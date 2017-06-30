SOStm 4th edition has been canceled
SOS4tm IS CANCELED
30 June 2017
It is with deep regret that David Parham and I—the original creators of Streets of Stalingradtm—have canceled the 4th edition project. Out of legal considerations, we prefer to express our concerns in the following press release.
We feel that irreconcilable creative differences have gotten in the way of producing the project we were so excited to bring to the gaming world.
We hope to post additional announcements about how we will move forward, but for now we must immediately put a hold on SOS4tm.
BUT THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWS
Over the past 30-plus years, Lombardy and Parham developed rules and historical evaluations for battalion-level, regiment-level, and division-level games of the battle for Stalingrad. When the SOS4tm contract termination becomes final in 90 days, David and I plan to work on one of these games to replace the SOS4tm project.
Extra note from Dana: Many of you are no doubt as disappointed as are David and I in this turn of events. We want to say a heartfelt “thank you” to all of our friends, fans, and business associates who supported SOS4tm. Dana is currently working on several non-Stalingrad projects covering World War 2 and other eras, and he is offering FREE digital downloads as gratitude for your pledges. Contact dana.lombardy@gmail.com for the list of items and Dana will immediately send you one or the link to one.
Comments
Stephen Stanton about 5 hours ago
That's too bad, I was looking forward to the 4th.
sakari lindhen about 6 hours ago
sorry to hear about this, and hopefully it will resurface eventually...
Troy kenily about 6 hours ago
This is completely unbelievable. The work that has already been put in and we can't come to an agreement to get this game out. Again unbelievable!!!
Nick Huntington about 7 hours ago
Was really looking forward to this one... :( Was really hoping this would be proof of a playtest kit equivalent model of Steam Greenlight or general open Beta of most tech oriented games.