Project We Love
Hardware
Berlin, Germany
$77,678
pledged of $83,519 goal
backers
   
Converted from €69,754 pledged of €75,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

COVI: Speech-Enabled Light & Open Source Smart Home Hub

By Senic 2 created

COVI: Speech-Enabled Light & Open Source Smart Home Hub

COVI is a speech-enabled light that automates your home - the perfect balance of open source smart home tech and interior design!

COVI is a speech-enabled light that automates your home - the perfect balance of open source smart home tech and interior design! Read more

About this project

COVI is a smart speech interface. You can ask questions and make requests in an innately human way - no screens or menus necessary.

 

As a speech interface enabled device, COVI provides support and control of your smart home in a seamless way - blending into the background until you need it. COVI works with Amazon Alexa, so you can start talking to it and asking questions from the moment it arrives. The integrated system is cloud-based, which means it’s always getting smarter and more in tune with you.

COVI is a piece of furniture first and foremost - it blends stylishly into your home while supporting your daily activities. COVI’s design pays homage to a traditional kerosene lamp. The knob, previously reserved for regulating the flow of oil, has been modernized into a dimming switch that controls high-quality warm and cool white LEDs.

          

 COVI’s glass shade was prototyped together with local glass blowers in Berlin and features a sand-blasted finish that meets an anodized aluminum base to make up the exterior of the light. COVI emits a diffused light halo. The speech interface can be activated via touch or a trigger word.

           

Light has a massive impact on human wellbeing and our ability to focus or relax. This is a result of the particular qualities of natural light that change throughout the day. The body is naturally responsive to cool-toned light and releases hormones that signal the brain to wake up and be alert. Alternatively, warm-toned light puts the brain at ease, making it easier to relax and fall asleep.

COVI understands and adapts to your natural cycles. COVI embodies Senic’s belief that technology should promote the wellbeing of users. COVI has a preset that mimics the quality of natural light throughout the day. COVI provides the right blend of cool white light for your morning wake-up routine and warm white as you relax before bed. 

        

 

Text-based notifications can be a huge distraction - and the dopamine rush of getting ‘ping’ from your phone has been proven addictive. With COVI, you can make sure you’re up to date on the most important notifications, passively. COVI lets you know when you need to pay attention via ambient light-based notifications so you can stay focused on the things that matter.

 

 

COVI is built on an open source platform. The Senic team, along with outside developers, contributes to this platform to create the integrations for COVI. Thanks to this platform, installers and integrators that are interested in home automation can easily incorporate COVI into their unique ecosystem of devices. 

We believe that building smart home on an open source platform is the best for our community, for developers and for Senic. We believe that open source is the future of smart home. With COVI, we have built on an open platform that anyone can contribute to alongside our engineers and the community. Because we are building open, COVI has the possibility to be integrated with the system of your choice from individual devices to professional or industrial systems.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Senic engineering team, along with other developers, contributes to our open source platform to create the integrations for COVI. Thanks to this platform, installers of home automation systems will have the option to integrate COVI and other Senic products into a wide variety of consumer electronic ecosystems and larger industrial systems.

For more more information about developing with COVI check out our blog post or visit developers.senic.com.

 

   

 

 

 

  

 

Risks and challenges

Supply Chain and Manufacturing:
To create COVI we will be working with many highly skilled manufacturers from all over Germany. While the majority of these manufacturers we have worked with previously on Nuimo - there is always the possibility that a material or component is out of stock making for delays. We have built this potential issue into our initial timeline and are confident that it will not be a problem since we have back-up suppliers in Germany and abroad.

Certification:
We are in close contact with the Amazon Alexa team however we have not completed their certification process to date. Once we have created our first zero-series we will submit COVI to the Amazon Alexa team and they will check it to make sure that it meets their privacy, functionality and safety standards.

Integrations:
While building open source speeds up our development time significantly, we will still be checking each individual integration for quality and reliability before pulling it into the COVI app. This means that while many integrations are currently available, we will still be adding them individually to insure quality standards for our COVI users.

    Pledge €5 or more About $6

    Friends of Senic

    Show your love to the Senic Team and be featured in our 'Making of COVI' documentary.

    6 backers
    Pledge €25 or more About $28

    Senic T-Shirt or Tote Bag

    Show your love for Senic and COVI with some Senic Swag!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    6 backers
    Pledge €49 or more About $55

    Hub

    One Senic Hub that can automate your home and works with Nuimo.

    **The Hub does NOT include speech interface capability and does NOT function as a lamp.

    Save 50% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    33 backers
    Pledge €99 or more About $111

    SUPER Early Bird COVI

    One COVI

    Save 66% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (37 left of 600) 563 backers
    Pledge €139 or more About $156

    Early Bird COVI

    One COVI

    Save 53% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (300 left of 300) 0 backers
    Pledge €179 or more About $200

    COVI

    One COVI

    Save 41% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge €219 or more About $245

    DEVELOPER PACKAGE: COVI + Hub

    Get started developing for COVI with this package that includes on COVI (shipping March 2018) and one Hub that you can start building software on.

    * Priority support from the engineering team. Our engineering team will answer within 24 hours.
    * 1 hour Skype Session with our Senic Dev Team
    * Early access to beta versions of new COVI software and apps
    * Access to our developer's Slack channel

    Ships to Only certain countries
    4 backers
    Pledge €369 or more About $413

    COVI + LIFX

    One COVI + 3 LIFX Bulbs

    Our favorite lamp together with our favorite bulbs! Get the bundle of 3 LIFX blubs and 1 COVI for home automation bliss.

    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge €799 or more About $895

    FAMILY + FRIENDS PACK: 5x COVI

    5 COVIs

    Save 47% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge €1,499 or more About $1,679

    PERFECT GIFT PACK: 10x COVI

    10 COVIs

    Save 50% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge €2,999 or more About $3,358

    SPREAD THE LOVE: 20x COVI

    20 COVIs

    Save 50% off the retail price!

    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
