Video Games
€9,143
€9,143 pledged of €5,000 goal
351
backers
32 days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Mon, August 12 2019 6:59 AM UTC +00:00.

Blocks : Richard III - Block Wargaming on your PC and Mac

Blocks: Richard III is the computerized version of one of the best Columbia Block warames playable on your PC and Mac.

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Mon, August 12 2019 6:59 AM UTC +00:00.

About

Risks and challenges

Development of this game engine has been underway for more than a year and the game is almost complete. It is working well and we are now beta-testing to make the AI even better. Our goal is to release the game in the fall of 2019.

Our development team is well established with experienced members:

• Philippe Thibaut, a veteran designer of board games (Europa Universalis, La Grande Guerre, Invasions) and computer games (the Ageod series and Carrier Battles) leads the design and production team.

• Damien Le Guen, former Ubisoft AI programmer leads the programming and development team.

Our playtesting group includes Grant Dalgliesh of Columbia Games. You can be confident of the game’s faithfulness to the original board game.

We are looking forward to the release this game and the other Columbia Block wargames slated for release using the “blocks” engine. Projected titles include Julius Caesar, Crusader Rex, Athens and Sparta, and the beloved Hammer of the Scots.

    Pledge €19 or more About US$ 21

    EARLY BIRD - BLOCKS: Richard III

    Includes:
    • Includes beta version access
    • One STEAM key of Richard III for PC and Mac
    Estimated delivery
    280 backers
    About US$ 21
    Pledge €19 or more About US$ 21

    Blocks: Richard III

    Includes:
    • One STEAM key of Richard III for PC and Mac
    Estimated delivery
    35 backers
    About US$ 21
    Pledge €79 or more About $89

    EARLY BIRD - BUNDLE

    Includes:
    • Includes beta version access
    • One STEAM key of Richard III for PC and Mac
    • Includes one physical copy of Richard III
    • Physical game cover hand signed by Tom Dalgliesh
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    30 backers
    About $89
    Pledge €79 or more About US$ 89

    Richard III Bundle - Boardgame & PC/MAC

    Includes:
    • One STEAM key of Richard III for PC and Mac
    • Includes one physical copy of Richard III
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    About US$ 89
