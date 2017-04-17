'878 Vikings - Invasions of England' +

About this project

You can choose an English, French, German or Spanish language 878 Vikings game when we send you the survey at the end of this Kickstarter campaign.

878 Vikings is an area control game in which 2 - 4 players play as the invading Vikings or the English nobles who are trying to withstand the invasion. Viking players control the Norsemen Viking freemen and the fearless Viking shock troops known as Berserkers. The English control the King's Housecarls and the landholding Thegn noblemen.

The Viking Norsemen and Berserker Movement Cards.

The English Housecarl and Thegn Movement Cards.

Players for each side work together in order to coordinate their strategies. The English start the game controlling all of England, but then the Viking players invade from the sea to strike deep into English territory! Players decide when to end the game by calling for the Treaty of Wedmore. The team controlling the most cities by the end of that round wins the game.

The Viking Invasion Cards.



878 Vikings is available in English, French, German, and Spanish. At the end of the campaign you will receive a survey where you will choose your language. Academy Games will ship English games by July. Non-English games are shipped by other publishers and are expected to ship by September. See Risks & Challenges below.

If you want more than one copy of a pledge level, double or triple your pledge amount. Ex: Pledge $180 for three copies of $60 Loki's Trick. You will also be able to add individual and additional games to your order when you fill out your Backerkit survey.





The following Add-Ons may be added to any Pledge level that does not already include them. Simply increase your pledge amount by the amounts listed on the Add-Ons. You will confirm which Add-Ons you added on the Survey sent to you at the end of the campaign.

Add the Viking Leader Miniatures and Flag Decals to any Pledge level for $20. (Limited Availability - MSRP $30)

Add the Viking Forts & Villages and the English Churches to any Pledge level for $20. (Limited Availability - MSRP $30)

Add the 878 Vikings Giant Map to any Pledge level for $50. (Limited Availability - MRSP $60) Some countries outside of the USA will need to add extra shipping. See Shipping Table below.

Add the Viking and Saxon Scale Models to any Pledge level for $75. (Limited Availability - Certified and individually numbered.)

The three types of Stretch Goals for this campaign are easily identified by color and tag.

Players: 2-4 Time: 1-2 hrs Ages: 10+

Click the Rulebook cover above to download the 878 Vikings Rules!

Viking armies invade and march deep into English territory. In response Englishmen rise to defend their homelands and religion against the heathen pagans. A desparate struggle ensues for God and Kingdom.

Turn order is determined each round by randomly drawning a faction cube from a bag. Tension mounts as everyone awaits the hand of fate with anticipation or dread.

The Factions have powerful leaders to command their armies and are represented by Leader Stands on the map.

Each faction has its own custom set and number of dice, which show each army's fighting ability. Skillful planning will allow a leader to capitalize on the strength of their faction's armies or overcome its weaknesses. But beware of special Event Cards, as each faction has some tricks up their sleeve!

When a Viking Army attacks a Shire with a city, the English players draw one Fyrd Card and add the listed yellow Fyrd Units to the Shire. But sometimes Berserkers can prevent it.

The game ends when the Treaty of Wedmore is signed, occurring when one faction plays both of its Truce Cards. If the Vikings have gained 9 or more strategic Shires they dominate England. If the English manage to contain the Vikings to only a portion of the lands, they triumph by the grace of God!

Simple & Fun - Easy to learn, quick play without waiting

Educational - Learn about this important chapter in history

Strategic - Command your armies to change the course of history

Teamwork - Interactive play allows for group objectives and decision making

Shipping will be charged after the Kickstarter campaign concludes. You will be sent a survey where you will fill in your shipping address. Our pledge manager will use your shipping address to calculate and charge you for shipping your reward.

Your reward will be shipped to you from one of our international warehouses in Germany (EU, Ukraine, Africa, Middle Eastern and Brazilian backers), China (Asia Pacific backers), Canada (Canadian backers), Australia (Australia and New Zealand backers) or Fremont, Ohio (USA and the rest of the world).