PodCase - Battery Case for Your iPhone and AirPods

PodCase is an iPhone and AirPod charging case with a built in backup battery. It keeps your iPhone and AirPods in one place and charges them with a single cable.

Key features

Slim case for carrying and charging your iPhone and AirPods.

2500 mAh extra battery: enough for a full charge for your iPhone or up to 40 AirPod charges.

USB-C charging port that works with the same cable you charge your MacBook (no more extra cords!).

PodCase comes in two sizes, iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. We're planning to design a PodCase version for iPhone 8 as well. Since the Apple announcement is scheduled for September 12, we plan to announce support for it during this campaign. You can switch your reward anytime during the campaign.

Always with you. Always charged.

We love our AirPods but keeping track of them and making sure they’re charged can be a challenge. We developed PodCase with a few simple goals in mind:

Everything in one place

Keeping track of your AirPod charging case is a chore. It’s one more gadget to misplace, one more item to remember when you run out the door, and one more lump of plastic in your pocket. Drop it into your bag or purse and you might as well call search and rescue!

Storing your AirPods with your phone seemed only natural to us.

Single cable charges your phone, AirPods and extra battery

Charging an extra device every night is a pain. No one likes a mess of cables on their night stand, and remembering to charge your AirPods during the day isn't a great solution either.

You plug your phone in every night anyway--why not charge your AirPods and your iPhone together? That's exactly what PodCase does.

Battery for both

We don’t know about you, but we use our iPhones a lot.

We carry an extra battery pack with us to make sure we’ve got extra juice when we're on the go. So we added an extra battery into PodCase.

PodCase packs a 2,500 mAh extra battery: enough to fully charge your iPhone 7 or recharge both AirPods up to 40 times.

We built PodCase with you in mind

We talked to a lot of people as we designed PodCase. They told us what they loved about their AirPods and what they wished could be improved. With that feedback, we built PodCase to meet your daily needs:

At the gym

When you're on the treadmill, breaking the bench, or getting your stretch on, you're there to work out. No one wants an extra case jangling around in their pocket or falling on the gym floor.

PodCase keep everything in one place. Pop in your AirPods, crank the volume, and push through that set. Time for a chat? Tuck your AirPods snugly away and the floor is yours.

If you do drop your phone, PodCase has a durable rubber casing to keep your phone safe and secure.

On the road

PodCase was built with the mobile professional in mind. No more tangled power cords. No more straining for that distant socket to swap out your charging block.

PodCase provides single-cord charging, which means one less cable to bring on the road.

Better yet, PodCase uses a USB-C plug, so professionals with modern MacBooks or other laptops can hit the road with one charger for their entire kit.

Plus, wether it's an international flight or a day at the coffee shop, PodCase's 2500 mAh battery ensures you’ve got the power you need from takeoff to touchdown, latte to layer cake.

In the office

When the phone is ringing, no one wants to be digging around their desk for an AirPods case.

PodCase puts everything you need in one compact package. Wether on the road or at your desk, PodCase keeps you focused on the business at hand.

With back to back sales calls, you can find yourself out of power by mid-afternoon. PodCase’s extra 2500 mAh battery gives you the juice you need to keep talking well into the night.

When you do need to charge, there's no need to scrounge around the conference table for the right cord. Just grab your co-workers laptop cable, and let PodCase's single USB-C cable do the dirty work.

The Team

We're a small group of technologists based out of California who love building simple products that solve problems in our daily lives.

Our team has helped bring many successful Kickstarter projects to life: most notably, the Pebble Smartwatch and Avegant Headset, which collectively shipped over 2 million units. Key team members are: Eric Migicovsky started Pebble, Steve Johns was the founding industrial designer at Pebble, and Allan Evans cofounded Avegant.

We're passionate about the products we build. We seek to build products we would use every day, and we hope you find PodCase as useful and exciting as we do.

Project Status

PodCase is ready to begin manufacturing. Every image on this Kickstarter page is an actual photo of a working PodCase. Every scene in the video, except the rendered animations, were filmed with a working PodCase.

Our design keeps the case as thin as possible. The thickest point is where the stem of the AirPods overlaps with the phone, but the remainder of the case is the same thickness as a standard battery case.

We've built fully working prototypes, completed design and electrical work, and partnered with a factory in China that specializes in iPhone battery cases.

Over the coming months we will work with the manufacture to setup and refine the assembly and production process. Please expect further improvement on the material and finish of PodCase as we move through the manufacturing process.

Our planned ship date is February 2018.

We’re working from Hong Kong

Through our past projects, we've come to learn that the best consumer products are built quickly and professionally at factories in Asia. The key trick that we've learned is to maintain tight collaboration between the product design team and the factory.

This is why we’ve chosen to base our operations in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Our manufacturing team will relocate to Asia at the end of the campaign to work hand in hand with our manufacturer throughout the process.

Working in the same timezone has huge efficiencies. Decisions that take days due to mismatched timezones can now be resolved in minutes.

We’re dedicated to making PodCase an excellent product. This is not our first rodeo, and we’re out to optimize every step of the process.

Production Timeline

Funding Goal

We have set a funding goal of $300,000 USD. This goal is somewhat higher than other Kickstarter projects. With it, we're transparent about the costs associated with building and launching a new consumer electronics product. Many other projects set artificially low goals to lure backers but then experience delays or cost overruns.

We chose instead to state the actual minimum cost for us to bring PodCase to market.

Press

Partners

We'd like to extend a special thanks to Brinc (brinc.io), our partners in manufacturing PodCase. They have been invaluable in the lead up to this campaign and will be by our side helping make sure manufacturing goes according to plan.

The fine print

International Backers

We will ship PodCase worldwide, with the exception of Argentina, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar/Burma, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen. Please note that backers will be responsible for duties, fees and taxes applicable to their region. In the past, these have ranged from 0% to 20% in the US and EU countries, to as much as 200% for certain South American countries.

Estimated Delivery

Each reward tier lists its estimated shipment month. While we do not expect these to change, it is possible that the estimated shipment month may shift. We will provide updates when/if the estimated shipment date changes.

Product Contents

PodCase ships with charging case and USB C charge cable. PodCase does not include iPhone, or AirPods. Backers will be given the option to select an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus case once the campaign closes.

Trademarks

