Apparel
Portland, OR
$164,823 pledged of $88,000 goal
backers
   
Evelyn & Bobbie - The Future of Bras

By Evelyn & Bobbie
Evelyn & Bobbie - The Future of Bras

The first significant bra innovation in 84 years. Evelyn & Bobbie has made the underwire bra a thing of the past. Join the revolution.

Risks and challenges

Evelyn & Bobbie has already established manufacturing partners, and the revolutionary Everyday Bustier™ is well into production. That said, building the next generation bra takes time. As we continue our work to produce the highest quality bra in the industry we vow to never lose sight of the pioneers who have pledged to support our efforts. We promise the Everyday Bustier™ will be worth your wait, and your journey with us will be memorable: with exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, stories from the road, early event invites, and sneak-peeks — every step of the way. If unexpected challenges arise that could potentially impact the production or delivery schedule of the Everyday Bustier™ you’ll be the first to know. And we’ll do everything in our power to ensure your continued satisfaction.

Thank you for taking this journey with us! We know it will be unforgettable.

    Pledge $8 or more

    BOURBON & WATER

    You receive: our never-ending gratitude.

    Matriarch to the Founder & CEO – and one of our namesake inspirations – Elizabeth “Bobbie” Becker drank a bourbon and water every evening without fail. For the price of a glass of bourbon, you can support Evelyn & Bobbie to ensure we continue bringing innovation and passion to bra design for years to come.

    Includes:
    • Our never-ending gratitude
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    10 backers
    Pledge $88 or more

    FLOWERS FOR ME

    You receive: 1 Everyday Bustier™
    You save $100 or 53% off the retail price ($188).

    Evelyn Eckhardt, maternal grandmother to the Founder & CEO – and one of our namesake inspirations – was a model and starlet in New York in the 1930's. She prioritized having fresh flowers in her tiny apartment above all else. The Flowers for Me package is your chance to treat yourself to something just for you, a bra unlike any other. You deserve to feel delighted and uplifted every day.

    Try it at home. 100% risk-free. Yes, you can return your Kickstarter purchase if you don't absolutely love it.

    Includes:
    • 1 Everyday Bustier™
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    937 backers
    Pledge $158 or more

    TEA-FOR-TWO or TWO-FOR-YOU

    You receive: 2 Everyday Bustiers™
    You save $218 or 58% off the retail price.

    Bobbie loved tea in the garden. She would invite a dear friend, bring out the fine china and enjoy the flowers and birds all afternoon. This package allows you to share the Evelyn & Bobbie experience with a friend (or keep two for you).

    Try it at home. 100% risk-free. Yes, you can return your Kickstarter purchase if you don't absolutely love it. (Individually returnable.)

    Includes:
    • 2 Everyday Bustiers™
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    343 backers
    Pledge $218 or more

    THREE ON THE SHORE

    You receive: 3 Everyday Bustiers™
    You save $346 or 61% off the retail price.

    Evelyn lived in Honolulu for two happy years in her forties. There, she spent countless afternoons sunbathing with her two best friends, Jeanne and Maria. Jeanne was a model for Dior. She would generously share her closet full of Dior originals with her friends. The Three on the Shore Package allows you to treat yourself, and to gift Everyday Bustiers™ to the women in your life who support you (or keep two or three for you).

    Try it at home. 100% risk-free. Yes, you can return your Kickstarter purchase if you don't absolutely love it. (Individually returnable.)

    Includes:
    • 3 Everyday Bustiers™
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    117 backers
    Pledge $4,888 or more

    THE CATALINA EXPERIENCE

    You receive: 6 Everyday Bustiers™ and an unforgettable experience for you and four friends.

    Bobbie opened one of the first restaurants on Catalina Island in the early 1940s when ferries first started running to the island. It quickly became a coveted destination for LA adventurers. The restaurant was a place where friends and families would come to eat, connect and enjoy. The Catalina package is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for you and your dear ones.

    We’ll host an exclusive weekend Fit Salon event for you and four friends in a luxury venue near you.

    Includes:
    • Personalized digital fitting for all guests
    • A marvelous brunch
    • Special branded gifts for each guest
    • A photo memory book for each guest
    • 2 Everyday Bustiers™ for you
    • 4 Everyday Bustiers™ — one for each of your four guests
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (2 left of 2) 0 backers
