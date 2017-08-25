Never Miss a Beat!

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

About this project

Risks and challenges

We are excited to launch our product and introduce our version of a bone conduction product to the market. With the help of your donation, ZEROi is ready to step in towards mass production. We are confident in ourselves to bring the best product forward and offer nothing less than complete satisfaction to our backers.

We plan to keep our campaign transparent and open so we can talk to our supporters if any delays or obstacles happen to arise. As our first run as a campaign on Kickstarter, we are prepared for any future challenges that might put our timeline on hold which includes any small adjustments needed to enhance our product. Depending on the demand of our product, there might be a small delay in transporting the product however, we will work tirelessly to get everything out. We pride ourselves in delivering the best possible product for our supporters.

Your support means the world to ZEROi. Thank you for taking your time to learn about us and we look forward to see how positively ZEROi has changed your life.