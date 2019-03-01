Project Image
Tabletop Games
$22,733
pledged of $10,000 goal
333
backers
5 days to go
TRANQUILITY BASE board game

The exciting board game that brings to life America's endeavor to land on the moon. 1 to 4 players. Receive free Soviet Moon Expansion

TRANQUILITY BASE board game

The exciting board game that brings to life America’s endeavor to land on the moon. 1 to 4 players. Receive free Soviet Moon Expansion

About

IN 5 MINUTES YOU CAN LEARN TO PLAY!!!

 READ THE DRAFT RULES BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE BELOW

To Add On to your pledge, add the amount for each extra Add-On to your pledge amount when picking your backer level.  

You can become a backer in just three easy steps: 

Step 1: Read through the pledge levels and rewards we're offering in the right sidebar of this page. 

 Step 2: Click the large, green "BACK THIS PROJECT" button to the right of the trailer video at the top of this page. 

 Step 3: Enter your pledge amount, and complete the steps for filling in your information. 

This process takes just a few seconds! That's it! It's really that simple! Thank you for backing! Once you've backed this project, we encourage you to share this page on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, and share with your friends and family. 

When you click on your reward level you will see shipping cost based on where you live. 

At this point we do not ship EU friendly. However, to offset any EU customs fee's or VAT, we have deeply discounted shipping to all areas world wide.  

Beginning in 1996, with the cooperation of NASA, game designer Van Overbay conducted two years of exhaustive research and development. The result yielding the gaming, science and educational market a fascinating new board game called MOONSHOT The Game™.  

Overbay worked with the NASA Media Resource Center to develop a game which required no previous knowledge of the space program and highlighted the United States’ early years of space exploration. Overbay states, “Without exaggeration, I would say we looked through at least 20,000 NASA photos to find the 100+ photos needed for the game. The research we performed while creating this game only served to renew our respect for the men and women who put their lives on the line in our nation’s conquest of space. We each owe them a tremendous debt of thanks.”  

MOONSHOT received numerous awards including an American Advertising Federation ADDY Award for package design, and it was a “GAMES 100” and “Best New Game” winner in GAMES Magazine.

Originally from Kingsport, Tennessee, Overbay is a graduate of The Atlanta College of Art with a BFA in Communication Design. He also studied art and design at New York’s Pratt Institute and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. With over 25 years experience in advertising and design, Overbay has headed design departments for major firms in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Ft. Collins, Colorado where he produced work for clients such as Burger King, Coca-Cola, and General Motors.

Mike and Grant Wylie are owners of the military strategy game company Worthington Publishing, LLC. Worthington Publishing has been in business since 2004 and has produced over 60 military strategy games.  

Using only top-quality components, top designers, and interesting topics, we aim to give you games that follow our 3-E Principal.  

1. Entertaining  

2. Engaging  

3. Educational  

Entertaining in that you will want to play them again and again. Engaging in that you will have to think and exercise your brain during play. Educational in that the games will give you insight into the topic you are playing.

Risks and challenges

As a companion company of Worthington Games we have experience with publishing over 60 games. We know the biggest challenge is meeting print production estimates of arrival. Even the best laid plans can go awry, but the key is communication and following through on delivery promises. We've built extra time into this campaign in the hopes that we can deliver earlier on this project than listed. All components are complete.

    Pledge $1 or more

    News Flash Follower

    We'll keep you updated on the progress of the campaign. and be sure to give you a shout out at the 48 hour mark!!!

Thank you!!!

    Thank you!!!

    Estimated delivery
    19 backers
    Pledge US$ 59 or more

    Tranquility Base

    Receive 1 copy of Tranquility Base, plus the Soviet Moon Expansion! (MSRP - $90)

    When this reward is selected, you will see shipping costs for your location.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    298 backers
    Pledge US$ 115 or more

    2 copies Tranquility Base

    Receive 2 copies of Tranquility Base, plus 2 copies of the Soviet Moon Expansion! (MSRP - $180)

    When this reward is selected, you will see shipping costs for your location.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    Pledge US$ 165 or more

    3 copies Tranquility Base

    Receive 3 copies of Tranquility Base, plus 3 copies of the Soviet Moon Expansion! (MSRP - $270)

    When this reward is selected, you will see shipping costs for your location.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    Pledge US$ 315 or more

    6 Pack Tranquility Base

    Receive 6 copies of Tranquility Base, plus 6 copies of Soviet Moon. (MSRP $540).

    When this reward is selected, you will see shipping costs for your location.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge US$ 600 or more

    Dealer Dozen- 12 copies Tranquility Base

    Receive 12 copies of Tranquility Base, plus 12 copies of Soviet Moon. (MSRP $1080).

    When this reward is selected, you will see shipping costs for your location.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
