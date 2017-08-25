Never Miss a Beat! project video thumbnail
Gadgets
Newport Beach, CA
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Never Miss a Beat!

By zeroi
First created

Never Miss a Beat!

ZEROi is not your ordinary hat. It uses bone conduction technology and allows you listen to music without earphones.

ZEROi is not your ordinary hat. It uses bone conduction technology and allows you listen to music without earphones. Read more

Gadgets
Newport Beach, CA
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Campaign FAQ 4 Updates 1 Comments 19 Community
Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

Design Prototype

About this project

  한국어

 

 

Risks and challenges

We are excited to launch our product and introduce our version of a bone conduction product to the market. With the help of your donation, ZEROi is ready to step in towards mass production. We are confident in ourselves to bring the best product forward and offer nothing less than complete satisfaction to our backers.

We plan to keep our campaign transparent and open so we can talk to our supporters if any delays or obstacles happen to arise. As our first run as a campaign on Kickstarter, we are prepared for any future challenges that might put our timeline on hold which includes any small adjustments needed to enhance our product. Depending on the demand of our product, there might be a small delay in transporting the product however, we will work tirelessly to get everything out. We pride ourselves in delivering the best possible product for our supporters.

Your support means the world to ZEROi. Thank you for taking your time to learn about us and we look forward to see how positively ZEROi has changed your life.

    $
    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank you for your support

    Thank you for your support! You are amazing!

    Estimated delivery
    4 backers
    Pledge $89 or more About $89

    Kickstarter Single Pack

    Choose (1 set) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    20 backers
    Pledge $149 or more About $149

    Double Pack

    Choose (2 sets) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    22 backers
    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    Family Pack

    Choose (4 sets) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    Pledge $699 or more About $699

    Group Pack

    Choose (10 sets) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    Pledge $1,999 or more About $1,999

    Business Pack

    Choose (30 sets) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $5,999 or more About $5,999

    Mega Pack

    Choose (100 sets) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge $79 or more About $79

    Early Bird Single Pack

    Choose (1 set) your design and color
    -Design: baseball cap / snapback
    -Color: Black / White / Navy

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
