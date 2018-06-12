The Airhook 2.0 - Inflight & In Vehicle Travel Comfort

About

This page is packed with information! Please find a table of contents below - thanks so much for your support and interest in The Airhook 2.0! We couldn't do it without you!

Product Features - all the features you loved from version 1 are back.

- all the features you loved from version 1 are back. New Product Features - check out all the new features The Airhook 2.0 has to offer!

- check out all the new features The Airhook 2.0 has to offer! Introducing The Crossbar - find out how to use The Airhook in vehicles and on luggage.

- find out how to use The Airhook in vehicles and on luggage. As Seen In - The Airhook in the news.

- The Airhook in the news. Support With Purchase - different contribution tiers - thank you!

- different contribution tiers - thank you! Stretch Goals - first goal already reached; help us hit the second!

- first goal already reached; help us hit the second! Testing Results - we've been testing for months and have documented our findings.



- we've been testing for months and have documented our findings. FÜ*K Cancer - find out about our charitable outreach over the years.



- find out about our charitable outreach over the years. Product Specs - finer product details and dimensions.

- finer product details and dimensions. Timeline - from conception to today, see our journey grow.

- from conception to today, see our journey grow. Contact Information - we'd love to hear from you, please let us know how we can help.

-

For Press & Media, please contact we@theairhook.com, we appreciate your interest and look forward to chatting!

-

The Airhook Team couldn't do this without you! Please help us continue to spread the word!

Facebook: Click Here to Like The Airhook & Share With Friends

Twitter (write your own message, copy/paste below, or click 'tweet this' to instantly send):

Tweet This - The Airhook gives you more legroom on a plane and in the car! TY @theairhook for the added convenience! https://kck.st/2jof4HN #kickstarter #invention

Tweet This - The Airhook takes travel convenience to new heights! You have to see this! https://kck.st/2jof4HN #addedlegroom #yesplease

When we embarked on creating The Airhook 2.0 the biggest focus was testing! Details of our testing is noted below and we will continue to add content throughout our campaign. We've also included links to folders with dozens more images per airline.

Next, we classified the tray table types and will include instructions on the final packaging to make install a breeze! If you are familiar with an airline not included above and recognize their tray table type, please let us know :D

Our team tested the Crossbar in dozens of vehicles too! The ONLY headrest's The Crossbar did not fit on, was when the headrest itself was not height adjustable. Additional photos can be found here: https://bit.ly/2I5fnoS.

And last, lots of luggage! Additional photos can be found here: https://bit.ly/2jlfTBg.

On January 7th, 2016, I [Craig Rabin, Inventor of The Airhook] lost my mother after a 33 month battle with cancer. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have a family member, friend, or colleague that is affected by cancer.

The good news, is that due to advances in technology, medicine, and detection methods, more people are fighting and beating cancer! The number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis reached nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to almost 19 million by 2024. We want to see this continue!

So in light of this event, we've made a team decision to donate a percentage of the proceeds from every Airhook sale to cancer research. We've done this from the sale of the very first Airhook in 2015 and have been blessed to have raised thousands in donations over the last couple years.

Due to Kickstarter policy, please note that donations from Kickstarter sales are at the team's discretion post fulfillment and can not be associated with your contribution - your funds must first be used to ensure on-time delivery of your campaign purchase.

Let's beat cancer together! Thank you!

Thanks again for your interest in The Airhook! We'd love to hear from you. Please feel free to send us a note on Kickstarter, post on the campaign page itself, or e-mail us at we@theairhook.com.

Have a wonderful rest of your day!