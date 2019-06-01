Project Image
Video GamesGrenoble, France
€9,111
pledged of €20,000pledged of €20,000 goal
232
backers
14days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, December 7 2018 5:40 PM UTC +00:00.

Carrier Battles 4 Desktop

Avalon DigitalBy Avalon Digital
First created

New PC, Mac, iOS and Android Version of Carrier Battles

Avalon DigitalBy Avalon Digital
First created

Carrier Battles 4 Desktop

New PC, Mac, iOS and Android Version of Carrier Battles

€9,111
pledged of €20,000pledged of €20,000 goal
232
backers
14days to go
Video GamesGrenoble, France
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, December 7 2018 5:40 PM UTC +00:00.

Rewards Campaign FAQ 15 Updates 4 Comments 21 Community
Back this project

About

CARRIER BATTLES 4 DESKTOP is the PC / Mac OSX / iOS / Android portage of the successful CARRIER BATTLES 4 GUADALCANAL.

A classic hex-and-counter digital wargame covering the naval-air battles of the Pacific War, from the South Pacific in 1942-43 to the Central Pacific in 1944. Find the forces of your opponent and strike at them before they sink your precious carriers while preventing them from invading key points in the theatre of operations or supporting your own amphibious operations.

This portage also features a large set of features and improvements.

  • five new scenarios - new challenges await!
  • multi-player support - play with your friends by internet or e-mail
  • a new and improved "Navy Style" interface for easier play
  • a new American Artifical Intelligence to play against
  • a vastly improved AI overall
  • redesigned map - tweaked for even better gameplay
  • weather conditions bring new challenges
  • search patterns give you more option in play
  • map and UI effects for sea, weather, combat, terrains
  • improved sound effects
  • historical and background music
  • and much more

In addition to those already present as DLC on the iPad/iPhone versions, we shall also include in our portfolio new scenarios, as follows for instance:

  • Wake 41  
  • Indian Ocean 42  
  • Marshall 42  
  • What-if New Hebrides 42 
  • Marshall 43  
  • Philippines Sea 44  
  • Leyte Gulf 44
  • Solitaire play against the Japanese AI or the NEW powerful United States AI
  • 6 historical scenarios: Coral Sea May 42, Midway June 42, Eastern Solomon Aug 42, Santa Cruz Oct 42, Guadalcanal Dec 42, Bismarck Sea March 43
  • 80 types of historical warplanes and ships such as the USS Enterprise, USS Yorktown, IJN Shokaku, and the lesser-known, but key player Fubuki-class destroyers!
  • Varied Hex maps with a scale of 30 miles per hex
  • Naval-air search, radar, progressive intelligence gathering on enemy naval forces
  • Air strikes against naval and land targets, surface battles
  • Advanced damage system
  • Invasion, naval bombardment
  • the traditional Turn-based system that wargamers love
  • A nice on-boarding sequence will guide the player to the depth of the game
  • Available in English and in French
  • Play at any time! No internet connection required to play against the AI 
  • Varied game durations! A short one-hour session for a quick game, or up to three hours for an epic major conflict!

Ready Planes On-Deck!

A Corsair fighter readying on deck
A Corsair fighter readying on deck

Planes were sometimes armed on carrier deck/airstrip waiting for daylight or the right opportunity to take off Prepare CAP/Search before dawn. Units will take off on first daylight Hold a CAP/Search mission on deck Prepare an airstrike without a target. It will stay armed on deck until targets assigned.

Screenshot of Ready Planes On-Deck

The P39 have been moved the deck (airstrip) and is waiting
The P39 have been moved the deck (airstrip) and is waiting

Advanced Damage System

Not only a ship may sink or may get structural damage from torpedo, bomb or shell hits, but it may also suffer damage on its propulsion, radars, seaplanes, elevators, gunnery or even face major fire. This will reduce its operational capabilities.

The game is already a success on the AppStore
The game is already a success on the AppStore
                                     The game was originally developed as a timely manner exclusively for iPad by Indie developer Cyril Jarnot It started in 2013. 

CB4G was released to the Apple store in May 2016 for the iPad, and in 2018 a version for the iPhone became available. The game is already a success on the AppStore (click on the image to reach it). The game is already a success on the AppStore (click on the image to reach it).  

 Don't take our word for it...

 "This game has everything you could ask for." - CoreyB1234

"One of the very few serious, well laid out and developed wargames..." Baskaatje

"Old school hex and counter greatness!" - Get2dsChoppah

"Keeper. Probably forever." - Ray_O.

A professional review...

...and another review from Pocket Tactics!

Click to read the full review!
Click to read the full review!

" Overall Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal is a solid WW2 naval wargame built around a great interface. It’s a realistic simulation that is accessible and fun, retaining depth while not letting the player get bogged down in menus or decisions. Fundamentally Carrier Battles succeeds because it takes the juicy technical attributes of naval games and mates it with a cracking user interface "

Map seen from the main UI with a few stack selection clicks (Alpha version)
Map seen from the main UI with a few stack selection clicks (Alpha version)
Work in Progress: the carrier desk with missions underway and planes readying (Alpha version).
Work in Progress: the carrier desk with missions underway and planes readying (Alpha version).
CV Akagi preparing a strike against Midway before sunrise
CV Akagi preparing a strike against Midway before sunrise

NB: the rate of € vs $ is 1.15 in all sections below (its an approximation used all over the project based on most recent exchange rates).

We currently also offer 4 extra scenarios as DLC:  

  • A 7th scenario covering the landing at Bougainville and airstrikes against Rabaul in November 1943  
  • An 8th scenario covering the evacuation of Guadalcanal by Japanese troops in Jan/Feb 1943  
  • A 9th scenario covering the US invasion of Guadalcanal in August 1942  
  • A 10th scenario covering the US carrier raids against Japanese positions in Feb/Mar 1942  

The 4 scenarios are in addition to the 6 base content (Coral Sea May 42, Midway June 42, Eastern Solomon Aug 42, Santa Cruz Oct 42, Guadalcanal Dec 42, Bismarck Sea March 43) and will ALSO come as DLC in the Desktop version, but you can get them now and save some money.

We also have What-ifs for the scenarios in order to test the effects of some likely events. Ex: what would happen if the Japanese had committed their whole carrier forces to invade Port Moresby, what-if the Saratoga was repaired on time for the battle of Midway, etc...

Risks and challenges

Being experienced with crowdfunded games in the past, we realize it can take a while from project start to completion (you getting your games).

We have recruited in the team well established and experienced designers and coders to ensure the quality of the production and delivery in pristine condition.

The game is already fully coded and operational, and a SUCCESS on iPad and iPhone since its release 2 years ago, so there are no real risks of non-performance on the product.
Our goal is to ensure delivery by June 2019. Project backers will be notified should this be delayed.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    About $11
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €5 or more About US$ 6

    ENSIGN

    Your name in the Credits + 3€ Voucher on Avalon webshop

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    About US$ 6
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €10 or more About US$ 11

    LIEUTENANT

    Android version of the game + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    13 backers
    About US$ 11
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €20 or more About US$ 23

    COMMANDER

    PC or Mac version of the game + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual
    + Access to the Beta Version

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    75 backers
    About US$ 23
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €30 or more About US$ 34

    CAPTAIN

    PC or Mac version of the game + iOS or Android version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual
    + Access to the Beta Version

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    42 backers
    About US$ 34
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €40 or more About $46

    Air Intelligence Officer

    PC or Mac version of the game + iOS or Android version + Your name in the Credits + 1 in-game bonus (1 advanced air or surface naval unit)+ Printable PDF manual
    + Access to the Beta Version

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    About $46
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €50 or more About $57

    REAR ADMIRAL

    2 PC or Mac version of the game + 2 iOS or Android version + Access to the Beta Version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    +1 Vote

    A vote will be asked to contributors to choose between proposed features, or on the design of a future features.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    11 backers
    About $57
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €60 or more About US$ 68

    Carrier Airgroup Commander

    PC or Mac version of the game + iOS or Android version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual + 2 annual passes (all DLC content for 2 years) + 1 in-game bonus (1 advanced air or surface naval unit) +1 vote on future developments + Access to the Beta Version

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    5 backers
    About US$ 68
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €70 or more About US$ 80

    VICE ADMIRAL

    2 PC or Mac version of the game + 2 iOS or Android version + Access to the Beta Version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    + Free Annual Pass (all DLCs of the post-release year free of charge)

    + ingame bonus (Unique way to get it here. At the start of each game get an 2 advanced / veteran air unit or 1 advanced surface naval unit)

    +1 Vote

    A vote will be asked to contributors to choose between proposed features, or on the design of a future features.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    8 backers
    About US$ 80
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €100 or more About $114

    ADMIRAL

    2 PC or Mac version of the game + 2 iOS or Android version + Access to the Beta Version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    + 2 Free Annual Pass (all DLCs of the post-release next 2 years free of charge)

    + 2 ingame bonus (Unique way to get it here. At the start of each game get an 2 advanced / veteran air unit or 1 advanced surface naval unit)

    +2 Votes

    A vote will be asked to contributors to choose between proposed features, or on the design of a future features.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    15 backers
    About $114
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About $285

    FLEET ADMIRAL

    3 Pc and/or Mac + 3 Android and/or iOS + PDF manual

    + 3 Annual Passes free (i.e. all scenarios released in DLC in the next 3 coming year)

    + 3 ingame bonus (Unique way to get it here. At the start of each game get an 2 advanced / veteran air unit or 1 advanced surface naval unit)

    +3 votes
    Votes will allow contributors to express their preferences about the choice between proposed features, or on the design of a future feature.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    About $285
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €1,000 or more About $1,138

    SECRETARY OF THE NAVY

    5 PC or Mac version of the game + 5 iOS or Android version + Access to the Beta Version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    + 5 Free Annual Pass (all DLCs of the post-release next 5 years free of charge)

    + 5 ingame bonus (Unique way to get it here. At the start of each game get an 2 advanced / veteran air unit or 1 advanced surface naval unit)

    +5 Votes

    + Your own scenario (you name it, we design it for you!)

    A vote will be asked to contributors to choose between proposed features, or on the design of a future features.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    About $1,138
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  13. All gone!

  14. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €40 or more About US$ 46

    COMMODORE

    PC or Mac version of the game + iOS or Android version + All 4 DLC scenario free + Access to the Beta Version + Your name in the Credits + Printable PDF manual

    + 1 Vote

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 52 backers
    About US$ 46
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.