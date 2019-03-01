TRANQUILITY BASE board game

About

IN 5 MINUTES YOU CAN LEARN TO PLAY!!!

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

READ THE DRAFT RULES BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE BELOW

To Add On to your pledge, add the amount for each extra Add-On to your pledge amount when picking your backer level.

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

You can become a backer in just three easy steps:

Step 1: Read through the pledge levels and rewards we're offering in the right sidebar of this page.

Step 2: Click the large, green "BACK THIS PROJECT" button to the right of the trailer video at the top of this page.

Step 3: Enter your pledge amount, and complete the steps for filling in your information.

This process takes just a few seconds! That's it! It's really that simple! Thank you for backing! Once you've backed this project, we encourage you to share this page on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, and share with your friends and family.

When you click on your reward level you will see shipping cost based on where you live.

At this point we do not ship EU friendly. However, to offset any EU cusoms fee's or VAT, we have deeply discounted shipping to all areas world wide.

Overbay worked with the NASA Media Resource Center to develop a game which required no previous knowledge of the space program and highlighted the United States’ early years of space exploration. Overbay states, “Without exaggeration, I would say we looked through at least 20,000 NASA photos to find the 100+ photos needed for the game. The research we performed while creating this game only served to renew our respect for the men and women who put their lives on the line in our nation’s conquest of space. We each owe them a tremendous debt of thanks.” MOONSHOT received numerous awards including an American Advertising Federation ADDY Award for package design, and it was a “GAMES 100” and “Best New Game” winner in GAMES Magazine. Originally from Kingsport, Tennessee, Overbay is a graduate of The Atlanta College of Art with a BFA in Communication Design. He also studied art and design at New York’s Pratt Institute and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. With over 25 years experience in advertising and design, Overbay has headed design departments for major firms in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Ft. Collins, Colorado where he produced work for clients such as Burger King, Coca-Cola, and General Motors. Mike and Grant Wylie are owners of the military strategy game company Worthington Publishing, LLC. Worthington Publishing has been in business since 2004 and has produced over 60 military strategy games. Using only top-quality components, top designers, and interesting topics, we aim to give you games that follow our 3-E Principal. 1. Entertaining 2. Engaging 3. Educational Entertaining in that you will want to play them again and again. Engaging in that you will have to think and exercise your brain during play. Educational in that the games will give you insight into the topic you are playing.

Beginning in 1996, with the cooperation of NASA, game designer Van Overbay conducted two years of exhaustive research and development. The result yielding the gaming, science and educational market a fascinating new board game called MOONSHOT The Game™.