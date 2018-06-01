NATEDE: the Most Amazing Smart Natural Air Purifier project video thumbnail
NATEDE: the Most Amazing Smart Natural Air Purifier

By Clairy 2 created

NATEDE: the Most Amazing Smart Natural Air Purifier

NATEDE by Clairy, combines the power of Nature and Technology with the beauty of Design to eliminate Indoor Pollution and Analyse it.

NATEDE by Clairy, combines the power of Nature and Technology with the beauty of Design to eliminate Indoor Pollution and Analyse it. Read more

Campaign FAQ Updates Comments Community
Back this project

About

Introducing NATEDE by Clairy

Following the incredible success of our 2016 Kickstarter Campaign, we are proud to present you: NATEDE by Clairy.

NATEDE is your brand new incredible Smart and Natural Air Purifier. It will also be the most beautiful design object you will ever have for your home or office, so please help us make it happen.

NATEDE is a beautiful Natural Air Purifier for any home or office, and behind its simple design it features a complex and innovative technology.

NATEDE has the most advanced sensors and it leverages a new photocatalytic filter, which does not need to be replaced, eliminating waste and extra expenses.
Thanks to the combination of the plant with this innovative filter, this air purifier successfully eliminates 93% of VOCs, 99% of bacteria, viruses, fine-particulate and odors.

NATEDE works with its dedicated app that allows users to monitor air pollutants and control the air flow in their space in real time. NATEDE can even connect to other smart home devices.

Why Stephen Croncota, former Chief Marketing Officer at VERSACE is now Advisor for Clairy

Take control of your environment, care about the people you love. 

New Stretch Goal!

When we hit 650k euro in funding you will have the opportunity to choose between 2 new wonderful colors! 

A big thanks to everyone who helped us hit our first stretch goal of €400,000!

All NATEDE backers will now be able to add one or more NATEDE Luxury Wooden Stand to their NATEDE pre-orders. And everyone will now be able to get access to a new Super Early Bird offer that includes both a NATEDE air purifier and a NATEDE stand.

Made with the finest wood, the NATEDE Luxury Wooden Stand is specifically designed for the NATEDE Air Purifier to add an extra touch of design to your home or office. It does not require glue or screws, it requires only two steps to assemble it.

                                                      

The monitors and sensors inside NATEDE can accurately measure the temperature and humidity of a room, as well as detect pollutants (VOCs), fine-particulates (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO).

NATEDE Premium will also include an additional sensor for carbon dioxide (CO₂).

The new NATEDE mobile app (available for iOS and Android) allows users to monitor the air quality in their space. NATEDE connects to your home or office Wi-Fi, so you can manage NATEDE from everywhere. It features also Bluetooth, which makes the first connection and setup much easier.

NATEDE’s mobile app dashboard shows real-time monitoring of the IAQ (Internal Air Quality). The wave frequency changes depending on the IAQ levels.

From the mobile app it’s possible to manage NATEDE’s fan speed and select one of the four available operating modes.

It's also possible to see a detailed breakdown of the pollutants in your environment.

NATEDE’s app features a Statistics section where you can monitor the levels of the measured elements such as humidity, temperature, VOCs, PM2.5 and CO. Premium users will also be able to monitor CO₂ levels.

When NATEDE detects high levels of pollutants in the air, its app will send a notification and it will ask for information on your activity to better understand your habits and tailor the experience to your needs.

The core technology of NATEDE is phytoremediation, which means that it uses the natural power of common plants to clean toxins in the air. This was studied by NASA in the ’80s and implemented by Clairy with almost 3 years of research at PNAT and LINV, two of the most important laboratories on plants neurobiology in the world. 

Plants placed in NATEDE metabolize a significantly higher amount of pollutants as opposed to plants potted in regular vases given that the air purification process happens throughout the whole plant, including its roots.

NATEDE also features a new and improved technology unit that supercharges this effect.

NATEDE combines phytoremediation with a new incredible filtration process: photocatalysis. 

NATEDE's superpowers come from the so-called photocatalysis: light energy kick-starts a process that zaps all kinds of nasty air pollutants and turns them into harmless substances instead.

For people who suffer from asthma and allergies, the NATEDE light-powered air purifier is a great ally to breathe clean air and improve your health.

The photocatalytic filter inside NATEDE can capture and eliminate VOCs, viruses and bacteria, and it can significantly alleviate odors from pets, cigarettes and cigars, cooking, mildew, etc.

And the best part of photocatalysis is that this filter does not need any replacement!

NATEDE’s technology has been scientifically tested

PLANTS

It’s now more than 3 years that we have been testing our products and our technology. Our main partners are PNAT and LINV, the most prestigious research labs on plants neurobiology in Europe, both spin-offs of the University of Florence, Italy. PNAT and LINV proved the effectiveness of our system and work closely with us to improve our products.

Results from 2016 PNAT/LINV analysis

Additional 2017/2018 PNAT/LINV analysis

FLUID DYNAMICS

After the success of our first Kickstarter campaign back in 2016, we started working with fluid dynamics engineers to perfect the airflow and to improve the purification range. NATEDE has an incredible purification range and guarantees a perfect and silent air flow.

See results

PHOTOCATALYSIS

Photocatalysis is a natural process by which the light strikes a mineral (titanium dioxide - TiO₂ - a common mineral) and activates a chemical process that securely and instantaneously oxidizes and decomposes the organic matter at the molecular level to form water vapor and small parts of carbon dioxide. The combination of photocatalysis with the plant is just perfect and guarantees a great improvement in performance.

Center of Industrial Microbiology Test Report 2018

Comparing NATEDE to other air filtering

                                                       

Clairy’s technology has 3 worldwide patent pending applications.

Having a NATEDE means you can lay back and relax: the NATEDE app lets you take control of the air you breathe, hassle-free.

Whether you are cooking, working, relaxing or sleeping, you can select the right functioning mode of your NATEDE.

You will be able to save energy while you are not at home with its night mode, or boost its fan while you are preparing those yummy recipes with performance mode.

And if you need a good sleep to be ready for an intense day tomorrow, just make sure you breathe good air during the night.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a scenario in which objects, devices, and sensors are given the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

NATEDE can connect to other smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, who will directly report the quality of the air you breathe and will be able to manage it with voice commands.

NATEDE features a proximity sensor that lets you turn it ON an OFF by simply moving your hand close to it. NATEDE is science, but you can do your little magic here.

NATEDE features an intuitive LED guide that lets you see the quality of your air without checking the app.

NATEDE features a self-watering system, which helps to further reduce water consumption – in addition to keeping plants alive while we are on the move or on long holidays - its water tank can bring water to plants for about a month.

NATEDE's new photocatalytic filter, combined with the increased efficiency of the air flow, will also reduce smoke, cooking, and bathroom odors.

NATEDE has a green soul: it is Made in Italy with sustainable materials often derived from natural waste. 

At Clairy, we are committed to a green lifestyle, we respect our planet, and while NATEDE purifies your air from harmful elements that can affect your health we are keen on avoiding an impact on our planet. 

This is why we spent 2 years looking for the best combination of these materials.

We have created NATEDE starting from the concept of "Circular Design Economy", which refers to a sustainable design that thinks about our future. 

NATEDE is respectful to the environment in multiple ways: in its use of natural materials, in the lack of added harmful glues, and in its sustainable dismantling at the end of its lifecycle. 

As a Nature-loving company, we leverage nature and we aim to preserve it as best as we can.

As a Technology-enabled company, we deliver the best in class of today's most advanced research in a sustainable future where Economy is based on Circular Design.

As a Design company, we are keen on thinking about your health and your future, while delivering a beautiful design object that will enrich your home, office, and your well-being.

NATEDE Premium is made of ceramic and handcrafted by the best Venetian artisans.

For Kickstarter only, we are creating a Special Limited Edition. Every single NATEDE will be numbered and you will have a unique piece of Italian design. A series number will be put at the bottom of each NATEDE.

NATEDE comes in 2 versions, regular and Premium, each one in 2 available colors, all able to adapt to any home or office style.

Pick your favorite color to enhance your own home or office style.

NATEDE

NATEDE comes with a power cord which plugs into the power outlet, and adapter.

                                    
                             

What about NATEDE’s production, logistics and shipping?

After launching a first product in 2016, Clairy has created an optimised supply chain that takes care of every aspect. Clairy also secured a worldwide partnership with a leading shipping company – check out this video to learn more.

Talking about partners, there’s one we are super proud of: Eden Projects, an NGO that plants trees in developing countries.

Clairy will donate 10 trees for every NATEDE sold.

Thanks to your support, as of today we have already donated 17,000 trees.

                                                          

Here is the list of our Partners: they are all leaders in their sectors.

    

We would like to thank:  

Alireza Masrour & Plug and Play Ventures, Gert Gremes, Maria Anita Polese, the European Union, Ganis and Francescutti Family, Allison Romero, Ivana Kuchan, Alberto Rossetti, Michele Carlet & Check Up team, Ezio e Denis Maccan, Intertek, Adexe, Ceramiche ML, Ceramiche Rigoni, Ceramiche BS, Etra, Luca Turri and the TGT Family, Fabio Pivetta, IdealPack, Ranpack, Luca Bodin, Andrea Girotto, Giannattilio Usoni & Felice Fanizza, Adriana Turchet, Alessandro Trentin & Graffiti 2000, Microline, Euroetichette, Gianluca Minuzzi, Paolo Tonus, Marco Pasquin, Marcello Ceseratto, Talent Garden Pordenone taggers, Dario Fasiolo, Milica e Dimitrje, 221e, Carlo Cianfrone, Peter Oei, Quasar Media, Child and Youth Finance International, Andrea Petrussa, Luca Dovigo & Friulovest Banca, Ilenia Tommasini & Intesa San Paolo, SSA Informatica, Giorgio Pertegato, Mattia Attus, Politecnico di Milano, Università Bocconi, Gabriele Agostinis, Stefano Mancuso, Camilla Pandolfi, Elisa Masi, Diego Comparini, Cosimo Taiti, Mauro Afflisio, Apple Italy, Serena Stramandinoli & Accenture, Il Posto di Follador, Shis Pordenone, Gennaro e Signora, Daniele Boltin, Yassi Taromi, Valeria Boldrin, Katerina Ermolina, Valeria Galbiati e Gaetano Diodato.

Special thanks to Kristalia.

Risks and challenges

Our Mission
We’ve set out to highlight the necessity of green ethics and to increase your quality of life by developing simple products that combine innovative technologies with incredible design.

Why Kickstarter?
Thanks to our first Kickstarter Campaign we created a well-structured company and now we are ready to launch a new product. Our manufacturers are ready to produce NATEDE but we need your help to start and to make this product come to reality. This is why we chose to offer you a very special edition of NATEDE.

Risks and challenges
This is our second product, we have proved to be able to create a sustainable supply chain in every aspect and deliver according to the average standards of Kickstarter products. After several investments and staff increase, we can assure even better performance.
Risks are just related to manufacturers and lead time of components, but we have already started with the orders of the firsts parts.

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

