It is the dawn of the Super-Massive Computer (SMC) Age, when an increasingly amoral society in rapid decline created an SMC named Mother to understand this wane in morality. A series of city-wide neural implant programs, dubbed "the harvests," enabled data gathering directly from a person’s cerebral cortex. Becoming increasingly empowered by the collective thoughts of a city, Mother soon became her own master, not just reading minds, but controlling them.

Only the few that avoided the harvests remained untouched by Mother’s influence. Among those hardened criminals and frightened refugees, the "Renegades" fight back.

Renegade is a solo/co-operative cyberpunk deck-building game for 1 to 5 players. You hack into a server network operated by one of four SMCs. Each has their own AI with increasing complexity to defeat. You must puzzle through and survive their Countermeasures before the network is overrun by the SMC's Spark and Guardian defenses. Employing informational, destructive, deceptive, and cognitive attacks in your hacker's toolbox, you and your team must outsmart "the system" and take down the SMC to save humanity!

Play as one of five Renegade hackers, each with unique abilities.

Construct and improve your hand of Command cards by purchasing new ones from the Hack Shack.

Each SMC provides different challenges and increasing difficulty.

Cooperative gameplay really requires you out-thinking (the SMC) together to win!

Examine the Renegade Rulebook here!

NOTE: This is a beta version! The actual Rulebook is complete, but layout, proofing, and other corrections are still being finalized.

You are the hackers, Renegades in a dystopian future, where humanity is on the brink of disaster. Each Renegade has a unique ability that can thwart the SMC's efforts.

Contaminants are small programs that you upload to the servers. Each different color serves a specific purpose: For example, Viruses allow you to remove Sparks and Guardians, while Replicants can convert Sparks into a Contaminant of your choice.

Rootkits have been unlocked, and are now available! Read this update for more information!

When three like-colored Contaminants are at the same position, you can combine them to form an Installation, which provides a more powerful ability than their smaller counterparts.

Every player starts the game with a hand of Basic Command cards, which generate Commands that you use to conduct your turn. Use one or more Command cards to generate enough Commands of the proper color to perform a single, specific Action.

More powerful Commands (Advanced Command cards) can be purchased at the Hack Shack, offering a variety of additional Commands as well as uber-hacker Execute functions and Events.

Super-Massive Computers (SMCs) are what you and your team of hackers are fighting against. Each SMC card has its own set of operating instructions, special setup rules, and provides its own level of difficulty.

The SMC you face will attempt to use a variety of Countermeasure cards to thwart you which are sorted by difficulty level. Every Countermeasure has a Goal that Renegades must achieve before the end of a game turn, or suffer the SMC's consequences.

Sparks are another Countermeasure that can remove your Contaminants if left unchecked! If there are ever three Sparks in a space, they will become a Guardian, an immobile Countermeasure which can spawn even more Sparks!

On the reverse side of Sparks and Guardians are Flares and Firewalls. A Flare neutralizes a Contaminant at its position, and Firewalls block your movement!

If you are required to place a Spark or Guardian into play and none remain in the stock, you immediately lose the game!

One 8.25" x 8.25" x 3" Game Box

125 Cards:

» 60 Basic Command cards (15 per player color) + 15 purple Basic Command cards

» 36 Advanced Command cards

» 5 tarot-sized SMC cards (4 SMCs and 1 Simulator)

» 24 Countermeasure cards (8 each of Copper, Silver, and Gold)

6 Countersheets, which include:

» 5 Server Tiles (with Fragmented Servers on the back)

» 15 Red/Yellow circular tokens

» 15 Blue/Green circular tokens

» 25 Black/Gray circular tokens

» 25 Square tokens (5 each of Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, and

Black/Gray)

» 7 Purple circular tokens

» 3 Countermeasure Scoring tokens (one Copper, one Silver,

and one Gold)

» 4 Avatar standees + 1 purple Avatar standee

1 Partition Die

1 Server Die

1 Rulebook

7 KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Custom Deck Tuck Boxes (Exclusive to this print run)

Exclusive to Kickstarter backers! Each supporter of this campaign will receive seven custom deck tuck boxes in their pledge (1 set per game)!

By pledging to this Kickstarter, you will receive all unlocked stretch goals with your copy of Renegade. You will also receive a discount on shipping! Shipping will be charged through a pledge manager after the campaign ends, when the games are in transit from the printer.

If you are interested in ordering more than three copies for a large group, please contact us at info[at]victorypointgames[dot]com. We will be able to help you get the information you need to adjust your pledge.

Retailers that support the Kickstarter will receive two complimentary copies of Renegade. Stores and distributors that support the campaign will also have product exclusivity for two weeks, along with VPG, following release.

Only retailers whose pledges we've received during this Kickstarter campaign will receive a set of Kickstarter Exclusive custom deck tuck boxes (1 set per game).

If you have any questions, please contact us at info[at]victorypointgames[dot]com for more information. Proof of business authenticity will be required once the campaign is completed.

We are working with Ship Naked to get the best possible shipping rates for everyone. Essentially, this is done through shipping zones. The shipping zone that you live in determines how much shipping you will pay. This is much cheaper for you than if we were to ship everything from our office in Irvine, CA and allows us to provide discounts that we wouldn’t be able to provide otherwise.

Here are the estimated shipping rates for Renegade. Please note that these are subject to change as the cost of shipping fluctuates. As the cost of shipping changes with the market, we will do what we can to keep this information up to date. We will also be doing everything in our power to get you the best shipping rate possible. Shipping will be charged through a pledge manager after the campaign ends and the games are in transit from the printer. We're also absorbing $5 shipping for each pledge, which is already taken out in the cost below!

Refund Policy:

100% refund is available within 14 calendar days of the end of the campaign.

90% refund is available before production begins (10% is retained due to processing fees).

No refunds are available once the product ships from the manufacturer.

Bulk Orders

Anyone who would like to place a bulk order, such as retailers or distributors, should contact us directly at info[at]victorypointgames[dot]com or through Kickstarter and we will be happy to work with you to get you set up with whatever you need.