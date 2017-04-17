Share this project

878 Vikings - Invasions of England
Tabletop Games
Fremont, OH
$228,531 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

878 Vikings - Invasions of England

By Academy Games

878 Vikings - Invasions of England

Gain fame, riches and a new home as the Vikings voyaging to England, or defend your Kingdom and Christendom from the pagan hordes!

Gain fame, riches and a new home as the Vikings voyaging to England, or defend your Kingdom and Christendom from the pagan hordes! Read more

$228,531 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Tabletop Games
Fremont, OH
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Campaign FAQ Updates Comments Community
About this project

You can choose an English, French, German or Spanish language 878 Vikings game when we send you the survey at the end of this Kickstarter campaign.
878 Vikings is an area control game in which 2 - 4 players play as the invading Vikings or the English nobles who are trying to withstand the invasion. Viking players control the Norsemen Viking freemen and the fearless Viking shock troops known as Berserkers. The English control the King's Housecarls and the landholding Thegn noblemen.

The Viking Norsemen and Berserker Movement Cards.
The English Housecarl and Thegn Movement Cards.
Players for each side work together in order to coordinate their strategies. The English start the game controlling all of England, but then the Viking players invade from the sea to strike deep into English territory! Players decide when to end the game by calling for the Treaty of Wedmore. The team controlling the most cities by the end of that round wins the game.
 
The Viking Invasion Cards.
878 Vikings is available in English, French, German, and Spanish. At the end of the campaign you will receive a survey where you will choose your language. Academy Games will ship English games by July. Non-English games are shipped by other publishers and are expected to ship by September. See Risks & Challenges below. 

If you want more than one copy of a pledge level, double or triple your pledge amount. Ex: Pledge $180 for three copies of $60 Loki's Trick. You will also be able to add individual and additional games to your order when you fill out your Backerkit survey.


The following Add-Ons may be added to any Pledge level that does not already include them. Simply increase your pledge amount by the amounts listed on the Add-Ons. You will confirm which Add-Ons you added on the Survey sent to you at the end of the campaign.

Add the Viking Leader Miniatures and Flag Decals to any Pledge level for $20. (Limited Availability - MSRP $30)
Add the Viking Forts & Villages and the English Churches to any Pledge level for $20. (Limited Availability - MSRP $30)
Add the 878 Vikings Giant Map to any Pledge level for $50. (Limited Availability - MRSP $60) Some countries outside of the USA will need to add extra shipping. See Shipping Table below.
Add the Viking and Saxon Scale Models to any Pledge level for $75. (Limited Availability - Certified and individually numbered.)
The three types of Stretch Goals for this campaign are easily identified by color and tag.

 

 

Players: 2-4      Time: 1-2 hrs      Ages: 10+

Click the Rulebook cover above to download the 878 Vikings Rules!
Viking armies invade and march deep into English territory. In response Englishmen rise to defend their homelands and religion against the heathen pagans. A desparate struggle ensues for God and Kingdom. 

Turn order is determined each round by randomly drawning a faction cube from a bag. Tension mounts as everyone awaits the hand of fate with anticipation or dread. 

The Factions have powerful leaders to command their armies and are represented by Leader Stands on the map.

Each faction has its own custom set and number of dice, which show each army's fighting ability. Skillful planning will allow a leader to capitalize on the strength of their faction's armies or overcome its weaknesses. But beware of special Event Cards, as each faction has some tricks up their sleeve!

When a Viking Army attacks a Shire with a city, the English players draw one Fyrd Card and add the listed yellow Fyrd Units to the Shire. But sometimes Berserkers can prevent it.
The game ends when the Treaty of Wedmore is signed, occurring when one faction plays both of its Truce Cards. If the Vikings have gained 9 or more strategic Shires they dominate England. If the English manage to contain the Vikings to only a portion of the lands, they triumph by the grace of God! 

  • Simple & Fun - Easy to learn, quick play without waiting
  • Educational - Learn about this important chapter in history
  • Strategic - Command your armies to change the course of history
  • Teamwork - Interactive play allows for group objectives and decision making

Shipping will be charged after the Kickstarter campaign concludes. You will be sent a survey where you will fill in your shipping address. Our pledge manager will use your shipping address to calculate and charge you for shipping your reward.

Your reward will be shipped to you from one of our international warehouses in Germany (EU, Ukraine, Africa, Middle Eastern and Brazilian backers), China (Asia Pacific backers), Canada (Canadian backers), Australia (Australia and New Zealand backers) or Fremont, Ohio (USA and the rest of the world).

  • USA: $10 to lower 48 states for any order. $25 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico for any order. 
  • Canada: $18 for 878 Vikings and a total of $8 for all additional games (this also covers the Giant Map). 
  • EUROPE: $15 to most EU countries for 878 Vikings and a total of $10 for all additional games (this also covers the Giant Map). This includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.  
    $30 to Norway and Finland for 878 Vikings and $8 for each additional game and each giant map. $45 to Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia for 878 Vikings and $10 for each additional game and each giant map.
  • ASIA: $15 to China and Hong Kong for 878 Vikings and $8 for each additional game and each giant map. $30 to most other countries for 878 Vikings and $8 for each additional game and each giant map.
  • OCEANIA: $25 to Australia for 878 Vikings and $8 for each additional game and each giant map. $45 to New Zealand for 878 Vikings and $10 for each additional game and each giant map.
  • LATIN AMERICA: $60 to most countries for 878 Vikings and $15 for each additional game and each giant map. 
  • AFRICA: $75 to most countries for 878 Vikings and $15 for each additional game and each giant map. 
  • $70 to most of the rest of the world for 878 Vikings and $15 for each additional game and each giant map.

Risks and challenges

Academy Games' first four Kickstarter projects: '1775 - Rebellion', 'Freedom - The Underground Railroad', 'Fief - France 1429' and 'Mare Nostrum - Empires' were very successful.

Our growing success with each new project brought about new challenges, from which we learned a lot. Our last project 'Mare Nostrum - Empires' was so successful, that we unlocked all of our stretch goals. Although this added a lot of value, it also added unforeseen development and production delays. However, our supporters agree that the end results were worth the wait. Online Forum and BoardGameGeek ratings and comments are very high and positive.

'878 Vikings' is 100% developed and project managed in the USA. We have full control of every aspect of the project. All stretch goals and game expansions have already been fully developed and play tested. All artwork is finalized and manpower has been scheduled and set aside to make sure that 878 Vikings will ship in a timely manner.

English language games are scheduled to ship by August 2017, three months after the end of the KS campaign! Other language games are scheduled to ship by October 2017. We added a 2 month delay, because of translation requirements. All cards, boxes, summary sheets and rule books will be fully translated into French, German, and Spanish.

NOTE FOR NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE GAMES:
Non-English language games are being published and shipped to you by the established game publishing companies listed below. Academy Games is only responsible to print and manufacture the 878 Vikings board game. The publishers listed below will be responsible to receive the games from the printer and then ship them to you in a timely manner.

BY CHOOSING A NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE VERSION 878 VIKINGS BOARD GAME, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT ACADEMY GAMES IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SHIPMENT OF YOUR GAMES. ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY RESTS ON THE PUBLISHER OF THE NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE GAME THAT YOU CHOOSE.

Publishers of the non-English language 878 Vikings board game:

French Language - Asyncron Games, Tourcoing France.
Version française par ASYNCRON games
http://www.asyncron.fr/classic/gamme-simulation/birth-of-europe/878-vikings/

German Language - Happy Shops, Merseburg Germany.
Also running a campaign on Spiele Schmiede.
https://www.spiele-offensive.de/Spieleschmiede/878-Vikings/

Spanish Language - Mas Que Oca, Madrid Spain.
http://www.masqueoca.com

As with every project, there can be unseen issues that can crop up. This game is set to be printed in China with a printer that we have developed a relationship with for years. Past issues have been always taken care of in an professional and quick manner and we expect this good relationship to continue.

We appreciate your Kickstarter support, which allows us to continue to create unique and high quality games. We could not offer such high quality games without your support and love for the hobby.

Thank you,

Uwe Eickert
Academy Games
2201 Commerce Drive Fremont, Ohio 43420
info@AcademyGames.com
419-307-6531

    Pledge $60 or more About $60

    Loki's Trick - Early Bird Special

    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' (which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals) +
    All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals.

    Estimated delivery
       
    1,963 backers
    Pledge $65 or more About $65

    Freyja's Favor

    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' (which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals) +
    All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals.

    Estimated delivery
    31 backers
    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    Thor's Strength

    Two Newest Academy Games Special!
    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' (based at $60 pledge cost) +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' (which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals) +
    All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals +
    '1754 Conquest - The French and Indian War' +
    limited 1754 Treaty Board.

    Estimated delivery
    66 backers
    Pledge $150 or more About $150

    Frigg's Vision

    878 Vikings plus Expansions and Add-Ons Special!
    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' (based at $60 pledge cost) +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' (which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals) +
    All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals +
    '878 Vikings Leader Miniatures Add-On' +
    '878 Vikings Building Miniature Add-On' +
    '878 Vikings Giant Map'

    Estimated delivery
    366 backers
    Pledge $220 or more About $220

    Odin's Wisdom

    The entire Birth of America and Europe Series Special!
    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' (based at $60) +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals + All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals +
    '1754 Conquest - The French and Indian War' (includes limited 1754 Treaty Board) +
    '1775 Rebellion - The American Revolution' (includes limited 1775 Treaty Board) +
    '1812 Invasions of Canada' (includes limited 1812 Treaty Board)

    Estimated delivery
    25 backers
    Pledge $225 or more About $225

    Bor's Treasure

    All Add-Ons Bundle, including the fully painted 54mm Viking and Saxon Scale Models!
    '878 Vikings - Invasions of England' (based at $60) +
    '878 The Viking Age Expansion' (which includes all unlocked Expansion stretch goals) +
    All Kickstarter FREE stretch goals +
    '878 Vikings Leader Miniatures Add-On' +
    '878 Vikings Building Miniature Add-On' +
    '878 Vikings Giant Map' +
    Limited 54mm West Britain collector's scale models!

    Estimated delivery
    Limited (174 left of 300) 126 backers
