing

The battery housing doubles as the main pendant. It contains the battery, mini USB charge circuit and primary PCB.

The Complete Item

We hit many obstacles through our design process and there were a number of times where our goals seemed unachievable. But we persevered and refused to compromise and here we are! The result is the ultimate 2-in-1 solution where each component plays a role both functionally and aesthetically. Live beautifully with your Rozebuds!

Prototype Gallery

Trademarks

Patents

Protected by U.S. Patents D786,217, D786,221. Further design and utility patents pending issuance (notice of allowance received).

Here are some sample drawings from our various patent applications:

See below for our reward pricing information.

Please note the following important points about pricing:

The figures below for pricing are reflected in USD.

Shipping and other costs of import such as tariffs are not included in the prices below.

Backers who live in the State of New York do need to pay Sales Tax. Please add an additional 8.875% onto your pledge amount to cover local sales tax.

We've also included a number of options to pick up Rozebuds for your friends and family. Share the love!

For each reward option below, you can select either the Rose Gold 17" or the Silver Black 20". If you select one of our multi pack options, you will be able to choose which colors you'd like for each Rozebuds.

The selection of your color options will take place at the end of the campaign from June 22nd.

Get Cash Back on the Projects You Love!

Why we're asking for your support

With your support we can fund the costly tooling and first production run. We've invested a great deal of resources (time, energy, moola, emotion) to get this far, but without you we would be unable to continue this journey.

Because of the unique shape and structure of our components, the production tooling (or molds) have to be built. Once the molds are built we will immediately begin first production run.

We're eternally thankful for your support. We intend to repay your faith by sending you a sweet-as-can-be pair of Rozebuds as soon as we can get them off the production line.

The idea was formed when we saw a number of people wearing existing on-the-neck headphones and thought that there must be a better and more elegant way to have convenient, immediate, all day access to your headphones. From that idea seed to today, our timeline went as follows:

About Us

Thank you for reading to the end of our campaign page!! Now a little about us:

We are Bev Stoch and Alicia Williams. With a shared long-time passion for music and fashion, the Rozebuds founders set out to solve the earphones – fashion divide. Drawing from our combined professional skills and experience in scientific research and project management, the Rozebuds idea was transformed to a perfect prototype. Multiple collaborations with brilliant engineers, the support and inputs of talented family and friends, and tireless perseverance is what got us to this point.

We share a desire to build a socially conscious company that produces quality fashion headphones while enhancing the audio experience and convenience factors simultaneously.

Questions or concerns? Feel free to email us at info@rozebuds.com

And always feel free to share the good word!