Quilts
Sydney, AU
$2,959
pledged of $15,085 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 3,923 pledged of AU$ 20,000 goal
Dualsleep is a half cool & half cosy luxurious duvet

By Gavin Merriman
First created

Dualsleep is a half cool & half cosy luxurious duvet

Luxury duvet (aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. One side is a cool 150 m2 fill and the other 500 m2 with highest quality materials

Luxury duvet (aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. One side is a cool 150 m2 fill and the other 500 m2 with highest quality materials

Quilts
Sydney, AU
Campaign FAQ Updates 1 Comments 3
About

I started the project because I was unable to find bedding that had been designed for couples. Sleep had been a compromise, one moment too hot & sweaty kicking off the duvet, then next too cold without any covers. 

As someone that runs hot I need something really lightweight & breathable that's moisture wicking but my wife and past partners have always been the opposite wanting something warm & snug. So I decided to create a duvet designed for couples.

So we made one side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples. Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling which is twice as breathable and moisture wicking as cotton to keep you cool and dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton

I’ve learned that men and women are biologically different, women typically feel the cold more than men do with research out of Holland and the Lancet medical journal proving this.

I've also learned that sleep has a massive impact on our health and well being. It’s when we heal and helps repair our heart, our organs and our mental capability. Lack of good sleep is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, poor mental health, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, alzheimer’s, and stroke.

I genuinely believe these duvets really can help reinvent sleep for the majority of couples. So if I’m able to help others people get better quality sleep I’d be over the moon. Plus we’re using 100% bamboo which is way more sustainable and much better for planet than other materials.

So along the way it’s become much more than a duvet. I genuinely believe it can help people have happier and healthier lives whilst also helping the planet.

Size Guide

200 x 200 is a standard UK/EU double
210 x 210 is a standard AU/NZ queen
230 x 230 is standard US/CA queen*
264 x 229 is standard US/CA king**

* can also be used with a UK king (230 x 220) cover but will bunch slightly
** can also be used with AU super king (270 x 240), UK/EU super king (260 x 220) duvet covers but will either slightly bunch or sit inside.

Checkout the interview and FAQ video for more information

Risks and challenges

There are two main challenges I've had to overcome.

The first was getting a product that worked with the right level of quality and materials to feel really premium. After several prototypes, years of trial & error, and different manufacturers; we eventually found a product that is perfect for couples and has been loved by all who have tried it. We also have a reliable manufacture that can currently produce 100 duvets a day.

The other challenge was shipping. International postage costs are volume metric calculations on meaning duvets and bedding which take up a lot of space and are very expensive to ship. We overcame this by vacuum packing the duvets which greatly reduced the weight and cost, meaning we can offer free global shipping. With all shipping and warehouse fees fully costed and built into the plan.

We're now ready to launch and confident in both the quality and ability to deliver. All we need is enough backers.

Support

    Dualsleep Duvet (200 x 200)

    Dualsleep Duvet (200 x 200)

    Duvet (aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. One side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples.

    Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling. The price includes free global shipping. Bamboo is ideal material as it's more breathable and moisture wicking to keep those that like it cool dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton.

    200 x 200 is a US, UK, EU Double and will fit Queen & Double in AUS and the price includes free global shipping.

    Includes:
    • Dualsleep Duvet (200 x 200)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Dualsleep Duvet (210 x 210)

    Dualsleep Duvet (210 x 210)

    This is an AUS/NZ Queen size duvet (aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. One side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples.

    Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling. Bamboo is ideal material as it's more breathable and moisture wicking to keep those that like it cool dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton. The price includes free global shipping.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Dualsleep Duvet (230 x 230)

    Dualsleep Duvet (230 x 230)

    Duvet (aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. One side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples.

    Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling. Bamboo is ideal material as it's more breathable and moisture wicking to keep those that like it cool dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton.

    230 x 230 is a UK & EU King, US Queen, and will fit King & Queen in AUS and the price includes free global shipping.

    Includes:
    • Dualsleep Duvet (230 x 230)
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
    Dualsleep Duvet (264 x 229)

    Dualsleep Duvet (264 x 229)

    This is an US King size duvet(aka Quilt/Doona) designed for couples. Can also be used with 270 by 240 AU super king covers .

    One side is a cool 150 m2 fill for those that run hot and the other a cosy 500 m2 for those that like it snug, so it's perfect for couples.

    Made from highest quality (300 thread count) 100% bamboo fabric and filling. Bamboo is ideal material as it's more breathable and moisture wicking to keep those that like it cool dry. Plus it's luxuriously soft and is more sustainable than cotton. The price includes free global shipping.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
