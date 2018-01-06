blö - The World's First Wearable Cooling Device and Diffuser

Inhaling the fragrance of essential oils benefits the sympathetic nervous system. Inhalation of essential oils has shown a decrease in blood pressure and can be used to regulate dysfunctions of the sympathetic nervous system . (Haze, et al. 2002) Ref: 3

The cool thing about blö is it is designed so you can add whatever essential oils you want depending on your preference. The possibilities are endless!

We also recommend using lemongrass essential oil. It both repels mosquitos and relaxes you at the same time, but you can add other oils as well.

Essential oils belonging to the mint family, especially those with higher percentages of menthol, like Peppermint Oil, will help make the body feel cooler. Menthol has the ability to trick receptors in the brain into thinking that the body is cooler than it really is. Ref: 2

Powerbank

Keep your blö charged while you are on the go. Our blö power bank (4000mAh) charges your blö in just 1 hour and 15 minutes. Get yours and stay cool wherever you go!

T-Shirt and Tank Top

Spread the word about blö and let the world know how cool and comfortable you are!

What's in the box

blö cooling device

Micro USB charging cable

SPECS

Size: 80 x 36 x 14mm

Weight: 50g

Battery: Rechargeable Lithium polymer, lasts 4-8 hours

Circuit Board Iterations

blö Decibel Readings

Our Team

How did we get here? Here’s the quick version. Founder and CEO, Rob Lupi, and Creative Director Andy first met in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. They became fast friends and worked on several intelligence missions together. In their spare time time they surfed everyday because it was hot and that was the best way to cool off.

After Rob left the military, he went to UCLA, studied psychology, and surfed as much as he could. Upon graduating, his plan was to take government contracting jobs, all over the world and surf. Rob did that for several years and lived in some awesome places! Andy did the same and sometimes they had jobs in the same locations. Almost all of the places were hot and humid, and nothing existed that they could take with them to cool off outside. This was a reoccurring problem and there was no solution in sight….

Eventually Rob made his way back to Los Angeles where he was attending Marshall business school at USC. One day he was out with some friends during a heatwave in downtown LA. It was the fifth day of 100-degree weather, with no end in sight. They were complaining about how hot it was outside and Rob casually mentioned that it would be great if there was portable AC that you could clip in your collar that would cool you off while you were walking outside. Rob's friends loved the idea and they talked about it the rest of the night. Little did he know, this was the beginning of blö.

Rob met Collin when he was looking for an industrial designer to help him make his dream a reality. Both being from Ohio and having the Marine Corps connection, as Collin's brother is in the Marines, they became friends pretty quickly. They worked endlessly on design changes for blö and made over 50 prototypes until they were satisfied. Rob then recruited Andy onboard and that was how the original blö team was formed.

blo technology is a small, self funded company, but we make up for it with determination and the belief that getting this product into peoples' hands can truly make a meaningful impact on their lives. We've worked really hard over the last two years and had a lot of fun creating blö for the masses.

We have all of our components sourced and have teamed up with advisors and engineers with a proven track record in manufacturing. We've already had a DFM completed and are in the process of ordering our tooling. We've also teamed up with CrowdOx because we realize there is a lot of work involved after our campaign ends so want to make sure we do everything the right way and get blö into your hands as soon as possible. Now we need your support to help increase our volume to drive down our costs.

Your Funds Will Help

Make it possible to order a larger volume of components

Increase our first production run

Drive down manufacturing costs

THANK YOU!

We (Rob, Andy, Collin) are very excited to have created this micro cooling device, and to be able to finally share it with you. We hope you love your blö just as much as we do! Here's to keeping you cool, calm, and comfortable. Thank you to all backers for helping make blö a reality!

