It is the middle of the 5th century AD, and the gods are dying. In parallel to the unrest rotting the foundations of the Roman Empire, pantheons of deities across the globe see their temples profaned and their followers lament. Belief ebbs from the world....

The once-mighty gods, now desperately scheming to collect remaining scraps of faith, seek a way to endure the coming Dark Age – an inevitable future pressing through time with the weight of a singularity – and every god must meet these final tests or perish forever to legend.

In Twilight of the Gods, players take turns battling using a full, modifiable, 50-card deck. Each turn, you draw two cards, acquire resources from other players, and use them to summon Creatures, Schemes, Fortifications, and Intrigues because "smite makes right." Your deck is also your "life points," and the last player with cards in their deck wins. Four carefully balanced (for 2-player play), pre-constructed decks are included to help you get started. As more expansion cards are released, these decks become increasingly customizable.

Twilight of the Gods is an "expandable" card game universe; you will know what cards you are getting and everyone has access to the same cards. It is not "collectible!" Beyond the 200+ cards in Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation, already planned-and-designed boxed expansions will include another 50 cards each. Other large expansions like this one will introduce a new Age with 200 more cards.

With over 200 cards at your disposal, customize your own 50-card deck to match your playstyle.

Duel for supremacy against other Deities from a myriad of mythoses.

Gain Aspects of Power through cunning trades, voluntary or forced, with your opponents. You can later Manifest these cards and trigger their Heresy Effects to spring traps on your opponent!

Everything you need to start playing and customizing your deck comes right in the box! There are even four pre-made deck variants that you can use to get started, one for each Deity.

While fully playable out of the box, Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation decks are immediately customizable (instructions included in the rules). You can use any card from any faction to build your custom decks. For the intensely competitive, three copies of the game will allow for every deck-building possibility; for patient players, future expansions will, in addition to featuring new cards, also "fill in" cards from this core set so you needn't buy additional copies.

Long after this Kickstarter ends, Twilight of the Gods will go on! Already on the design drawing boards and playtest tables at Victory Point Games are expansions, as we've mentioned. In addition, we are planning to support competitive and tournament gameplay. Perhaps we'll see you on Friday Game Night!

Factions in Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation are not just a way to tell your cards apart; they also represent your philosophical approach to playing and winning. Remember, custom decks can be made from any combination of faction cards, so your style can shine through!

The Sanctuary faction is focused on outlasting your opponent. With each attack from the enemy, you will build your walls higher and stronger. They will watch in horror as your walls repair themselves with your arsenal of Restore cards. Once they have exhausted their power, you will be ready to open the gates and unleash your late-game might upon them.

Enlil, Mesopotamian god of storms and master of the Sanctuary faction.

The Negotiation faction is known for its intricate use of tricks and deception. Negotiation players excel at Manifesting their traded resources to spring an onslaught of traps upon their foes. If you like setting up your victory ten turns ahead of your opponent, this faction is for you.

Hera, Queen of the Greek gods and master of the Negotiation faction.

The Aggression faction is all about attacking, attacking, attacking. Aggression cards deal damage indiscriminately, sometimes even to yourself! Such great power comes with a cost, but a sly Aggression player can turn that to their advantage.

Mars, Roman god of war and master of the Aggression faction.

The Mysticism faction focuses its power on dealing lasting damage against your foes. Mysticism players are brutally efficient at whittling away their enemy's maximum life and comboing their creatures' effects to help their companions or to hinder the opponent's minions.

Reader of Portents, druidic goddess and master of the Mysticism faction.

Examine the Twilight of the Gods Rulebook here, and the Glossary here! NOTE: These are beta versions! The actual Rulebook and Glossary are complete, but their layout, proofing, and other corrections are still being finalized.

You can also watch these videos of Twilight of the Gods:

8.25" x 8.25" x 3" Game Box

204 Poker-sized Cards

20 Mini-cards (41mm x 63mm)

10 Blessing Markers

5 Freeze Markers

21 Wound Markers

6 Recall Markers

2 Playmats

1 Rulebook

1 Glossary Booklet

1 KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Cthulu Deity Card

4 Custom Deck Boxes (Exclusive to this print run)

4 Foil-finished Tarot-sized Deity Cards (Exclusive to this print run)

All Stretch Goal Content (Exclusive to this print run)

Included are four Deity cards. The remaining 200 Action cards are the forces which you can mobilize (shown on the front of each card), with Aspects of Power on their backs (that you must acquire from your opponents!). The Mini-cards are lesser events and creatures, and the Markers are used to show changes in status of cards in play.

Exclusive to Kickstarter backers! Supporters of this campaign will receive a special Kickstarter edition of the Cthulhu Deity card in their pledge. Any remaining stock will be available only through conventions and special promotions. Any cards that are Kickstarter exclusive will not be tournament legal for "official" tournaments, so that way everyone can compete equally.

To kick off our Kickstarter with a fun first stretch goal, you will get to choose which Deity you would like to have in the game! If you're a backer, read here for more info and cast your vote on which Deity you'll be playing as.

By pledging to this Kickstarter, you will receive all unlocked stretch goals with your copy of Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation. You will also receive a discount on shipping! Shipping will be charged through a pledge manager after the campaign ends, when the games are in transit from the printer.

If you are interested in ordering more than three copies for a large group, please contact us at info[at]victorypointgames[dot]com. We will be able to help you get the information you need to adjust your pledge.

We will not be offering games from our library as add-ons during the Kickstarter but they will be available in the pledge manager after the campaign is over.

Shipping will be charged through a pledge manager after the campaign ends, when the games are in transit from the printer.

Retailers that support the Kickstarter will receive a complimentary copy of Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation. Stores and distributors that support the campaign will also have product exclusivity for two weeks, along with VPG, following release.

If you have any questions, please contact us at info[at]victorypointgames[dot]com for more information. Proof of business authenticity will be required once the campaign is completed.

We are working with Ship Naked to get the best possible shipping rates for everyone. Essentially, this is done through shipping zones. The shipping zone that you live in determines how much shipping you will pay. This is much cheaper for you than if we were to ship everything from our office in Costa Mesa, CA and allows us to provide discounts that we wouldn’t be able to provide otherwise.

Here are the estimated shipping rates for Twilight of the Gods: Age of Revelation. Please note that these are subject to change as the cost of shipping fluctuates. As the cost of shipping changes with the market, we will do what we can to keep this information up to date. We will also be doing everything in our power to get you the best shipping rate possible. Shipping will be charged through a pledge manager after the campaign ends and the games are in transit from the printer. We're also absorbing $5 shipping for each pledge, which is already taken out in the cost below!

All sales are final. Victory Point Games is working with Ship Naked, who will handle all claims for damaged packages/goods to backers.

Bulk Orders

Anyone who would like to place a bulk order, such as retailers or distributors, should contact us directly at distribution[at]victorypointgames[dot]com or through Kickstarter and we will be happy to work with you to get you set up with whatever you need.