COVI: Speech-Enabled Light & Open Source Smart Home Hub
COVI is a speech-enabled light that automates your home - the perfect balance of open source smart home tech and interior design!
About this project
COVI is a smart speech interface. You can ask questions and make requests in an innately human way - no screens or menus necessary.
As a speech interface enabled device, COVI provides support and control of your smart home in a seamless way - blending into the background until you need it. COVI works with Amazon Alexa, so you can start talking to it and asking questions from the moment it arrives. The integrated system is cloud-based, which means it’s always getting smarter and more in tune with you.
COVI is a piece of furniture first and foremost - it blends stylishly into your home while supporting your daily activities. COVI’s design pays homage to a traditional kerosene lamp. The knob, previously reserved for regulating the flow of oil, has been modernized into a dimming switch that controls high-quality warm and cool white LEDs.
COVI’s glass shade was prototyped together with local glass blowers in Berlin and features a sand-blasted finish that meets an anodized aluminum base to make up the exterior of the light. COVI emits a diffused light halo. The speech interface can be activated via touch or a trigger word.
Light has a massive impact on human wellbeing and our ability to focus or relax. This is a result of the particular qualities of natural light that change throughout the day. The body is naturally responsive to cool-toned light and releases hormones that signal the brain to wake up and be alert. Alternatively, warm-toned light puts the brain at ease, making it easier to relax and fall asleep.
COVI understands and adapts to your natural cycles. COVI embodies Senic’s belief that technology should promote the wellbeing of users. COVI has a preset that mimics the quality of natural light throughout the day. COVI provides the right blend of cool white light for your morning wake-up routine and warm white as you relax before bed.
Text-based notifications can be a huge distraction - and the dopamine rush of getting ‘ping’ from your phone has been proven addictive. With COVI, you can make sure you’re up to date on the most important notifications, passively. COVI lets you know when you need to pay attention via ambient light-based notifications so you can stay focused on the things that matter.
COVI is built on an open source platform. The Senic team, along with outside developers, contributes to this platform to create the integrations for COVI. Thanks to this platform, installers and integrators that are interested in home automation can easily incorporate COVI into their unique ecosystem of devices.
We believe that building smart home on an open source platform is the best for our community, for developers and for Senic. We believe that open source is the future of smart home. With COVI, we have built on an open platform that anyone can contribute to alongside our engineers and the community. Because we are building open, COVI has the possibility to be integrated with the system of your choice from individual devices to professional or industrial systems.
The Senic engineering team, along with other developers, contributes to our open source platform to create the integrations for COVI. Thanks to this platform, installers of home automation systems will have the option to integrate COVI and other Senic products into a wide variety of consumer electronic ecosystems and larger industrial systems.
For more more information about developing with COVI check out our blog post or visit developers.senic.com.
Risks and challenges
Supply Chain and Manufacturing:
To create COVI we will be working with many highly skilled manufacturers from all over Germany. While the majority of these manufacturers we have worked with previously on Nuimo - there is always the possibility that a material or component is out of stock making for delays. We have built this potential issue into our initial timeline and are confident that it will not be a problem since we have back-up suppliers in Germany and abroad.
Certification:
We are in close contact with the Amazon Alexa team however we have not completed their certification process to date. Once we have created our first zero-series we will submit COVI to the Amazon Alexa team and they will check it to make sure that it meets their privacy, functionality and safety standards.
Integrations:
While building open source speeds up our development time significantly, we will still be checking each individual integration for quality and reliability before pulling it into the COVI app. This means that while many integrations are currently available, we will still be adding them individually to insure quality standards for our COVI users.
