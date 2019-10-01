Blocks : Richard III - Block Wargaming on your PC and Mac

About

Risks and challenges

Development of this game engine has been underway for more than a year and the game is almost complete. It is working well and we are now beta-testing to make the AI even better. Our goal is to release the game in the fall of 2019.

Our development team is well established with experienced members:

• Philippe Thibaut, a veteran designer of board games (Europa Universalis, La Grande Guerre, Invasions) and computer games (the Ageod series and Carrier Battles) leads the design and production team.

• Damien Le Guen, former Ubisoft AI programmer leads the programming and development team.



Our playtesting group includes Grant Dalgliesh of Columbia Games. You can be confident of the game’s faithfulness to the original board game.

We are looking forward to the release this game and the other Columbia Block wargames slated for release using the “blocks” engine. Projected titles include Julius Caesar, Crusader Rex, Athens and Sparta, and the beloved Hammer of the Scots.