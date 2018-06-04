Dualsleep is a half cool & half cosy luxurious duvet

About

I started the project because I was unable to find bedding that had been designed for couples. Sleep had been a compromise, one moment too hot & sweaty kicking off the duvet, then next too cold without any covers.

As someone that runs hot I need something really lightweight & breathable that's moisture wicking but my wife and past partners have always been the opposite wanting something warm & snug. So I decided to create a duvet designed for couples.

So we made one side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples. Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling which is twice as breathable and moisture wicking as cotton to keep you cool and dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton

I’ve learned that men and women are biologically different, women typically feel the cold more than men do with research out of Holland and the Lancet medical journal proving this.

I've also learned that sleep has a massive impact on our health and well being. It’s when we heal and helps repair our heart, our organs and our mental capability. Lack of good sleep is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, poor mental health, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, alzheimer’s, and stroke.

I genuinely believe these duvets really can help reinvent sleep for the majority of couples. So if I’m able to help others people get better quality sleep I’d be over the moon. Plus we’re using 100% bamboo which is way more sustainable and much better for planet than other materials.

So along the way it’s become much more than a duvet. I genuinely believe it can help people have happier and healthier lives whilst also helping the planet.

Size Guide

200 x 200 is a standard UK/EU double

210 x 210 is a standard AU/NZ queen

230 x 230 is standard US/CA queen*

264 x 229 is standard US/CA king**

* can also be used with a UK king (230 x 220) cover but will bunch slightly

** can also be used with AU super king (270 x 240), UK/EU super king (260 x 220) duvet covers but will either slightly bunch or sit inside.

Checkout the interview and FAQ video for more information