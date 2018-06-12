The Airhook 2.0 - Inflight & In Vehicle Travel Comfort project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
Seattle, WA
$32,377 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

The Airhook 2.0 - Inflight & In Vehicle Travel Comfort

By Craig Rabin 2 created

The Airhook 2.0 - Inflight & In Vehicle Travel Comfort

Support an electronics device up to 9.5" tall and a beverage HANDS-FREE on your inflight tray table, vehicle headrest, or luggage!

Support an electronics device up to 9.5" tall and a beverage HANDS-FREE on your inflight tray table, vehicle headrest, or luggage! Read more

$32,377 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
Seattle, WA
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 8 Updates 3 Comments 24 Community
Back this project

About

This page is packed with information! Please find a table of contents below - thanks so much for your support and interest in The Airhook 2.0! We couldn't do it without you!

  • Product Features - all the features you loved from version 1 are back.
  • New Product Features - check out all the new features The Airhook 2.0 has to offer!
  • Introducing The Crossbar - find out how to use The Airhook in vehicles and on luggage.
  • As Seen In - The Airhook in the news. 
  • Support With Purchase - different contribution tiers - thank you!
  • Stretch Goals - first goal already reached; help us hit the second!
  • Testing Results - we've been testing for months and have documented our findings.
  • FÜ*K Cancer - find out about our charitable outreach over the years. 
  • Product Specs - finer product details and dimensions. 
  • Timeline - from conception to today, see our journey grow. 
  • Contact Information - we'd love to hear from you, please let us know how we can help. 

 -

For Press & Media, please contact we@theairhook.com, we appreciate your interest and look forward to chatting! 

The Airhook Team couldn't do this without you! Please help us continue to spread the word!

Facebook: Click Here to Like The Airhook & Share With Friends

Twitter (write your own message, copy/paste below, or click 'tweet this' to instantly send):  

Tweet This - The Airhook gives you more legroom on a plane and in the car! TY @theairhook for the added convenience! https://kck.st/2jof4HN #kickstarter #invention

Tweet This - The Airhook takes travel convenience to new heights! You have to see this! https://kck.st/2jof4HN #addedlegroom #yesplease

When we embarked on creating The Airhook 2.0 the biggest focus was testing! Details of our testing is noted below and we will continue to add content throughout our campaign. We've also included links to folders with dozens more images per airline. 

Next, we classified the tray table types and will include instructions on the final packaging to make install a breeze! If you are familiar with an airline not included above and recognize their tray table type, please let us know :D 

Our team tested the Crossbar in dozens of vehicles too! The ONLY headrest's The Crossbar did not fit on, was when the headrest itself was not height adjustable. Additional photos can be found here: https://bit.ly/2I5fnoS.

And last, lots of luggage! Additional photos can be found here: https://bit.ly/2jlfTBg

On January 7th, 2016, I [Craig Rabin, Inventor of The Airhook] lost my mother after a 33 month battle with cancer. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have a family member, friend, or colleague that is affected by cancer.

The good news, is that due to advances in technology, medicine, and detection methods, more people are fighting and beating cancer! The number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis reached nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. We want to see this continue!

So in light of this event, we've made a team decision to donate a percentage of the proceeds from every Airhook sale to cancer research. We've done this from the sale of the very first Airhook in 2015 and have been blessed to have raised thousands in donations over the last couple years. 

Due to Kickstarter policy, please note that donations from Kickstarter sales are at the team's discretion post fulfillment and can not be associated with your contribution - your funds must first be used to ensure on-time delivery of your campaign purchase.

Let's beat cancer together! Thank you!

Thanks again for your interest in The Airhook! We'd love to hear from you. Please feel free to send us a note on Kickstarter, post on the campaign page itself, or e-mail us at we@theairhook.com.

Have a wonderful rest of your day!

Risks and challenges

We have waited until now to launch The Airhook 2.0 & The Crossbar to remove as much risk and uncertainty as possible. Our biggest priority is ensuring on-time delivery and a high quality product. However, as we finalize the development and initial shipment delivery, there are some potential challenges related to manufacturing and logistics.

• There may be slight changes to the final design dimensions & specifications of some of The Airhook 2.0 & Crossbar components as we optimize the design for manufacturing and mass production – these changes will not impact performance in any way.
• There is the possibility that the delivery of the product to our supporters may be delayed due to unforeseen product changes that require additional development or addition to the scope of our manufacturing timeline.
• There is the possibility that the delivery of the product to our supporters may be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances in international shipping and customs logistics.

If there are any changes to our plan and throughout the process, we will communicate updates and should anything change, update our supporters in a timely manner.

Thank you for your interest & support! Please let us know if you have any questions we can help with.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $2 or more About $2.00

    Thank You Card

    Not a frequent flyer, but love the concept? We need your support too! We'll send you a hand written Thank You card in the mail to show our gratitude.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $26 or more About $26

    Single - Airhook Only

    Receive 1 Airhook (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $29.95

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    28 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $35 or more About $35

    Single - Airhook & Crossbar

    Receive 1 Airhook & 1 Crossbar (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $39.95

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    82 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 42 or more About US$ 42

    Twin Pack - Airhooks Only - EARLY

    Early Bird Special - 11% off Regular Price

    Receive 2 Airhooks (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $59.90

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (90 left of 150) 60 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $47 or more About $47

    Twin Pack - Airhooks Only

    Receive 2 Airhooks (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $59.90

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 65 or more About US$ 65

    Twin Pack - Airhooks & Crossbars

    Receive 2 Airhooks & 2 Crossbars (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $79.90

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    32 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 85 or more About US$ 85

    Family 4 Pack - Airhooks Only

    Receive 4 Airhooks (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $119.80

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $110 or more About $110

    Family 4 Pack - Airhooks & Crossbars

    Receive 4 Airhooks & 4 Crossbars (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $159.80

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    25 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $200 or more About $200

    Team 10 Pack - Airhooks Only

    Receive 10 Airhooks (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $299.50

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge $260 or more About $260

    Team 10 Pack - Airhooks & Crossbars

    Receive 10 Airhooks & 10 Crossbars (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $399.50

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  12. All gone!

  13. Reward no longer available

    Pledge US$ 22 or more About US$ 22

    Single - Airhook Only - EARLY

    Early Bird Special - 15% off Regular Price

    Receive 1 Airhook (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $29.95

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 200 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $30 or more About $30

    Single - Airhook & Crossbar - EARLY

    Early Bird Special - 15% off Regular Price

    Receive 1 Airhook & 1 Crossbar (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $39.95

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 200 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Reward no longer available

    Pledge US$ 55 or more About US$ 55

    Twin Pack - Airhooks & Crossbars - EARLY

    Early Bird Special - 15% off Regular Price

    Receive 2 Airhooks & 2 Crossbars (color choice determined via post campaign survey), includes FREE Worldwide Shipping!

    Estimated Retail Price: $79.90

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 150 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.