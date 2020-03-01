Project image
Video Games
€3,738
pledged of €6,000 goal
74
backers
9 days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, November 26 2019 8:30 AM UTC +00:00.

LIBERTADORES

The game on the Independence of Latin America in the 1800's

Video GamesGrenoble, France
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, November 26 2019 8:30 AM UTC +00:00.

About

Risks and challenges

DIGITAL GAME: We have been working for months on the engine and scenarios and are confident to be ready for the beta testing very soon. For the backers who will join us at that stage, there will be a nice discovery period in which your opinions will be cherished and considered. The best ideas will be implemented.

BOARDGAME: Being experienced with crowdfunded games in the past, we realize it can take a while from project start to completion (you getting your games), for various reasons.

Among them, the quantity of items to be manufactured is decisive, as this has a direct impact on which printer we can choose (not all of them are able to produce large quantities for instance).

We are using well-established printers and logistic partners to ensure the quality of the production and delivery in pristine condition. Our goal is to ensure delivery by late 2020. Project backers will be notified should this be delayed.

We look forward to bringing you this game! Thank you!

    Pledge €3 or more

    Supporter

    ($3 US)

    Includes:
    • backer credits in PDF Manual
    • PDF manual
    • 3€ credit in Avalon Digital store
    3 backers
    Pledge €17 or more

    Digital Game

    ($19 US)

    Includes:
    • beta access
    • backer credits in PDF Manual
    • PDF manual
    • one digital copy of Libertadores
    36 backers
    Pledge €54 or more

    Physical Game

    ($59 US)

    Includes:
    • backer credits in PDF Manual
    • PDF manual
    • one physical copy of Libertadores
    • (This does not include the Digital Game - select next pledge )
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    13 backers
    Pledge €69 or more

    Digital AND Physical

    ($76 US)
    Shipping cost of the boardgame not included and to be paid separately. Digital game delivered before the boardgame (same date as Digital only pledge).

    Includes:
    • 5€ credit in Avalon Digital webstore
    • backer credits in PDF Manual
    • PDF manual
    • beta access
    • one physical copy of Libertadores
    • one digital copy of Libertadores
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Pledge €69 or more

    EARLY BIRD: VICEROY+

    ($76 US)
    Pledge NOW and get a SIGNED copy! The Physical version whill be delivered after the digital version (digital will be available at the same time as for digital only pledge).

    Includes:
    • beta access
    • backer credits in PDF Manual
    • PDF manual
    • one digital copy of Libertadores
    • one SIGNED physical copy of Libertadores
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
       
    15 backers
    Pledge €181 or more

    Retailer Pledge

    ($199 US)
    Retailers Only: 5 copies of the Boardgame 'Libertadores', shipping cost not included. Does NOT include the digital game.

    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (99 left of 100) 1 backer
