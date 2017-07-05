Streets of Stalingrad 4th edition boardgame playtest kits

About this project



A battle, a game–both became legendary

Stalingrad is arguably the most famous battle and turning point on the Eastern Front in World War Two. In 1979 a tactical, company-level "monster" boardgame with a 4x8 game map and nearly 2,000 counters (playing pieces) was published called Streets of Stalingrad (nicknamed SOS). It was one of the first commercial wargames to translate captured German documents (war diaries) that provided an incredibly detailed study of the battle. The original SOS team was led by U.S. Army veteran David Parham and game designer Dana Lombardy. It became a legendary wargame with three more editions through 2002.

Expanded and revised Streets of Stalingrad 4th edition. A list of all the improvements in SOS-4 can be seen and downloaded at the website SOS-4.com

This Kickstarter is part of the launch of the 4th edition of SOS. Archival documents and images that became available in Russia and Germany over the past twenty-plus years enabled us to expand and improve the orders-of-battle, maps, and graphics of the original design. This additional research effort was the work of Russell Schulke who is the SOS-4 lead graphic artist. Russ is also a contributor to noted author Jason D. Mark's series of Stalingrad books.

Russell Schulke near the Stalingrad victory monument in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad)

Some of the improvements in SOS-4 include more detailed maps, rules for expanded aviation forces and Volga River crossings, more accurate symbols and orders-of-battle (these were in transition when the battle was fought in the fall of 1942), and more!

220,177 buildings and structures are depicted, with many specifically identified (number 11 is the grain elevator).

Volga River crossings and interdiction are part of the expanded SOS-4. The circle W is a way point for row boats, the square W is a navigation route for larger craft, and number 18 is a victory point landing.

The full game map campaign includes three scenarios as shown with unit frontages and scenario boundaries.

These two playtest kit scenarios, The Grain Elevator (TGE) and Race to the Volga (RTTV), are offered in this Kickstarter to help publicize the launch of the Streets of Stalingrad 4th edition full game in September during the 75th anniversary of the battle for Stalingrad. The feedback we receive over the 90 days from when we ship these playtest kits to delivery of the final art files to the printer in November is crucial to producing a well-developed final game.

The playtest kits are full, complete games with 35x60 and 35x44 color maps, hundreds of die-cut color counters, and more!

BONUS #1

Every $50 supporter of this playtest kit project will receive the final, revised rules and any other revised components printed in the full game version for TGE. You will have a complete wargame and can enjoy experiencing this part of SOS-4 forever!

BONUS #2

Every $50 supporter of this playtest kit project will receive a $25 coupon that may be used toward the price of the full game SOS-4 Kickstarter. You can use this coupon for yourself or give it to a friend.

STRETCH GOAL #1

Dana has an idea for adding some random event cards (or chits or RE chart) to SOS-4 and wants to test them. If we reach $22,500 ($3,000 over our goal) every $50 supporter will receive these RE cards and rules when we ship the playtest kits.

STRETCH GOAL #2

The basic playtest kit offered is "The Grain Elevator" scenario of the fighting in the southern area of the city. If we reach $38,000 ($18,500 over our goal) we will include a complete, second scenario "Race to the Volga" (breakthrough by 16th Panzer Division to the river near the northern suburbs). That's TWO complete games with separate maps, counters, and set up sheets to all $50 supporters!