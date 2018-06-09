Greetings Thunder in the East backers!

We just wanted to post an update letting you know how this project is going and where it is headed.

We have turned around all the printer corrections for the first print proof copy of the game and are awaiting our chance to see the corrected files (and the custom dice!). We had hoped to see that turned around this month, but our printer liaison is changing (a very key person in getting things done!) so there might be some "transition delay" there. We hope not, but it is better to consider that possibility than ignore it.

Still, we have the first print proof copy in hand and that is being shipped off to developer Ken Keller this week. He is "our man" in the Phoenix area and a ConsimWorld Expo stalwart (as well as the hero developing the vassal version of the game and making it so incredibly robust with great new features).

Ken will be there on "Setup Saturday" for Consim World Expo, prepping the game for those of you attending this final week of June in Tempe, Arizona. It's looking amazing and we plan to have some post-convention pictures for you.

Also at ConsimWorld will be designer Frank Chadwick, publisher Alan Emrich, and a bevy of ETO series developers including editor Kevin Roust, Daniel Duldig, and several others. We hope you can attend and join us for some good, old-fashioned panzer pushing; we look forward to sharing the game and throwing some dice with you!

The Middle Sea playtes map (on two tables!)

Also at ConsimWorld Expo this year, the team will be playtesting the next volume of the Frank Chadwick's ETO series. Pictured above you see Volume II: The Middle Sea. Rather than showing isolated campaigns on the ground (as other wargames covering this theater do), TMS puts the whole Mediterranean theater into perspective: land, air, and sea. We especially can't wait to show you the Naval system that goes with this series!

As you study the map pictured above, you will see where it abuts to TITE in the top-right corner. And before you ask, yes, you can play the games together (i.e., concurrently); it will take a little "wargamer common sense" to synch the activities properly for the time being. Of course, the entire series will mate together with the release of Volume V: Victory at all Costs.

In the meantime, after ConsimWorld Expo, we have some tidying up to do to put the finishing touches on your Thunder in the East project by completing the historical scenario setups and getting them ready for print-and-play (and including them in the final TITE vassal module). Also after ConsimWorld, we will be preparing The Middle Sea for a new vassal module (incorporating all of the convention playtest feedback) and hope to have something to share with you for that game later this year!

There are still more TITE Players Guide articles to come and, once you receive your copy, hopefully, you will have your own thoughts to add to the Players Guide!

See you at ConsimWorld!