MacGowan & Lombardy's THE GREAT WAR fast-playing card game

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, December 8 2020 3:00 AM UTC +00:00.
For 2 players & SOLO: use modern technologies, combined arms tactics, and force multipliers to win World War One in an hour.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Every dollar counts. Thanks for your support! No reward, but we will keep you updated on our progress.
Receive ONE copies of M&L's THE GREAT WAR and all unlocked Stretch Goals!
PLUS a Teacher's Guide prepared by professional educators. Enough cards and materials for 2+ students. (You can buy more decks or more complete games after the game is published.)
Shipping to be charged through a pledge manager at a later date.
Receive ONE copy of M&L's THE GREAT WAR and all unlocked Stretch Goals!
PLUS one copy each of Dana's four mini board games Zeppelin Raider (diceless), Assassination in Sarajevo, On to Paris (1914), and the award-winning Russia's Great War: 1914.
Receive THREE copies of M&L's THE GREAT WAR and all unlocked Stretch Goals!
PLUS a poster of Rodger's box cover art.
You must provide proof of business authenticity.
PLUS one copy each of Dana's 4 mini board games AND all 9 issues of World War One Illustrated magazines with color maps and color illustrations.
Reward no longer available