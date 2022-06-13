sound
The Evolution Pant Collection
$235,925
1,400
Support
-
Select this reward
Pledge $10 or more About $10
KS Special | Create Your Own Reward
Chose your own adventure. Get just one pair of pants, chinos or shorts, or build your own bundle.
Use our Add-On Menu (scroll down) to pick the pieces you want. Determine your pledge amount by adding up their costs. Update your pledge any time.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.LessEstimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world52 backers
-
Select this reward
Pledge $78 or more About $78
Early Bird Special | Evolution Short
Save $20! ($98 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of limited edition Evolution shorts in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Add an additional $78 for every additional pair. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world99 backersLimited (151 left of 250)
- Evolution Short
-
Select this reward
Pledge $99 or more About $99
KS Special | Evolution Chino
Save $29! ($128 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of Evolution Chinos in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Add an additional $99 for every additional pair. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world163 backersLimited (337 left of 500)
- Evolution Chino
-
Select this reward
Pledge $99 or more About $99
KS Special | Evolution Pant
Save $29! ($128 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of Evolution Pant in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Add an additional $99 for every additional pair. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world358 backersLimited (142 left of 500)
- Evolution Pant
-
Select this reward
Pledge $178 or more About $178
Launch Special | Evolution Short + Pant
Save $48! ($226 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of limited edition Evolution Shorts + ONE pair of Evolution Pants in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world161 backersLimited (89 left of 250)
- Evolution Short
- Evolution Pant
-
Select this reward
Pledge $178 or more About $178
Launch Special| Evolution Short + Chino
Save $48! ($226 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of limited edition Evolution Shorts + ONE pair of Evolution Chinos in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world71 backersLimited (179 left of 250)
- Evolution Short
- Evolution Chino
-
Select this reward
Pledge $198 or more About $198
KS Special | Evolution Bundle
Save $58! ($256 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of Evolution Pants and ONE pair of Evolution Chinos in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.Includes:
Check the Add-on rewards below to add additional items. Update your pledge at any time.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world133 backersLimited (142 left of 275)
- Evolution Chino
- Evolution Pant
-
Select this reward
Pledge $276 or more About $276
Early Bird Special | Evolution Bundle
Save $78! ($354 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of limited edition Evolution shorts + ONE pair of Evolution Pants + ONE pair of Evolution Chinos in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Check the Add-on rewards below to add additional items. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world274 backersLimited (26 left of 300)
- Evolution Chino
- Evolution Pant
- Evolution Short
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 99 or more About US$ 99
KS Special | Evolution Pant
Save $29! ($128 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of Evolution Chinos in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Add an additional $99 for every additional pair. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available63 backers
- Evolution Pant
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge $99 or more About $99
Copy of KS Special | Evolution Pant
Save $29! ($128 MSRP)
Get ONE pair of Evolution Pant in the size and color of your choice.
*You will choose colors and sizes when the campaign closes.
Add an additional $99 for every additional pair. Update your pledge at any time.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available6 backers
- Evolution Pant
Funding period
- (33 days)