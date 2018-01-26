About

Thunder in the East is a two-player (although it is easily played solitaire as most wargames are, and it is great for small teams) strategic-level WWII East Front wargame from legendary game designer Frank Chadwick. It has grown from its humble origins in the classic introductory wargame Battle for Moscow to become a Big Game where the focus is on the gameplay and not rulebook exceptions and minutiae.

With Frank's firm design philosophy of clean, concrete systems emphasizing playability girded by deep historical research (detailed here), TitE is the first volume in his new ETO (European Theater of Operations) series created especially for players who still remember discovering the joy of their new wargaming hobby and who yearn for the days when playing wargames was pure engrossing fun.

Thunder in the East puts you in command of the great battles raging across the entire front line in six meaty scenarios (of 8 to 13 turns each) and a full Campaign Game that can be commenced or ended at each scenario date. The game scale features Axis Corps and Soviet Army units, with each turn representing one to two weeks (depending on the season) and each hex on the map is 30 miles across.

The sweeping maneuvers, the desperate defenses, the front line parry-and-thrust, and the real history of the war on the Russian Front plays deftly across the map in a wargame designed and tested for the perfect player comfort level. Years of development has shown us that Thunder in the East is a truly fun "classic" style wargame that you will love to play, study, share, and enjoy -- one you will keep reaching for on your shelf and will enjoy for decades.

Premier title in a new Frank Chadwick Wargame series

Wargame series Strategic level Russian Front WWII

Refined over 5 years of playtesting and development

Clean systems and ergonomic physical design

Examine the Thunder in the East Rulebook here!

NOTE: This is a late beta version! The Rulebook is complete, but layout, proofing, and small corrections are being finalized.

Thunder in the East features a polished Sequence of Play. Each turn you: 1. Prepare (i.e., check supply and take replacements), 2. Move (mobile and disengaged forces), 3. Conduct desired Battles, and 4. Move again (with all your units, even the ones that moved previously).

Air units appear on-map only to conduct their Missions and then return to a tidy off-map display for refit and repair. Ground Battles are resolved through simple odds determination with column shifts and an ingenious array of results, Air Battle resolutions use a simple Strength differential, and there are no tedious die roll modifiers to look up or remember for either.

If you want to see Thunder in the East broken down into greater detail, please enjoy the following playlist:

One 49” x 41” paper map (in 4 sections)

13 sheets of 1,050+ game pieces

16 Player Aid sheets and mats

59 cards

3 books (one Rulebook, one Scenario book with Historical Notes and one Reference book)

7 six-sided dice (4 standard dice and 3 custom Close Support dice)

3 KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Custom Deck Tuck Boxes

Thunder in the East includes a beautiful 49” x 41” paper map of eastern Europe and European Russia by artist Tim Allen. It features generously sized hexes (which, along with the low stacking density, make every space on the map very "finger friendly"). Each hex is individually numbered across the entirety of the ETO game series to ensure that everything matches up correctly and is quick and easy to find.

