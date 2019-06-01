About

CARRIER BATTLES 4 DESKTOP is the PC / Mac OSX / iOS / Android portage of the successful CARRIER BATTLES 4 GUADALCANAL.

A classic hex-and-counter digital wargame covering the naval-air battles of the Pacific War, from the South Pacific in 1942-43 to the Central Pacific in 1944. Find the forces of your opponent and strike at them before they sink your precious carriers while preventing them from invading key points in the theatre of operations or supporting your own amphibious operations.

This portage also features a large set of features and improvements.

five new scenarios - new challenges await!

multi-player support - play with your friends by internet or e-mail



a new and improved "Navy Style" interface for easier play

a new American Artifical Intelligence to play against

a vastly improved AI overall



weather conditions bring new challenges

search patterns give you more option in play

map and UI effects for sea, weather, combat, terrains



improved sound effects

historical and background music

and much more

In addition to those already present as DLC on the iPad/iPhone versions, we shall also include in our portfolio new scenarios, as follows for instance:

Wake 41

Indian Ocean 42

Marshall 42

What-if New Hebrides 42

Marshall 43

Philippines Sea 44

Leyte Gulf 44

Solitaire play against the Japanese AI or the NEW powerful United States AI



6 historical scenarios: Coral Sea May 42, Midway June 42, Eastern Solomon Aug 42, Santa Cruz Oct 42, Guadalcanal Dec 42, Bismarck Sea March 43



80 types of historical warplanes and ships such as the USS Enterprise, USS Yorktown, IJN Shokaku, and the lesser-known, but key player Fubuki-class destroyers!

Varied Hex maps with a scale of 30 miles per hex

Naval-air search, radar, progressive intelligence gathering on enemy naval forces

Air strikes against naval and land targets, surface battles

Advanced damage system

Invasion, naval bombardment

the traditional Turn-based system that wargamers love



A nice on-boarding sequence will guide the player to the depth of the game



Available in English and in French



Play at any time! No internet connection required to play against the AI

No internet connection required to play against the AI Varied game durations! A short one-hour session for a quick game, or up to three hours for an epic major conflict!



Ready Planes On-Deck!

A Corsair fighter readying on deck

Planes were sometimes armed on carrier deck/airstrip waiting for daylight or the right opportunity to take off Prepare CAP/Search before dawn. Units will take off on first daylight Hold a CAP/Search mission on deck Prepare an airstrike without a target. It will stay armed on deck until targets assigned.

Screenshot of Ready Planes On-Deck

The P39 have been moved the deck (airstrip) and is waiting

Advanced Damage System

Not only a ship may sink or may get structural damage from torpedo, bomb or shell hits, but it may also suffer damage on its propulsion, radars, seaplanes, elevators, gunnery or even face major fire. This will reduce its operational capabilities.

CB4G was released to the Apple store in May 2016 for the iPad, and in 2018 a version for the iPhone became available. NB: the rate of € vs $ is 1.15 in all sections below (its an approximation used all over the project based on most recent exchange rates). We currently also offer 4 extra scenarios as DLC: A 7th scenario covering the landing at Bougainville and airstrikes against Rabaul in November 1943

An 8th scenario covering the evacuation of Guadalcanal by Japanese troops in Jan/Feb 1943

A 9th scenario covering the US invasion of Guadalcanal in August 1942

A 10th scenario covering the US carrier raids against Japanese positions in Feb/Mar 1942 The 4 scenarios are in addition to the 6 base content (Coral Sea May 42, Midway June 42, Eastern Solomon Aug 42, Santa Cruz Oct 42, Guadalcanal Dec 42, Bismarck Sea March 43) and will ALSO come as DLC in the Desktop version, but you can get them now and save some money. We also have What-ifs for the scenarios in order to test the effects of some likely events. Ex: what would happen if the Japanese had committed their whole carrier forces to invade Port Moresby, what-if the Saratoga was repaired on time for the battle of Midway, etc...